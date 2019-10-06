Sept. 23-27
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
3008 Knollcrest Drive $702,500
2148 Stonegate Road $325,000
333 S. Elmwood Ave. $195,000
34000 Lagoon Drive $167,000
34145 Oakdale Court $164,575
33015 Bohner Drive $133,900
Caledonia
9625 7 Mile Road $528,200
1113 Silent Sunday Court $350,000
1206 Silent Sunday Court $325,000
5640 Tracy Circle $290,000
1700 Newberry Lane $284,900
4540 Sina Lane $282,500
1601 W. Palamino Drive $224,000
3221 Shortridge Drive $220,000
13401 Bell Road $205,000
4720 Mary Drew Drive $205,000
1719 Wind Dale Drive $183,500
4933 Parry Ave. $165,000
5128 Erie St. $153,000
1741 Circlewood Drive $150,000
3813 Cheyenne Court, Unit H $85,500
3404 Ivy Lane $65,000
1426 Kremer Ave. $55,300
10430 Northwestern Ave. $18,500
Dover
2635 S. Beaumont Ave.$205,000
Mount Pleasant
6350 Pheasant Creek Trail $366,000
5202 Cornerstone Way $357,000
1035 Tallgrass Lane $345,900
6154 Biscayne Ave. $332,000
1700 Centennial Lane $290,000
1116 Sunnyslope Road, No. 203 $195,000
1709 Patriot $186,300
1205 Timmer Lane $182,900
4908 High Meadows Terrace $180,000
2020 Riviera Drive $173,000
1643 Warwick Way $155,000
North Bay
306 Vincennes South Circle$318,000
Racine
2815 Russet St. $205,000
1620 Thirteenth St. $200,000
1009 Blaine Ave. $175,000
2328 Olive St. $164,500
3801 Spruce St. $160,000
2828 Glendale Ave. $155,000
803 Kingston Ave. $144,000
2105 Rupert Blvd. $135,900
1320 West Lawn Ave. $132,500
2714 Geneva St. $121,200
2830 Arlington Ave. $115,000
320 Chicago St. $115,000
2011 Blake Ave. $85,760
1525 Grove Ave. $84,000
1612 Villa St. $83,000
1609 Grange Ave. $79,900
2115 Gillen St. $77,000
814 Jackson St. $70,000
2604 Blaine Ave. $68,250
2411 Gilson St. $55,000
1610 12th St. $19,000
Rochester
2826 Maple Road $1,200,000
254 Oak Hill Circle $283,400
252 Oak Hill Circle $269,900
Sturtevant
3147 Karnopp Court $302,000
9532 Broadway Drive $155,000
3047 93rd St. $115,000
3224 93rd St. $71,467
Union Grove
1783 Shumann Drive $312,000
195 11th Av. $290,000
901 Vine St. $152,900
Waterford
28535 Beach Drive $479,900
717 Bass Drive $350,000
30708 Oak Drive $234,900
6240 Briarwood Circle$175,000
8919 Caldwell Road $141,000
300 Foxwood Drive, No.126 $110,000
Wind Point
140 Burrline Road$305,000
Yorkville
1404 S. Colony Ave. $408,000
108 Fawn Trail $369,000
14924 Kingston Way $146,000
