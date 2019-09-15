Sept. 3-6
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1016 Milwaukee Ave. $1,725,000
30620 Durand Ave., No.17 $384,500
8566 Steele St. $294,000
148 Midwood Drive $268,000
33006 Karcher Road $259,555
31106 Isabel Lane $235,000
265 Evergreen Court $211,000
424 W. Chestnut St. $170,225
225 N. Kendrick Ave. $150,000
7655 Plainview Ave $149,900
200 S. Main St. $135,000
33905 Rose St. $128,450
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No.G1 $117,500
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. 34 $89,500
316 Amanda St. $45,000
Caledonia
6500 Brook Road $774,000
3932 Scenic Way $295,000
5035 Hwy 38 $280,000
4017 Matthew Drive $270,000
5115 Hialeah Drive $245,000
2315 Broadleaf Drive $180,000
2921 Shady Lane $114,000
1741 Circlewood Drive $72,800
Dover
1253 Linden Lane $380,000
Mount Pleasant
1320 S. Green Bay Road $1,500,000
2933 Crosswinds Drive $379,000
610 Calvin Lane $314,900
6425 Kingsview Drive $307,000
247 Wilnette Springs Drive $240,000
3535 Meachem Road $215,000
1029 Bedford Court, No. 201 $194,900
5803 Cambridge Circle, No.3 $134,900
7225 Mariner Drive, No. 2 $128,600
1111 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No.101 $116,800
6840 Mariner Drive, No.203U $105,500
424 Green Valley Drive $105,000
5726 Cambridge Lane, No. 2L $97,000
209 90th St. $45,000
2138 Mead St. $15,000
Norway
26107 Barberry Lane $399,900
24000 Hanson Road $220,700
Racine
2429 Summit Ave. $750,000
333 Lake Ave., No.508 $245,000
1124 Orchard St. $184,900
1005 Lathrop Ave. $168,000
3327 First Ave. $159,000
129 Virginia St. $155,000
421 Hayes Ave. $135,000
827 Kingston Ave. $131,000
2042 Wustum Ave. $125,000
3316 Pierce Blvd. $120,000
250 Wickham Blvd. $114,000
2901 Ashland Ave. $114,000
2710 Spring St. $104,000
1615 Monroe Ave. $81,500
1524 William St. $77,000
1517 Isabelle Ave. $77,000
3507 Republic Ave. $73,500
1834 Clayton Ave. $55,000
1621 S. Memorial Drive $54,200
2905 Hayes Ave. $47,000
4020 Erie St. $25,000
1326 Franklin St. $10,000
Raymond
2372 S. 108th St. $330,000
Rochester
29637 Fernwood Drive $270,000
2805 Washington Ave. $255,000
518 Fox Knoll Drive $240,000
214 Shervin Drive $83,000
Sturtevant
8609 Fox Haven Chase $255,000
1503 92nd St., No. 8 $127,000
3113 98th St. $95,500
Union Grove
1207 Vine St. $194,500
Waterford
6405 N. Tichigan Road $575,000
522 Fox River Hills Drive $280,000
33408 Territorial Drive $255,000
204 S. 1st St. $233,000
300 Foxwood Drive, No.171 $135,000
7827 Greenhaven Terrace $80,000
Yorkville
20418 Washington Ave. $800,000
