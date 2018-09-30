Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Sept. 17 through Sept. 21

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

613 Meadow Lane $1,630,000

31319 Bushnell Road $322,000

133 Paul St. $205,000

317 Joan St. $197,500

940 Crestwood Drive, 3A $135,000

2501 S. Brown Lake Drive, No. G-3 $100,000

Caledonia

5355 Old Farm Road $320,000

1025 Riva Ridge Road $257,000

4220 Patzke Road $240,000

1606 Secretariat Lane $239,200

2606 Catherine Drive $235,000

7746 Highway V $226,000

5109 Erie St. $220,000

5618 Castleton Ave. $165,000

1525 Wedgewood Drive $155,000

4917 Charles St. $130,000

904 Marwood Court $35,000

Dover

4133 Felicia Run $340,000

1715 Sioux Drive $195,000

21640 Schroeder Road $130,000

Mount Pleasant

4824 Hampton Court $420,000

8831 Shadowood Trail $407,000

6430 Heritage Ave. $345,000

8304 Doe Glen Court $282,000

1536 Fancher Road $275,000

3725 Linda Lane $259,000

4520 Knollwood Drive $240,000

605 West Emmertsen Road 237,000

5635 Emstan Hills Road $232,000

1141 N. Indiana St. $142,000

1507 Rosalind Ave. $86,000

North Bay

3521 N. Main St. $257,000

Norway

6835 Park Lane $395,000

6823 E. Wind Lake Road $218,750

7737 E. Wind Lake Road $114,000

Racine

610 Graham St. $164,900

2020 William St. $149,900

2808 Delaware Ave. $147,900

4400 Pine Ridge Lane $145,000

2822 Kentucky St. $144,900

2004 Dwight St. $138,900

2404 Green St. $134,500

1918 Quincy Ave. $131,500

1017 Illinois St. $128,600

1319 Harrington Drive $128,500

4100 21st St. $125,000

901 Lombard Ave. $122,000

714 Imperial Drive $120,000

809 Coronada Drive $117,900

2032 Jay Eye See Ave. $110,000

3214 Kinzie Ave. $108,500

1920 Grand Ave. $107,900

1234 Yout St. $105,000

822 Melvin Ave. $100,100

2021 Quincy Ave. $99,000

3521 Spring St. $85,000

2413 Jean Ave. $75,000

3707 Lindermann Ave. $69,500

2021 Quincy Ave. $68,400

624 English St. $54,000

2417 Arlington Ave. $45,000

3611 Kinzie Ave. $40,602

623 N. Memorial Drive $13,000

Raymond

10113 3 Mile Road $320,000

Rochester

2727 Wild Berry Ave. $374,000

304 S. Rochester St. $118,000

Union Grove

1326 71st Drive $180,000

Waterford

5617 E. Peninsula Road $339,900

484 Woodfield Circle $274,900

7427 Pleasant Road $243,000

Wind Point

5020 Valley Trail $267,000

5111 Valley Trail $235,000

Yorkville

14017 Evans Lane $290,000

