Racine Honda breaks ground on new dealership along Interstate frontage road

MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine Honda, which says it is Wisconsin’s fastest growing Honda dealership, held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday on its future $8.7 million dealership at 1701 Southeast Frontage Road in Mount Pleasant.
The 45,000-square-foot building will replace the existing dealership at 9501 Washington Ave. It will have a new showroom and full-service department with 34 bays, including two detail bays and a car wash. The new dealership is slated to open for business by next summer.
The 13-acre site lies between Brooks Tractor, 1609 Southeast Frontage Road, to the north; and Thomas Hribar Truck & Equipment Co., 1821 S. East Frontage Road, to the south.
The Racine Honda site includes two parcels that have been combined. The southern parcel is currently vacant, and the northerly parcel is currently occupied by Car Castle, 1701 S. East Frontage Road, which will be razed. Interior demolition is underway.
Kraus-Anderson Construction is the general contractor on the project. Thomas Roepke, vice president and director of operations for Kraus-Anderson, said he expects completion about late next summer. This winter, the company hopes to primarily get the infrastructure in place, with construction to begin in the spring.
You have free articles remaining.
Third dealership relocation
This is the third time that Janesville-based Home Run Auto Group, which owns Racine Honda, has moved a local dealership close to Interstate 94. Home Run first built a new, $6 million Racine Toyota on 9 acres at 13348 Washington Ave. That 32,000-square-foot dealership, which replaced the old one at 6801 Washington Ave., opened in spring 2016.
That August the company broke ground on a new, $6 million Racine Hyundai on 6 acres at 13313 Washington Ave. The new 22,000-square-foot Hyundai replaced the old one at 9503 Washington Ave., adjacent to the present Racine Honda.
At almost 44,000 square feet, the future Racine Honda will be the largest of the three new Home Run Auto Group dealerships and twice the size of Racine Hyundai.
Initially, access to the future Racine Honda will be from the existing East Frontage Road. But at some point, when the Frontage Road is rerouted, it will flow along the east side of the future Racine Honda and access will be from that side.
“We look forward to continuing to give back to the communities of Racine and Mount Pleasant, but now in a much bigger way,” Matt Douvikas, general manager of Racine Honda stated in a news release.
The dealership has presented the Racine United Way with a check for $3,100 from its 10-4 Good Buddy Customer Appreciation concert. Also, Racine Honda is currently working with Case, Park and Horlick high schools in a contest to create a new logo for the dealership.