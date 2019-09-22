{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 9-13

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

225 East Mark St. $1,400,000

28930 Durand Ave. $700,000

1409 Isabel Lane $355,000

537 Lewis St. $255,000

33836 S. Lakeshore Drive $202,500

488 S. Kane St. $195,000

33900 Bohner Drive $142,000

Caledonia

4335 Kennedy Drive $520,000

6021 Graceway Drive $315,000

10420 White Manor Court $244,000

5342 Evergreen Court $232,000

1224 Ellis Ave. $191,500

3316 6 Mile Road $179,000

7124 Lamberton Road $176,500

5625 Randal Lane $170,300

1540 Johnson Ave. $150,000

7018 Whitewater St. $80,300

9600 Prairie Crossing Drive $64,000

Dover

26410 Durand Ave. $315,000

Elmwood Park

3433 Elm Tree Court $240,000

Mount Pleasant

2035 Centennial Lane $430,000

8110 Daub Court $425,000

4812 Copper Leaf Blvd. $424,000

2941 Cornerstone Way $339,900

2653 Rolling Fields Drive $330,000

8130 E. Red Pine Circle $323,000

1109 Tall Oak Court $310,000

4807 Lathrop Ave. $307,000

6557 Spring Meadow Lane $293,000

1627 Raintree Lane $216,900

5633 Freedy Ave. $215,000

4827 Flambeau Drive $207,000

1018 Hastings Court, No. 202 $202,000

1033 Hastings Court, No. 202 $200,500

6510 Spring St., No. 18 $200,000

1086 Hastings Court, No. 102 $163,675

1041 Prairie Drive, No. 102 $129,000

1213 N. Indiana St. $122,500

1435 Oakes Road, No. 3 $68,000

3028 Coolidge Ave. $15,300

Norway

7710 E. Wind Lake Road $525,000

26563 Marion Court $272,500

Racine

2901 Chatham St. $294,000

1616 Melvin Ave. $273,000

1031 Russet St. $208,000

5118 Kinzie Ave. $178,000

1307 Douglas Ave. $164,850

2310 N. Main St. $160,000

35 Harborview Drive, Unit 104 $150,000

1211 Sheraton Drive $149,000

621 Isabelle Ave. $145,000

2600 Arthur Ave. $142,500

1732 Arcturus Ave. $140,000

1004 Monroe Ave. $139,500

1302 William St. $136,000

1825 Goold St. $130,000

2016 Goold St. $129,000

1825 Thurston Ave. $118,000

2907 Russet St. $113,111

2824 Hayes Ave. $110,000

1240 Washington Ave. $110,000

2045 Hayes Ave. $110,000

1605 Hayes Ave. $109,300

1300 Orchard St. $98,000

2119 21st St. $96,000

2714 Pinehurst Ave. $84,000

3224 Republic Ave. $81,426

2612 Taylor Ave. $74,000

2306 St. Clair St. $65,300

2407 Virginia St. $65,300

1421 Grange Ave. $64,450

4208 Olive St. $61,444

1646 Thurston Ave. $60,900

1029 Pearl St. $58,900

421 Jones St. $50,000

239 Harrison St. $32,500

1631 Packard Ave. $27,500

2317 18th St. $13,445

Raymond

4504 W. 7 Mile Road $225,000

3919 51st St. $155,000

Sturtevant

3187 Loumos Court $275,000

8701 Queensbury Lane $257,000

Union Grove

1308 Yorkville Ave. $214,000

Waterford

8710 Halverson Road $402,000

Wind Point

203 Eldorado Drive $282,000

237 E. 4 Mile Road $201,000

Yorkville

2980 Forest View Circle $487,000

14956 Kingston Way $129,000

