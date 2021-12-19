Racine entrepreneur awarded a free training program by North Shore Bank

RACINE — The owner of a Racine phone repair company was one of 11 black entrepreneurs in Wisconsin awarded with a free training program by North Shore Bank.
Anthony Ratellis, owner of Tek Help, LLC in Racine, along with the other recipients, will be equipped with the knowledge, tools and supports he needs to start or grow his business through a program called “The Learning Community.”
North Shore Bank is partnered with The Lonely Entrepreneur, a non-profit that empowers current and aspiring black entrepreneurs, for the program.
“We are so excited to support these deserving entrepreneurs as they continue through their journey of building and growing their businesses. In addition to the Learning Community, the entrepreneurs will receive a dedicated North Shore Bank commercial banker who will help them through every step of the way,” said Margaret Capper, senior vice president of Commercial Lending at North Shore Bank.
The Learning Community provides 24/7 community access to other entrepreneurs, group coaching with experts, 350 learning modules, hundreds of templates needed for business growth, hundreds of vendor reviews and discounts, according to the release.
The will also have a dedicated North Shore Bank commercial banker to answer questions and offer solutions to help grow their businesses.
The other entrepreneurs awarded were:
- Elizabeth Johnson, owner of Rockitacos in Kenosha
- Jeoffrey Hutcherson, owner of CinnerG Systems LLC and Get Happy Voice in Oconomowoc
- Angelique Gray, owner of Care Management Plus LLC in Germantown
- Tykia Williams, owner of Such a Doll Boutique in Brown Deer
- Corine Lawson, owner of Transportation Service in Milwaukee
- Janice Johnson, owner of On the Bayou in Milwaukee
- Jeanie Carr, owner of Greens and Things LLC in Milwaukee
- Shelly DeRuyter, owner of Signature Auto Detail in Milwaukee
- Angel Washington, owner of Angel Feathers Boutique LLC in Milwaukee
- Daniel Gilbert, owner of Lead by Example LLC in Green Bay
