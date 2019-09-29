Sept. 16-20
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
30401 Cedar Drive $760,000
30611 Running Fox Trail $387,000
1433 Isabel Lane $371,650
3611 Lake St. $330,000
1200 Raptor Ct., No.18 $305,000
117 N. Elmwood Ave. $259,000
401 Dunford Drive $239,900
232 Gardner Ave. $239,000
232 Parkview Drive $230,000
8532 Park St. $220,000
2825 Knollcrest Drive $218,000
30427 Durand Ave. $210,000
30045 Greenleaf Drive $198,500
557 E. Jefferson St. $195,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. 16 $194,000
573 Tower St. $182,300
409 S. Perkins Blvd. $161,000
249 S. Pine St. $142,500
33712 Fern Drive $100,000
Caledonia
9819 Dana Drive $320,000
5725 San Dell Way $300,000
1606 Secretariat Lane $255,000
5026 Ruby Ave. $240,000
1525 Palamino Drive $237,400
5217 Willowview Road $233,900
6336 Newcastle Lane $230,000
2735 Stonebridge Drive $209,900
4618 Carter Drive $205,000
9119 Morgan Court $201,700
2405 Broadleaf Drive $185,899
7312 Cliffside Drive $170,000
Dover
24305 Fairway Drive $150,000
Mount Pleasant
5245 Kings Way $339,900
142 Portico Drive $335,900
6642 Greenhill Drive $317,000
4045 Cumberland Place $297,000
6011 Regency Hills Drive $278,000
8455 Gittings Road $276,000
5821 Winthrop Ave. $215,000
2141 Grand Prix Drive $210,000
1040 N. Sunnyslope Road $195,000
1209 N. Emmertsen Road $155,051
1722 Gorton Lane, No. 102 $150,000
838 Boulder Trl, No. 203 $145,000
3128 Wood Road, No. 9 $139,900
103 S. Newman Road $130,000
6641 Mariner Drive, No. 5 $115,000
You have free articles remaining.
1401 Oakes Road, No.9 $83,000
Norway
24110 Kurtz Lane $164,900
4860 S. Division Road $69,510
Racine
4215 Marquette Drive $222,500
1424 Spring Valley Drive $207,000
931 Russet St. $205,000
4119 Lindermann Ave. $191,000
1036 Orchard St. $185,000
1422 Willmor St. $184,900
3351 Oakwood Drive $180,300
3404 Kentucky St. $175,000
1723 West Lawn Ave. $173,500
2207 Romayne Ave. $170,000
2820 Indiana St. $146,000
2825 Arthur Ave. $143,500
1229 Kingston Ave. $142,000
226 Wickham Blvd. $139,900
807 Ohio St. $136,500
4122 Manhattan Drive $135,000
4625 17th St. $133,200
429 Augusta St. $131,250
2507 Green St. $130,000
2914 Old Mill Drive $128,000
1944 Jay Eye See Ave. $128,000
1330 Bluff Ave. $124,500
1930 Grange Ave. $118,263
1236 Layard Ave. $118,000
2041 Arthur Ave. $107,900
2416 Gillen St. $105,000
1925 Kentucky St. $103,000
2405 Arlington Ave. $87,500
2011 N. Wisconsin St. $85,000
1728 Orchard St. $74,000
2063 Green St. $44,500
1324 Marquette St. $27,000
2302 Blake Ave. $20,000
Rochester
251 Oak Hill Circle $332,275
604 Stephanie St. $260,000
Union Grove
1151 Cardinal Lane $202,400
1618 New St. $193,000
909 Vine St. $99,000
Waterford
649 Swan Drive $302,000
4317 Glacier Circle $260,000
535A Fairview Circle $237,000
734 Club Lane $232,000
203 S. Center St. $203,000
Yorkville
1131 55th Drive $440,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.