RACINE — The West Allis developer that wants to build an $18 million apartment project on the former Ajax industrial complex site in Uptown has requested a three-month extension of its purchase option and intends to buy the property.
However, Cardinal Capital Management still lacks a development agreement with the City of Racine.
The Redevelopment Authority of Racine, or RDA, met Wednesday at City Hall to hear an update by city staff on the proposed development by Cardinal, working in concert with Land Quest of Kenosha. Cardinal’s purchase option had been set to expire Friday. That option calls for a $10,000 purchase, should Cardinal go ahead, of the RDA-owned Ajax property.
Cardinal proposes to clear a series of dilapidated, partly connected buildings on the 3-plus acre site that encompasses nearly the entire block of 1500 Clark Street. The redevelopment area, which holds some of Racine’s oldest industrial buildings, stretches from 15th to 16th streets and from Clark Street to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks that cut through that block.
There, Cardinal would build two separate buildings totaling 112 apartments that Cardinal President Erich Schwenker has called “workforce housing.” They would be a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with 159 parking spaces on site. Schwenker has said about one-third of the housing would give preference to military veterans.
Cardinal has also proposed razing the old, Downtown YMCA and constructing a new one on site as part of a larger redevelopment.
No development agreement
Regarding Ajax, in an unusual procedure Wednesday, Mayor Cory Mason — who sits on the RDA — gave the update for that body. Normally City Development Director Amy Connolly would provide the details of any pending development.
With a room full of Uptown/project supporters, Mason’s summary lasted just one minute. He said: There was no development agreement with Cardinal; the purchase option would expire Friday; and he thought Cardinal would exercise its option to buy the Ajax site. The company would then have 30 days to close on the purchase, Mason said.
“If Cardinal acquires the property, we’ll continue to have conversations (about) the future of the Ajax site with them, or other opportunities that they’re interested in the City of Racine,” Mason said. “They’ve done great, innovative work in other communities, and I’m excited what they can do here.”
Beyond that, the mayor was tight-lipped with his fellow RDA members.
“Is there any interest on the part of the city to extend the (purchase) option if requested?” RDA member John Crimmings asked Mason.
Mason would not answer, claiming that subject was not what had been listed on the agenda. The single agenda item for the special meeting was stated as: “Receive an update on the Ajax Project proposed at 1520 and 1536 Clark Street, which are RDA-owned properties.”
Cardinal representative speaks
At that point Nick Jung, general counsel for Cardinal, took the podium. He said the company is still excited about getting the Ajax project developed.
Just over a week ago, Jung said, Cardinal requested a three-month extension, through August, of its purchase option for the property.
“However, we also did provide notice that we will be purchasing over the next 30 days,” Jung added.
Asked about the timing for starting construction, Jung replied, “That comes a lot to working with the RDA and the city about finalizing our development agreement and working together to get that done.”
Supporters who voiced strong support for the Ajax project started with Linea Anthony, an Uptown resident and president of the Uptown Business Improvement District Board. “We feel that it would be a wonderful addition not just to Uptown but to Racine in general,” she said.
Tad Ballantyne, an owner of Uptown properties, endorsed Cardinal’s Ajax proposal. “Projects like this are high profile; they spur other developers; they cause everybody in the area who owns properties to think theirs is worth more; they put money in,” he said.
Ballantyne added, directing his remarks to city officials who would work with Cardinal on the project, “Do your job, be careful, but move ahead as quickly as you can.”
