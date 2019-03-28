RACINE COUNTY —The City of Racine’s unemployment rate dropped by .5 percent from last February to the same month this year, but Racine still holds the highest rate among cities tracked by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
DWD released preliminary jobless numbers for February Thursday, showing an estimated rate of 4.9 percent compared with 5.4 percent one year earlier.
The agency estimated Racine County’s jobless rate at 4.0 percent in February compared with 4.5 percent a year earlier.
The City of Racine’s estimated 4.9 percent unemployment was clearly highest among Wisconsin cities, with Beloit next at 4.4 percent and then Kenosha at 4.0 percent.
Jobless rates are based on people who are working or actively seeking work. They do not capture those who have given up trying to find a job. Nor do they show underemployment: people who work part-time but want full-time work.
Other area jobless rates for February, followed by February 2018:
• Caledonia — 3.1 percent, 3.7 percent.
• Mount Pleasant — 3., 3.6 percent.
• Kenosha — 4.0, 4.6 percent.
• Oak Creek — 2.7, 3.1 percent.
Jobless rates are based on what municipality people live in, even if they commute elsewhere for a job. The state also estimates the raw number of jobs in certain geographic areas including Racine County. The county was estimated to have 79,200 jobs in February compared with 78,600 one year earlier, a gain of an estimated 600.
