Property transfers
Metro Services

July 9 through July 13

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

33111 Cardinal Trail $437,500

1140 Cooper Hawk Drive $309,900

716 Briody St. $298,000

600 Briody St. $275,000

108 Davidson Drive $225,000

29331 Rocky Road $100,000

33029 Cardinal Trail $87,000

1425 Isabel Lane $52,000

Caledonia

7100 Douglas Ave. $760,000

5101 Worsley Lane $325,000

2540 Noelle Court $271,900

1420 September Drive $270,000

2602 Stonebridge Drive $264,000

2519 5 Mile Road $250,000

6011 Dublin Court $249,200

5510 Gallant Fox Lane $245,000

6419 Lyra Lane $235,000

5901 Autumn Trail $220,000

6008 Fayette Drive $205,000

3034 Navajo Trail $156,000

3414 6 Mile Road $89,400

2112 4 Mile Road $62,705

4330 N. Green Bay Road $57,133

3403 Highway 31 $33,400

Dover

24913 Madison St. $234,900

432 S. Raynor Ave. $220,000

1522 Grandview Court, No. 7 $124,500

Mount Pleasant

4938 Copper Leaf Blvd. $525,000

1345 90th St.$475,000

2745 Village Green East $360,000

2136 Penbrook Drive $352,500

6629 Merganser Drive $330,250

6540 Parkway Circle $300,000

6624 Spring Hill Drive $265,000

4434 Shorehaven Lane $205,000

4135 Woodbury Lane $169,500

1134 Stratford Court, Unit 101 $137,500

7100 Mariner Drive, No. 202 $123,000

1141 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 103L $115,000

6551 Mariner Drive, Unit 9 $114,000

6640 Mariner Drive, Unit 104 $100,000

Norway

8350 Stonegate Road$326,000

Racine

3821 Spring St. $397,600

222 Wolff St. $242,000

1742 College Ave. $206,000

456 Shoreland Drive $171,500

709 Indiana St. $167,500

5125 16th St. $155,000

3016 Erie St. $147,000

4205 LaSalle St. $134,900

4141 St. Clair St. $132,900

1400 Orchard St. $127,900

1543 Cleveland Ave. $118,400

1301 Grove Ave. $117,900

2116 Green St. $109,900

2120 Oregon St. $107,500

1301 Villa St. $106,500

3019 Arlington Ave. $101,500

2605 Eisenhower Drive $95,000

2310 Maple Grove Ave. $89,900

3009 Dwight St. $88,600

1351 Spring Valley Drive $87,500

111 11th St., No. 2C-N $83,775

2320 Erie St. $80,000

1421 Deane Blvd. $77,000

1921 Polaris Ave. $75,000

2331 St. Clair St. $67,000

4106 17th St. $65,000

1829 Holmes Ave. $37,500

1618 Perry Ave. $30,247

421 Hayes Ave. $30,000

1728 Howe St. $27,500

215 Harrison St. $20,600

Raymond

3615 51st St. $191,500

4024 W. 5 Mile Road $119,000

Rochester

293 Oak Hill Circle$265,000

Sturtevant

8617 Citadel Terrace $295,000

8325 Queensbury Lane $290,000

Union Grove

1079 Shagbark Lane$243,000

Waterford

29147 White Oak Lane $480,000

29400 Manor Drive $371,000

5520 Buena Park Road $329,000

415 Red Coat Court $319,000

202 N. Third St. $164,000

Yorkville

4728 57th Drive$399,000

