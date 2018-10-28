Try 1 month for 99¢

Oct. 15 through Oct. 19

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property;Purchase Price

Burlington

3013 S. Browns Lake Drive;$985,000

1516 Barbara St.;$549,000

2200 Ravenswood Road;$358,000

30300 Forest Drive;$345,000

33820 S. Lakeshore Drive;$299,000

30026 Mount Tom Road;$275,000

31029 Bushnell Road;$245,000

217 Schemmer St.;$173,000

101 East Market St.;$156,100

7810 Evergreen Terrace;$145,000

33014 Bohner Drive;$130,000

Caledonia

5055 Old Farm Road;$463,000

6825 Brook Road;$447,000

9710 7 Mile Road;$315,000

3953 Wild Ginger Way;$300,000

5824 Charles St.;$266,000

10200 Northwestern Ave.;$241,500

4640 Charles St.;$215,000

6013 Fayette Drive;$204,980

2645 Holly Grove Court;$140,000

3743 Wyoming Way;$138,000

6906 Dale Drive, No. 22;$125,000

4542 LaSalle St.;$28,900

Mount Pleasant

3817 Yates Drive;$327,000

6539 Williamsburg Way;$324,900

6555 Apollo Drive;$272,900

5737 Little Timber Drive;$270,000

2530 Wexford Road;$270,000

8220 W. Red Pine Circle;$259,000

340 Cherry Hill Drive;$255,500

853 Stonefield Drive, No. 303;$234,500

5621 Riviera Drive;$212,000

1123 N. Sunnyslope Drive, Unit 203;$177,500

3141 Hickory Grove;$139,000

1424 Fox Tail Drive, Unit 203U;$131,000

927 Lannon Terrace, No. 1602;$131,000

1503 Lawndale Ave.;$125,500

3208 Wood Road, No. 3;$113,500

5827 Cambridge Circle, No. 6;$95,400

1524 Bryn Mawr Ave.;$87,500

1910 Macemon Road;$70,000

Norway

8410 Willow Lane;$405,000

7440 West View Drive;$225,000

Racine

3461 Erie St.;$233,000

4 Gaslight Drive, Unit 102;$184,000

556 Carlton Drive;$179,000

2032 Grove Ave.;$170,000

400 Lombard Ave.;$168,500

2827 Concord Drive;$156,000

2333 Dwight St.;$155,000

2343 Floyd Drive;$149,400

4019 LaSalle St.;$146,000

4801 Westway Ave.;$138,000

3808 Lindermann Ave.;$135,000

2024 Center St.;$130,100

2701 Donna Ave.;$130,000

2812 Diane Ave.;$127,000

2517 Olive St.;$115,000

3317 Charles St.;$109,000

2414 William St.;$109,000

2052 St. Clair St.;$103,000

4017 Wright Ave.;$80,000

2018 Cleveland Ave.;$67,000

1654 Flett Ave.;$39,000

312 Mertens Ave.;$12,800

Raymond

2822 124th St.;$355,000

4901 8 Mile Road W;$139,900

Rochester

108 N. Front St.;$168,000

Sturtevant

4009 90th St.;$288,000

3659 95th Place;$274,900

3032 93rd St.;$195,500

9125 Boys Drive;$190,000

8824 Citadel Terrace;$50,000

Union Grove

1129 11th Ave.;$180,000

Waterford

7034 N. Tichigan Road;$440,000

28440 Joanie Lane;$355,000

625 Mohr Circle;$298,000

921 Prestwick, Unit 8;$12,200

Wind Point 

15 Applewood Court;$373,000

