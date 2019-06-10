RACINE — Racine County has scheduled its first Job Fest of 2019 in partnership with 21st Century Preparatory School.
The Job Fest is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 21st Century Preparatory School, 1220 Mound Ave., and is to include job opportunities in many sectors, including manufacturing, food products, CNC and healthcare with on-site interviews with employers. The event also features free food, building tours, games, raffles and music.
The inaugural Job Fests in Racine last year drew more than 400 residents attending over two days. According to surveys of employers, 10 residents were hired directly from the Job Fests, while 34 received job offers. Employers also identified 100 job seekers for follow-up interviews.
“Job Fests are another way to help businesses find talented employees and residents obtain family-sustaining employment,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “We are committed to helping community members learn about life-changing job and training opportunities.”
“Job Fests are not your typical summer block parties — they offer a real opportunity for family-sustaining jobs,” said Melvin Hargrove, project manager for Racine County’s Uplift 900 employment initiative. “The Job Fests have all the family-oriented fun of street festivals, as well as information residents need to access better-paying positions.”
For more information, contact 21st Century Preparatory School by calling 262-595-0026.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.