RACINE — “Great pleasure” may be coming to the city in the form of a new Puerto Rican restaurant to be called El Gustazo.
Puerto Rico native Jose Lopez, 32, of Racine, is working to open El Gustazo, which in Spanish means “a great pleasure,” at 3505 Spring St. That is site of the former Old Dutch Custard shop. That business was followed in August 2016 by Santa Fe La Original restaurant, which closed in June.
Lopez is shooting for a Nov. 13 opening for El Gustazo. In Puerto Rico, he said, he worked for a restaurant for a few years. Here in the United States, he worked for three years for Retail Fixture, 3000 Wolff St., and then at an auto dealer in Milwaukee.
“I have a passion for food,” Lopez said Tuesday. “I’ve always had that dream to have my own restaurant,” and he could see that Racine lacked a Puerto Rican restaurant.
At first, Lopez bought and outfitted a food truck that he also plans to open, also by the name El Gustazo. But he said he learned that he needed a full kitchen for what he wanted to do with the food truck, and that led Lopez to 3505 Spring St.
He now plans to put the food truck project on hold while he concentrates on the restaurant, and perhaps open the mobile business within the next year.
Some of the dishes Lopez plans to serve at his restaurant are:
- Rice, beans and chuletas, or pork chops.
- Tostones, which Lopez said are green plantains fried, smashed and refried.
- Jibaritos, which are sandwiches with meat, plantains and other ingredients.
“We will start with something simple,” Lopez said about the menu, “and later add more and more.”
El Gustazo will seat about 30 people inside, Lopez estimates, and also offer take-out food. It will not serve alcoholic drinks.
Lopez plans for El Gustazo to be open five days a week, from about 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
