 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA

Racine entrepreneur awarded a free training program by North Shore Bank

  • 0
North Shore Bank logo
North Shore Bank

RACINE — The owner of a Racine phone repair company was one of 11 black entrepreneurs in Wisconsin awarded with a free training program by North Shore Bank.

Anthony Ratellis, owner of Tek Help, LLC in Racine, along with the other recipients, will be equipped with the knowledge, tools and supports he needs to start or grow his business through a program called “The Learning Community.”

UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford speaks at a press conference Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2021, announcing a project funded through a Workforce Innovation Grant that will draw on regional partnerships to teach employable skills to incarcerated students and work to reduce racial disparities in education, income and incarceration.

North Shore Bank is partnered with The Lonely Entrepreneur, a non-profit that empowers current and aspiring black entrepreneurs, for the program.

“We are so excited to support these deserving entrepreneurs as they continue through their journey of building and growing their businesses. In addition to the Learning Community, the entrepreneurs will receive a dedicated North Shore Bank commercial banker who will help them through every step of the way,” said Margaret Capper, senior vice president of Commercial Lending at North Shore Bank.

People are also reading…

The Learning Community provides 24/7 community access to other entrepreneurs, group coaching with experts, 350 learning modules, hundreds of templates needed for business growth, hundreds of vendor reviews and discounts, according to the release.

The will also have a dedicated North Shore Bank commercial banker to answer questions and offer solutions to help grow their businesses.

The other entrepreneurs awarded were:

  • Elizabeth Johnson, owner of Rockitacos in Kenosha
  • Jeoffrey Hutcherson, owner of CinnerG Systems LLC and Get Happy Voice in Oconomowoc
  • Angelique Gray, owner of Care Management Plus LLC in Germantown
  • Tykia Williams, owner of Such a Doll Boutique in Brown Deer
  • Corine Lawson, owner of Transportation Service in Milwaukee
  • Janice Johnson, owner of On the Bayou in Milwaukee
  • Jeanie Carr, owner of Greens and Things LLC in Milwaukee
  • Shelly DeRuyter, owner of Signature Auto Detail in Milwaukee
  • Angel Washington, owner of Angel Feathers Boutique LLC in Milwaukee
  • Daniel Gilbert, owner of Lead by Example LLC in Green Bay

Five stories of Racine County residents who chased their dreams in 2021

We all have dreams. The five stories in this collection are of Racine County residents who followed theirs in 2021.

When I was a little girl, on my list of dreams, I wanted to become a teacher, a fashion designer and open a Filipino restaurant with my brother as the head chef and my sister as the waitress, and I would be the hostess. I dreamt of being a movie star. 

As you grow older, your dreams change, and in the past year I've spent reporting for the Journal Times, I've been able to fulfill one of the more realistic things on my list: hearing and sharing the stories of real people. And it was most fun for me to hear the stories of real people who achieved their dreams, despite how the last year still living amid the pandemic has challenged us all. 

Some Racine County residents chased dreams from their childhood, like Elle Maru, who dreamt of becoming an artist since she was a little girl and has now published two books. 

Some residents dreamt of commemorating and bettering the community. Alex Hanesakda opened SapSap restaurant to tell the stories of refugees like his family through his food; Pastor Bill Thompkins wanted to honor the black families who migrated to this area for a better future during the Civil Rights movement; and finally, teenage Isaiah Lambert wanted to end gun violence by starting a basketball league that promoted brotherhood and mentorship. 

Some dreams rose from the ashes, like Deon'Te and LaShaya Cottinghams' of opening a new clothing store after trials that left their family homeless. 

Every dream, big or small, can mean a lot to us. Hopefully, reading these stories from people you may know in the community is a sign for you to follow yours. 

Newly opened SapSap wants to 'do it for the love,' just as Totero's did before it on Mead Street
Local News
alert

Newly opened SapSap wants to 'do it for the love,' just as Totero's did before it on Mead Street

  • Diana Panuncial
  • 0
  • 3 min to read

SapSap finally opened its new, permanent location at 2343 Mead St. on Thursday, where the restaurant will continue to spread its message of love and healing through "delicious delicious" food — SapSap directly translate to meaning "delicious-delicious" in Laotian.

Great Migration wall of names in Racine County to be dedicated to black migrant families
Local News
alert

Great Migration wall of names in Racine County to be dedicated to black migrant families

  • Diana Panuncial
  • 0

Nehemiah Gardens' founder and main coordinator for the new exhibit, Pastor Bill Thompkins, said he is looking for more names to fill the walls with, which he envisions will one day have several thousand names. The purpose of the new exhibit is to "remember, honor and celebrate" those black migrants.

'It was an idea and now it's real:' Local basketball league aiming to end gun violence tips off | WATCH NOW
Local News
alert

'It was an idea and now it's real:' Local basketball league aiming to end gun violence tips off | WATCH NOW

  • Diana Panuncial
  • 0

Isaiah Lambert had an idea in May, after the killings of Dontrell Bush and Marcus Caldwell, to fight gun violence in Racine with basketball. On Sunday, that dream became a reality as the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association tipped off.

Watch Now: They were homeless and jobless, but found hope opening a clothing store in Racine
Local News
alert

Watch Now: They were homeless and jobless, but found hope opening a clothing store in Racine

  • Diana Panuncial
  • 0

The name "Regal Society Lifestyle" comes from owners LaShaya and Deon'Te Cottinghams' belief that everyone is either a king or queen, and should wear a crown — whether that crown is self-confidence, strength or another symbol of power.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron threat rattles Americans into holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News