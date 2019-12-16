Racine County listed sixth in state in GDP Growth Index

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County had the state’s sixth-greatest GDP (gross domestic product) Growth Index during the past few years, according to financial technology company SmartAsset.
SmartAsset is a “financial technology company aiming to provide the best personal finance advice on the web.” It offers free, personalized tools to help people make finance decisions about home buying, retirement, taxes and more.
Explaining its methodology for creating GDP Growth indices, the company wrote: “Our study aims to capture the places across the country that are receiving the most incoming investments in business, real estate, government and the local economy as a whole. To do this we looked at four factors: business establishment growth, GDP growth, new building permits and federal funding.”
Breaking those down, SmartAsset looked at:
1. The change in the number of businesses established in each location from 2013-16. “This shows whether or not people are starting new business ventures in the county,” the company wrote.
Racine County’s business growth was listed at 1.2%. The range among the top 10 counties in Growth Index was 1.0% to 5.3%, that being for Dane County. The state average was 0.5%.
2. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth, using real, inflation-adjusted growth in the local economy from 2014-17.
Racine County’s GDP growth was $317 million. The state’s greatest growth was $1.565 billion, for Milwaukee County, which also had the highest overall Growth Index.
3. Investment and development in the local residential real estate market, calculating the number of new building permits in 2017 per 1,000 homes.
Racine County had 3.4 new building permits per 1,000 homes, the least among the top 10 counties in Growth Index. That was also less than the state average of 6.3 permits per 1,000 homes.
4. Federal funding received by each county in 2017 in the form of contracts awarded to businesses, divided by population. “This gave us a per capita look at the flow of investment from the federal to the local level,” the company said.
Racine County had $64 per capita in federal funding. The range among the top 10 in GDP Growth Index was $20 for Marathon County to $8,852 for Winnebago County. The state average was $299.
SmartAsset studied 70 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, representing all counties for which data was available.
Combining the indicators
With the four measures above, SmartAsset wrote: “We then combined those scores to create a final ranking … with that ranking, we created an index where the county with the most incoming investments was assigned a value of 100 and the county with the least investment activity received a zero.”
Racine County’s GDP Growth Index was listed as 2.18. Milwaukee County scored highest at 3.75 followed by: Dane County, 3.18; Waukesha County, 3.03; Brown County, 2.42; and Outgamie County, 2.28, to round out the top five.
Below Racine County in seventh through 10th places were: Winnebago, 2.14; Marathon and Rock counties, tied at 2.11 each; and Washington, 2.10.
The report can be found online at: