Sept. 16-20

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

30401 Cedar Drive $760,000

30611 Running Fox Trail $387,000

1433 Isabel Lane $371,650

3611 Lake St. $330,000

1200 Raptor Ct., No.18 $305,000

117 N. Elmwood Ave. $259,000

401 Dunford Drive $239,900

232 Gardner Ave. $239,000

232 Parkview Drive $230,000

8532 Park St. $220,000

2825 Knollcrest Drive $218,000

30427 Durand Ave. $210,000

30045 Greenleaf Drive $198,500

557 E. Jefferson St. $195,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. 16 $194,000

573 Tower St. $182,300

409 S. Perkins Blvd. $161,000

249 S. Pine St. $142,500

33712 Fern Drive $100,000

Caledonia

9819 Dana Drive $320,000

5725 San Dell Way $300,000

1606 Secretariat Lane $255,000

5026 Ruby Ave. $240,000

1525 Palamino Drive $237,400

5217 Willowview Road $233,900

6336 Newcastle Lane $230,000

2735 Stonebridge Drive $209,900

4618 Carter Drive $205,000

9119 Morgan Court $201,700

2405 Broadleaf Drive $185,899

7312 Cliffside Drive $170,000

Dover

24305 Fairway Drive $150,000

Mount Pleasant

5245 Kings Way $339,900

142 Portico Drive $335,900

6642 Greenhill Drive $317,000

4045 Cumberland Place $297,000

6011 Regency Hills Drive $278,000

8455 Gittings Road $276,000

5821 Winthrop Ave. $215,000

2141 Grand Prix Drive $210,000

1040 N. Sunnyslope Road $195,000

1209 N. Emmertsen Road $155,051

1722 Gorton Lane, No. 102 $150,000

838 Boulder Trl, No. 203 $145,000

3128 Wood Road, No. 9 $139,900

103 S. Newman Road $130,000

6641 Mariner Drive, No. 5 $115,000

1401 Oakes Road, No.9 $83,000

Norway

24110 Kurtz Lane $164,900

4860 S. Division Road $69,510

Racine

4215 Marquette Drive $222,500

1424 Spring Valley Drive $207,000

931 Russet St. $205,000

4119 Lindermann Ave. $191,000

1036 Orchard St. $185,000

1422 Willmor St. $184,900

3351 Oakwood Drive $180,300

3404 Kentucky St. $175,000

1723 West Lawn Ave. $173,500

2207 Romayne Ave. $170,000

2820 Indiana St. $146,000

2825 Arthur Ave. $143,500

1229 Kingston Ave. $142,000

226 Wickham Blvd. $139,900

807 Ohio St. $136,500

4122 Manhattan Drive $135,000

4625 17th St. $133,200

429 Augusta St. $131,250

2507 Green St. $130,000

2914 Old Mill Drive $128,000

1944 Jay Eye See Ave. $128,000

1330 Bluff Ave. $124,500

1930 Grange Ave. $118,263

1236 Layard Ave. $118,000

2041 Arthur Ave. $107,900

2416 Gillen St. $105,000

1925 Kentucky St. $103,000

2405 Arlington Ave. $87,500

2011 N. Wisconsin St. $85,000

1728 Orchard St. $74,000

2063 Green St. $44,500

1324 Marquette St. $27,000

2302 Blake Ave. $20,000

Rochester

251 Oak Hill Circle $332,275

604 Stephanie St. $260,000

Union Grove

1151 Cardinal Lane $202,400

1618 New St. $193,000

909 Vine St. $99,000

Waterford

649 Swan Drive $302,000

4317 Glacier Circle $260,000

535A Fairview Circle $237,000

734 Club Lane $232,000

203 S. Center St. $203,000

Yorkville

1131 55th Drive $440,000

