Sept. 23-27

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

3008 Knollcrest Drive $702,500

2148 Stonegate Road $325,000

333 S. Elmwood Ave. $195,000

34000 Lagoon Drive $167,000

34145 Oakdale Court $164,575

33015 Bohner Drive $133,900

Caledonia

9625 7 Mile Road $528,200

1113 Silent Sunday Court $350,000

1206 Silent Sunday Court $325,000

5640 Tracy Circle $290,000

1700 Newberry Lane $284,900

4540 Sina Lane $282,500

1601 W. Palamino Drive $224,000

3221 Shortridge Drive $220,000

13401 Bell Road $205,000

4720 Mary Drew Drive $205,000

1719 Wind Dale Drive $183,500

4933 Parry Ave. $165,000

5128 Erie St. $153,000

1741 Circlewood Drive $150,000

3813 Cheyenne Court, Unit H $85,500

3404 Ivy Lane $65,000

1426 Kremer Ave. $55,300

10430 Northwestern Ave. $18,500

Dover

2635 S. Beaumont Ave.$205,000

Mount Pleasant

6350 Pheasant Creek Trail $366,000

5202 Cornerstone Way $357,000

1035 Tallgrass Lane $345,900

6154 Biscayne Ave. $332,000

1700 Centennial Lane $290,000

1116 Sunnyslope Road, No. 203 $195,000

1709 Patriot $186,300

1205 Timmer Lane $182,900

4908 High Meadows Terrace $180,000

2020 Riviera Drive $173,000

1643 Warwick Way $155,000

North Bay

306 Vincennes South Circle$318,000

Racine

2815 Russet St. $205,000

1620 Thirteenth St. $200,000

1009 Blaine Ave. $175,000

2328 Olive St. $164,500

3801 Spruce St. $160,000

2828 Glendale Ave. $155,000

803 Kingston Ave. $144,000

2105 Rupert Blvd. $135,900

1320 West Lawn Ave. $132,500

2714 Geneva St. $121,200

2830 Arlington Ave. $115,000

320 Chicago St. $115,000

2011 Blake Ave. $85,760

1525 Grove Ave. $84,000

1612 Villa St. $83,000

1609 Grange Ave. $79,900

2115 Gillen St. $77,000

814 Jackson St. $70,000

2604 Blaine Ave. $68,250

2411 Gilson St. $55,000

1610 12th St. $19,000

Rochester

2826 Maple Road $1,200,000

254 Oak Hill Circle $283,400

252 Oak Hill Circle $269,900

Sturtevant

3147 Karnopp Court $302,000

9532 Broadway Drive $155,000

3047 93rd St. $115,000

3224 93rd St. $71,467

Union Grove

1783 Shumann Drive $312,000

195 11th Av. $290,000

901 Vine St. $152,900

Waterford

28535 Beach Drive $479,900

717 Bass Drive $350,000

30708 Oak Drive $234,900

6240 Briarwood Circle$175,000

8919 Caldwell Road $141,000

300 Foxwood Drive, No.126 $110,000

Wind Point

140 Burrline Road$305,000

Yorkville

1404 S. Colony Ave. $408,000

108 Fawn Trail $369,000

14924 Kingston Way $146,000

