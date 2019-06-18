{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Housing sales in Racine County are running slightly slower than a torrid 2018 through May, according to the latest Multiple Listing Service figures.

The month of May brought 302 closed sales compared with 282 last May, an increase of 7.1 percent, MLS reported Monday.

For the year to date through May, 1,009 sales had been closed compared with 1,044 for the same period last year, a 3.4 percent decline.

The greatest percentage difference, month to month, between this year and last was March. In 2018, 225 sales were closed that month compared with 166 this March, a 26.2 percent dropoff.

MLS records all sales in which a real estate agent is involved.

