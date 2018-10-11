YORKVILLE — Racine Metal-Fab marked 50 years in business Thursday afternoon with an open house for customers, suppliers, employees and their guests.
Jim and Marge Madson started Racine Metal-Fab, now at 1520 Grandview Parkway in Grandview Business Park, as a small tool-and-die shop fabricating small metal components for local firms.
Their first shop, in 1968, was on Racine’s south side. As the business grew, the Madsons needed more space to accommodate increased production. The company built its current plant, a 75,000 state-of-the-art facility, completed in 2012.
Racine Metal-Fab said the new quarters have allowed the company to “embrace a manufacturing philosophy that preaches lean practices and employee empowerment.”
“The key to our continued success of producing highly aesthetic sheet metal products is the culture of professionalism we’ve instilled in our all team members,” stated company CEO Kim Nichols. “In addition to our facility, we’ve made significant investments in machinery and equipment that position ourselves well to meet the needs of our customers moving forward.”
Racine Metal-Fab is a precision metal fabricator with deep roots in many industries, most notably commercial lighting, electrical automation, food equipment and medical.
The company says its more than 70 employees are continually involved in the decision-making process from prototyping to scheduling, production and all other facets of daily operations, which has caused a reduction in order lead times and improved on-time deliveries.
Thursday’s event featured plant tours including demonstrations of robotic spot welding, turret/laser and brake press operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.