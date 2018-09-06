RACINE — Downtown will have to say good-bye to one of its longest-surviving shops, Main Street General Store, at the end of this month.
Co-owners/husband and wife David Azarian and Mary Kaprelian have decided to retire from their retail business at 302 Main St.; the last day of business will be Sept. 30.
Mt. Royal, the same three-way partnership that is redeveloping the former YMCA building at 401 Wisconsin Ave., also recently bought the General Store building, which had long been for sale. Tim Ryan of Tim Ryan Construction, one of the Mt. Royal partners, said they plan to make the unoccupied second floor into an apartment and find a new retail tenant for the first floor.
“This long-standing store in Downtown has had a good run,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director.
“I’m confident after some anticipated renovations, however, this building will be leased to a new retail store quickly,” she added. “The rejuvenated interest in Downtown has just been amazing this year. We’ve had 17 new businesses open and just four close in 2018.”
Expanded offerings
Azarian and Kaprelian opened their boutique in 1976. They added coffee and tea in the 1980s, a business they bought from Mark Boatwright. The General Store carries table gear, kitchen accessories, baskets, home décor items, foodstuffs, antiques, seasonal merchandise including Christmas items year round and items handmade by Azarian.
“So much of our customer base was from out of town due to (Racine’s) Frank Lloyd Wright connection, the marinas, our wonderful zoo, library and the best 9-mile stretch of clean, free beach,” Azarian stated.
Kaprelian said General Store offered gift wrapping with purchases of any size.
During their 42-year run, the owners have advocated for such Downtown enhancements as tree and flower planting, period streetlights, street parties and events, youth art projects such as the Char-i-ties and family-oriented celebrations. As Racine City Council president in the 1980s, Kaprelian pushed for development of the Festival Park site.
The couple are Downtown Main Street residents, living in a building detailed by local architect Bob Hartman, a stylist devoted to historic renovations.
For their General Store, Azarian and Kaprelian have appeared in several newspapers, two magazines and on television. They have won awards from Preservation Racine and House Beautiful, and Kaprelian, who was also a special-education teacher in Racine and Kenosha, has personally won several awards including being named a Wisconsin Woman Entrepreneur and YMCA Woman of Distinction.
