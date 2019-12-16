Racine County listed sixth in state in GDP Growth Index

Racine County’s GDP growth was $317 million. The state’s greatest growth was $1.565 billion, for Milwaukee County, which also had the highest overall Growth Index.

3. Investment and development in the local residential real estate market, calculating the number of new building permits in 2017 per 1,000 homes.

Racine County had 3.4 new building permits per 1,000 homes, the least among the top 10 counties in Growth Index. That was also less than the state average of 6.3 permits per 1,000 homes.

4. Federal funding received by each county in 2017 in the form of contracts awarded to businesses, divided by population. “This gave us a per capita look at the flow of investment from the federal to the local level,” the company said.

Racine County had $64 per capita in federal funding. The range among the top 10 in GDP Growth Index was $20 for Marathon County to $8,852 for Winnebago County. The state average was $299.

SmartAsset studied 70 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, representing all counties for which data was available.

Combining the indicators