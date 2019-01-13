MOUNT PLEASANT — When a dental practice reaches its 50th year, with 17 dentists and specialists, in a beautiful state of the art facility, you know it’s doing things right.
Beginning this month and all year long, Racine Dental Group is celebrating its 50th year in business.
“We want to celebrate our past and inspire our future,” explained Dr. Tom Scherrer, chief of staff at Racine Dental, 1101 S. Airline Road. “We’re celebrating 2019 by giving thanks to our patients for their long-term loyalty in a number of ways. One way we’re doing that is through a monthly raffle of select prizes throughout the year.”
For example, this month that prize is a 65-inch Samsung smart TV — and a 32-inch TV for pediatric patients. Each time a patient has an appointment, he or she will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win the designated prize that month.
“In 1969,” Scherrer said, “five dentists joined together to form Racine Dental Group, and it has grown to 17 dentists and specialists, with 126 staff members. We’ve been blessed to have a large number of long-term staff that have been with us for decades, which is a testament to the group.”
That total number of 143 people at Racine Dental is a growing — not a final — number, Scherrer said. “We have another pod that we haven’t built out yet, to hopefully expand within the year to add additional dentists and staff.”
The ownership group includes eleven general dentists, two oral surgeons, two pedodontists/children’s dentists, and a periodontist, or gum specialist.
“I think the idea that the founders started, having a multispecialty clinic, everything under one roof resonated well,” said Dr. Aaron Cruthers, president and acting chief operating officer at Racine Dental. “It was ahead of its time. And that’s why we’ve lasted so long.
“And we’ve had high-quality clinicians,” Cruthers continued. “And the staff is what really makes it. … It’s a team that has made the business what it is.”
Multigenerational
Today’s group also includes three dentists who are second-generation dentists at Racine Dental. In fact, Cruthers is one of them. His father, Dr. Curtis Cruthers, was one of the partners who came in just after the business was started, and he practiced there for 42 years.
“It’s kind of cool having kids of partners that have carried on the tradition,” Scherrer remarked.
“We’ve taken care of generations of people, families,” Cruthers said. “When they were in pediatrics, and they have their own families now, it’s amazing.”
As a single-location dental clinic, Scherrer said, the business is amongst the largest in the Midwest.
For its first 45 years, Racine Dental Group was still at its original location,1320 S. Green Bay Road. As the practice grew and grew over the years, so did the building.
Then, in 2014, Racine Dental opened its new clinic, with its majestic atrium and abundant windows and wood, on Airline Road. The next year it won the Group Practice Design of the Year Award from the Dental Practice Design Group, highlighting the excellent patient flow and comfort the building provides.
“It was a big deal for outside groups, nationally, to come in here and look at our practice and say, ‘What a great facility you guys built,’ ” Scherrer said. “We’re proud of that, and we’re proud that we were able to give this back to the community that has supported us for so long.”
It’s not just a pretty building; Racine Dental has the latest technology and capabilities to maximize its quality of care. Those include: intraoral cameras; digital x-rays that allow earlier detection with significant reductions in radiation; same-day crowns; same-day tooth implants; and 3D CT scans.
The latter “makes implant surgeries much more precise, much less risk, less recovery time when you have that technology,” Cruthers explained.
“Our mission is to devote excellence in our patient care and the continued professional growth of our team,” Scherrer said. “Our vision is to be southeastern Wisconsin’s premier center for comprehensive dental care.”
