Nov. 5 through Nov. 9
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPurchase Price
Burlington
235 S. Maple Road$425,000
333 Randolph St.$355,000
34016 Cattail Drive$285,000
34121 Oakdale Court$200,000
29926 Greenleaf Drive$190,000
7840 Greendale Ave.$177,000
8626 Hilltop Drive$169,500
1100 Hidden Creek Lane, No. 204$166,000
132 Randolph St.$164,000
419 McHenry St.$155,000
34300 Grand Blvd.$147,000
962 Dorothy Court$128,000
801 N. Pine St.$114,000
8409 Heather Ave.$95,000
516 E. State St.$85,000
Caledonia
12940 7 ½ Mile Road$399,000
4803 Tabor Road$328,000
6023 Golf Ridge Drive$295,000
6922 Beechnut Drive$276,000
6515 High Hill Circle$253,500
3843 Cheyenne Court$230,000
501 Hialeah Drive$180,000
2435 Bittersweet Court$171,900
2111 4 1/2 Mile Road$165,000
7023 Cliffside Drive$100,000
Dover
515 Sunnyside Drive$435,000
2610 Circle Drive$346,000
23418 Plank Road$180,000
Mount Pleasant
6605 Kingsview Drive$359,900
1701 Spring Meadow Lane$295,000
630 Calvin Lane$284,000
8305 Old Spring St.$225,000
2139 Riviera Drive$215,000
6537 Spring St., Unit 204$168,000
1742 Summerfield Way, No. 102$134,900
4715 St. Regis Drive$105,100
7140 Mariner Drive, No. 204$100,000
7020 Mariner Drive, Unit 103$100,000
6631 Spring Hill Drive, Unit 61$79,450
5600 Cambridge Lane, No. 2$78,000
3148 Wood Road, Unit 1$50,000
Norway
7448 S. Loomis Road$260,000
23204 7 Mile Road$227,500
Racine
2400 Northwestern Ave.$1,750,000
218 13th St.$212,500
1824 College Ave.$207,000
3030 Erie St.$189,000
4371 Pine Ridge Circle$185,000
2612 18th St.$185,000
3609 Astoria Drive$170,000
3314 Monarch Drive$155,000
1032 Montclair Drive$153,000
718 West Blvd.$149,000
2037 Green St.$133,750
720 Goold St.$130,000
2905 21st St.$129,100
3619 Gracelane Blvd.$125,000
3661 Regency Drive$124,900
1950 Grange Ave.$115,900
2232 Blake Ave.$115,500
2732 Old Mill Drive$115,395
2403 Grove Ave.$115,000
536 Hayes Ave.$114,000
1413 13th St.$113,000
1117 Blaine Ave.$107,500
1520 West Lawn Ave.$102,500
1514 Augusta St.$93,900
1223 Florence Ave.$91,500
2706 La Salle St.$85,000
1424 Blake Ave.$82,500
946 La Salle St., Upper$75,000
4201 Olive St.$72,500
1413 Summit Ave.$67,900
1534 Boyd Ave.$65,000
1819 Woodland Ave.$59,000
1220 N. Memorial Drive$47,000
2705 Ashland Ave.$34,000
Raymond
3001 Highway K$150,000
2635 Waukesha Road$125,000
Sturtevant
8509 Kingsway Lane$284,900
3316 97th St.$252,000
1513 92nd St., Unit No. 51$150,000
Waterford
4938 Riverside Road$399,900
534 Fox River Hills Drive$298,000
28924 Beach Drive$200,000
Yorkville
17808 58th Road$555,000
