Oct. 15 through Oct. 19
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property;Purchase Price
Burlington
3013 S. Browns Lake Drive;$985,000
1516 Barbara St.;$549,000
2200 Ravenswood Road;$358,000
30300 Forest Drive;$345,000
33820 S. Lakeshore Drive;$299,000
30026 Mount Tom Road;$275,000
31029 Bushnell Road;$245,000
217 Schemmer St.;$173,000
101 East Market St.;$156,100
7810 Evergreen Terrace;$145,000
33014 Bohner Drive;$130,000
Caledonia
5055 Old Farm Road;$463,000
6825 Brook Road;$447,000
9710 7 Mile Road;$315,000
3953 Wild Ginger Way;$300,000
5824 Charles St.;$266,000
10200 Northwestern Ave.;$241,500
4640 Charles St.;$215,000
6013 Fayette Drive;$204,980
2645 Holly Grove Court;$140,000
3743 Wyoming Way;$138,000
6906 Dale Drive, No. 22;$125,000
4542 LaSalle St.;$28,900
Mount Pleasant
3817 Yates Drive;$327,000
6539 Williamsburg Way;$324,900
6555 Apollo Drive;$272,900
5737 Little Timber Drive;$270,000
2530 Wexford Road;$270,000
8220 W. Red Pine Circle;$259,000
340 Cherry Hill Drive;$255,500
853 Stonefield Drive, No. 303;$234,500
5621 Riviera Drive;$212,000
1123 N. Sunnyslope Drive, Unit 203;$177,500
3141 Hickory Grove;$139,000
1424 Fox Tail Drive, Unit 203U;$131,000
927 Lannon Terrace, No. 1602;$131,000
1503 Lawndale Ave.;$125,500
3208 Wood Road, No. 3;$113,500
5827 Cambridge Circle, No. 6;$95,400
1524 Bryn Mawr Ave.;$87,500
1910 Macemon Road;$70,000
Norway
8410 Willow Lane;$405,000
7440 West View Drive;$225,000
Racine
3461 Erie St.;$233,000
4 Gaslight Drive, Unit 102;$184,000
556 Carlton Drive;$179,000
2032 Grove Ave.;$170,000
400 Lombard Ave.;$168,500
2827 Concord Drive;$156,000
2333 Dwight St.;$155,000
2343 Floyd Drive;$149,400
4019 LaSalle St.;$146,000
4801 Westway Ave.;$138,000
3808 Lindermann Ave.;$135,000
2024 Center St.;$130,100
2701 Donna Ave.;$130,000
2812 Diane Ave.;$127,000
2517 Olive St.;$115,000
3317 Charles St.;$109,000
2414 William St.;$109,000
2052 St. Clair St.;$103,000
4017 Wright Ave.;$80,000
2018 Cleveland Ave.;$67,000
1654 Flett Ave.;$39,000
312 Mertens Ave.;$12,800
Raymond
2822 124th St.;$355,000
4901 8 Mile Road W;$139,900
Rochester
108 N. Front St.;$168,000
Sturtevant
4009 90th St.;$288,000
3659 95th Place;$274,900
3032 93rd St.;$195,500
9125 Boys Drive;$190,000
8824 Citadel Terrace;$50,000
Union Grove
1129 11th Ave.;$180,000
Waterford
7034 N. Tichigan Road;$440,000
28440 Joanie Lane;$355,000
625 Mohr Circle;$298,000
921 Prestwick, Unit 8;$12,200
Wind Point
15 Applewood Court;$373,000
