Racine Honda breaks ground on new dealership along Interstate frontage road

MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine Honda, which says it is Wisconsin’s fastest growing Honda dealership, held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday on its future $8.7 million dealership at 1701 Southeast Frontage Road in Mount Pleasant.

The 45,000-square-foot building will replace the existing dealership at 9501 Washington Ave. It will have a new showroom and full-service department with 34 bays, including two detail bays and a car wash. The new dealership is slated to open for business by next summer.

The 13-acre site lies between Brooks Tractor, 1609 Southeast Frontage Road, to the north; and Thomas Hribar Truck & Equipment Co., 1821 S. East Frontage Road, to the south.

The Racine Honda site includes two parcels that have been combined. The southern parcel is currently vacant, and the northerly parcel is currently occupied by Car Castle, 1701 S. East Frontage Road, which will be razed. Interior demolition is underway.

Kraus-Anderson Construction is the general contractor on the project. Thomas Roepke, vice president and director of operations for Kraus-Anderson, said he expects completion about late next summer. This winter, the company hopes to primarily get the infrastructure in place, with construction to begin in the spring.

Third dealership relocation