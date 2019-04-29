MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine Honda is working through village approvals to begin construction of a new, 43,850-square-foot sales and service dealership along the East Frontage Road.
The Mount Pleasant Plan Commission last week recommended approval of a rezoning of 13.1 acres at 1701 S. East Frontage Road from Business Park to General Business. The site lies between Brooks Tractor, 1609 S. East Frontage Road, to the north; and Thomas Hribar Truck & Equipment Co., 1821 S. East Frontage Road, to the south.
The future Racine Honda site — to replace the existing dealership at 9501 Washington Ave. — involves two parcels that will be combined. The southern parcel is currently vacant, and the northerly parcel is currently occupied by Car Castle, 1701 S. East Frontage Road, which will be demolished.
The project is slated for completion in spring 2020.
The Plan Commission’s recommended approvals of the final certified survey map and rezoning action are scheduled to go to the Village Board May 13. Honda has also submitted a site plan which is scheduled to go to the Plan Commission May 22.
This would be the third time that Home Run Auto Group, which owns Racine Honda, has moved a local dealership toward Interstate 94. Home Run first built a new, $6 million Racine Toyota on 9 acres at 13348 Washington Ave. That 32,000-square-foot dealership, which replaced the old one at 6801 Washington Ave., opened it in spring 2016.
That August the company broke ground on a new, $6 million Racine Hyundai on 6 acres at 13313 Washington Ave. The new 22,000-square-foot Hyundai replaced the old one at 9503 Washington Ave., adjacent to the present Racine Honda.
Location, location, location
At almost 44,000 square feet, the future Racine Honda will be the largest of the three newest Home Run Auto Group dealerships and twice the size of Racine Hyundai.
Calls on Monday to Racine Honda were not returned. However, when Racine Toyota opened its new dealership in 2016, General Manager Pat Carr said the new location — easily visible from I-94 — was selected partly to reach out to the county’s west end.
“The western county was not really aware of us; this is more central,” Carr said. “We want people to understand they don’t have to go to Milwaukee to buy a car.”
Initially, access to the future Racine Honda will be from the existing East Frontage Road. But at some point, when the Frontage Road is rerouted, it will flow along the east side of the future Racine Honda and access will be from that side, said Sam Schultz, Village of Mount Pleasant community development director.
