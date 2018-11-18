Try 1 month for 99¢

Nov. 5 through Nov. 9

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPurchase Price

Burlington

235 S. Maple Road$425,000

333 Randolph St.$355,000

34016 Cattail Drive$285,000

34121 Oakdale Court$200,000

29926 Greenleaf Drive$190,000

7840 Greendale Ave.$177,000

8626 Hilltop Drive$169,500

1100 Hidden Creek Lane, No. 204$166,000

132 Randolph St.$164,000

419 McHenry St.$155,000

34300 Grand Blvd.$147,000

962 Dorothy Court$128,000

801 N. Pine St.$114,000

8409 Heather Ave.$95,000

516 E. State St.$85,000

Caledonia

12940 7 ½ Mile Road$399,000

4803 Tabor Road$328,000

6023 Golf Ridge Drive$295,000

6922 Beechnut Drive$276,000

6515 High Hill Circle$253,500

3843 Cheyenne Court$230,000

501 Hialeah Drive$180,000

2435 Bittersweet Court$171,900

2111 4 1/2 Mile Road$165,000

7023 Cliffside Drive$100,000

Dover

515 Sunnyside Drive$435,000

2610 Circle Drive$346,000

23418 Plank Road$180,000

Mount Pleasant

6605 Kingsview Drive$359,900

1701 Spring Meadow Lane$295,000

630 Calvin Lane$284,000

8305 Old Spring St.$225,000

2139 Riviera Drive$215,000

6537 Spring St., Unit 204$168,000

1742 Summerfield Way, No. 102$134,900

4715 St. Regis Drive$105,100

7140 Mariner Drive, No. 204$100,000

7020 Mariner Drive, Unit 103$100,000

6631 Spring Hill Drive, Unit 61$79,450

5600 Cambridge Lane, No. 2$78,000

3148 Wood Road, Unit 1$50,000

Norway

7448 S. Loomis Road$260,000

23204 7 Mile Road$227,500

Racine

2400 Northwestern Ave.$1,750,000

218 13th St.$212,500

1824 College Ave.$207,000

3030 Erie St.$189,000

4371 Pine Ridge Circle$185,000

2612 18th St.$185,000

3609 Astoria Drive$170,000

3314 Monarch Drive$155,000

1032 Montclair Drive$153,000

718 West Blvd.$149,000

2037 Green St.$133,750

720 Goold St.$130,000

2905 21st St.$129,100

3619 Gracelane Blvd.$125,000

3661 Regency Drive$124,900

1950 Grange Ave.$115,900

2232 Blake Ave.$115,500

2732 Old Mill Drive$115,395

2403 Grove Ave.$115,000

536 Hayes Ave.$114,000

1413 13th St.$113,000

1117 Blaine Ave.$107,500

1520 West Lawn Ave.$102,500

1514 Augusta St.$93,900

1223 Florence Ave.$91,500

2706 La Salle St.$85,000

1424 Blake Ave.$82,500

946 La Salle St., Upper$75,000

4201 Olive St.$72,500

1413 Summit Ave.$67,900

1534 Boyd Ave.$65,000

1819 Woodland Ave.$59,000

1220 N. Memorial Drive$47,000

2705 Ashland Ave.$34,000

Raymond

3001 Highway K$150,000

2635 Waukesha Road$125,000

Sturtevant

8509 Kingsway Lane$284,900

3316 97th St.$252,000

1513 92nd St., Unit No. 51$150,000

Waterford

4938 Riverside Road$399,900

534 Fox River Hills Drive$298,000

28924 Beach Drive$200,000

Yorkville

17808 58th Road$555,000

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments