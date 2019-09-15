{{featured_button_text}}

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Burlington

1016 Milwaukee Ave. $1,725,000

30620 Durand Ave., No.17 $384,500

8566 Steele St. $294,000

148 Midwood Drive $268,000

33006 Karcher Road $259,555

31106 Isabel Lane $235,000

265 Evergreen Court $211,000

424 W. Chestnut St. $170,225

225 N. Kendrick Ave. $150,000

7655 Plainview Ave $149,900

200 S. Main St. $135,000

33905 Rose St. $128,450

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No.G1 $117,500

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. 34 $89,500

316 Amanda St. $45,000

Caledonia

6500 Brook Road $774,000

3932 Scenic Way $295,000

5035 Hwy 38 $280,000

4017 Matthew Drive $270,000

5115 Hialeah Drive $245,000

2315 Broadleaf Drive $180,000

2921 Shady Lane $114,000

1741 Circlewood Drive $72,800

Dover

1253 Linden Lane $380,000

Mount Pleasant

1320 S. Green Bay Road $1,500,000

2933 Crosswinds Drive $379,000

610 Calvin Lane $314,900

6425 Kingsview Drive $307,000

247 Wilnette Springs Drive $240,000

3535 Meachem Road $215,000

1029 Bedford Court, No. 201 $194,900

5803 Cambridge Circle, No.3 $134,900

7225 Mariner Drive, No. 2 $128,600

1111 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No.101 $116,800

6840 Mariner Drive, No.203U $105,500

424 Green Valley Drive $105,000

5726 Cambridge Lane, No. 2L $97,000

209 90th St. $45,000

2138 Mead St. $15,000

Norway

26107 Barberry Lane $399,900

24000 Hanson Road $220,700

Racine

2429 Summit Ave. $750,000

333 Lake Ave., No.508 $245,000

1124 Orchard St. $184,900

1005 Lathrop Ave. $168,000

3327 First Ave. $159,000

129 Virginia St. $155,000

421 Hayes Ave. $135,000

827 Kingston Ave. $131,000

2042 Wustum Ave. $125,000

3316 Pierce Blvd. $120,000

250 Wickham Blvd. $114,000

2901 Ashland Ave. $114,000

2710 Spring St. $104,000

1615 Monroe Ave. $81,500

1524 William St. $77,000

1517 Isabelle Ave. $77,000

3507 Republic Ave. $73,500

1834 Clayton Ave. $55,000

1621 S. Memorial Drive $54,200

2905 Hayes Ave. $47,000

4020 Erie St. $25,000

1326 Franklin St. $10,000

Raymond

2372 S. 108th St. $330,000

Rochester

29637 Fernwood Drive $270,000

2805 Washington Ave. $255,000

518 Fox Knoll Drive $240,000

214 Shervin Drive $83,000

Sturtevant

8609 Fox Haven Chase $255,000

1503 92nd St., No. 8 $127,000

3113 98th St. $95,500

Union Grove

1207 Vine St. $194,500

Waterford

6405 N. Tichigan Road $575,000

522 Fox River Hills Drive $280,000

33408 Territorial Drive $255,000

204 S. 1st St. $233,000

300 Foxwood Drive, No.171 $135,000

7827 Greenhaven Terrace $80,000

Yorkville

20418 Washington Ave. $800,000

