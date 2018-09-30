Sept. 17 through Sept. 21
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
613 Meadow Lane $1,630,000
31319 Bushnell Road $322,000
133 Paul St. $205,000
317 Joan St. $197,500
940 Crestwood Drive, 3A $135,000
2501 S. Brown Lake Drive, No. G-3 $100,000
Caledonia
5355 Old Farm Road $320,000
1025 Riva Ridge Road $257,000
4220 Patzke Road $240,000
1606 Secretariat Lane $239,200
2606 Catherine Drive $235,000
7746 Highway V $226,000
5109 Erie St. $220,000
5618 Castleton Ave. $165,000
1525 Wedgewood Drive $155,000
4917 Charles St. $130,000
904 Marwood Court $35,000
Dover
4133 Felicia Run $340,000
1715 Sioux Drive $195,000
21640 Schroeder Road $130,000
Mount Pleasant
4824 Hampton Court $420,000
8831 Shadowood Trail $407,000
6430 Heritage Ave. $345,000
8304 Doe Glen Court $282,000
1536 Fancher Road $275,000
3725 Linda Lane $259,000
4520 Knollwood Drive $240,000
605 West Emmertsen Road 237,000
5635 Emstan Hills Road $232,000
1141 N. Indiana St. $142,000
1507 Rosalind Ave. $86,000
North Bay
3521 N. Main St. $257,000
Norway
6835 Park Lane $395,000
6823 E. Wind Lake Road $218,750
7737 E. Wind Lake Road $114,000
Racine
610 Graham St. $164,900
2020 William St. $149,900
2808 Delaware Ave. $147,900
4400 Pine Ridge Lane $145,000
2822 Kentucky St. $144,900
2004 Dwight St. $138,900
2404 Green St. $134,500
1918 Quincy Ave. $131,500
1017 Illinois St. $128,600
1319 Harrington Drive $128,500
4100 21st St. $125,000
901 Lombard Ave. $122,000
714 Imperial Drive $120,000
809 Coronada Drive $117,900
2032 Jay Eye See Ave. $110,000
3214 Kinzie Ave. $108,500
1920 Grand Ave. $107,900
1234 Yout St. $105,000
822 Melvin Ave. $100,100
2021 Quincy Ave. $99,000
3521 Spring St. $85,000
2413 Jean Ave. $75,000
3707 Lindermann Ave. $69,500
2021 Quincy Ave. $68,400
624 English St. $54,000
2417 Arlington Ave. $45,000
3611 Kinzie Ave. $40,602
623 N. Memorial Drive $13,000
Raymond
10113 3 Mile Road $320,000
Rochester
2727 Wild Berry Ave. $374,000
304 S. Rochester St. $118,000
Union Grove
1326 71st Drive $180,000
Waterford
5617 E. Peninsula Road $339,900
484 Woodfield Circle $274,900
7427 Pleasant Road $243,000
Wind Point
5020 Valley Trail $267,000
5111 Valley Trail $235,000
Yorkville
14017 Evans Lane $290,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.