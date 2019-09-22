Sept. 9-13
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
225 East Mark St. $1,400,000
28930 Durand Ave. $700,000
1409 Isabel Lane $355,000
537 Lewis St. $255,000
33836 S. Lakeshore Drive $202,500
488 S. Kane St. $195,000
33900 Bohner Drive $142,000
Caledonia
4335 Kennedy Drive $520,000
6021 Graceway Drive $315,000
10420 White Manor Court $244,000
5342 Evergreen Court $232,000
1224 Ellis Ave. $191,500
3316 6 Mile Road $179,000
7124 Lamberton Road $176,500
5625 Randal Lane $170,300
1540 Johnson Ave. $150,000
7018 Whitewater St. $80,300
9600 Prairie Crossing Drive $64,000
Dover
26410 Durand Ave. $315,000
Elmwood Park
3433 Elm Tree Court $240,000
Mount Pleasant
2035 Centennial Lane $430,000
8110 Daub Court $425,000
4812 Copper Leaf Blvd. $424,000
2941 Cornerstone Way $339,900
2653 Rolling Fields Drive $330,000
8130 E. Red Pine Circle $323,000
1109 Tall Oak Court $310,000
4807 Lathrop Ave. $307,000
6557 Spring Meadow Lane $293,000
1627 Raintree Lane $216,900
5633 Freedy Ave. $215,000
4827 Flambeau Drive $207,000
1018 Hastings Court, No. 202 $202,000
1033 Hastings Court, No. 202 $200,500
6510 Spring St., No. 18 $200,000
1086 Hastings Court, No. 102 $163,675
1041 Prairie Drive, No. 102 $129,000
1213 N. Indiana St. $122,500
1435 Oakes Road, No. 3 $68,000
3028 Coolidge Ave. $15,300
Norway
7710 E. Wind Lake Road $525,000
26563 Marion Court $272,500
Racine
2901 Chatham St. $294,000
1616 Melvin Ave. $273,000
1031 Russet St. $208,000
5118 Kinzie Ave. $178,000
1307 Douglas Ave. $164,850
2310 N. Main St. $160,000
35 Harborview Drive, Unit 104 $150,000
1211 Sheraton Drive $149,000
621 Isabelle Ave. $145,000
2600 Arthur Ave. $142,500
1732 Arcturus Ave. $140,000
1004 Monroe Ave. $139,500
1302 William St. $136,000
1825 Goold St. $130,000
2016 Goold St. $129,000
1825 Thurston Ave. $118,000
2907 Russet St. $113,111
2824 Hayes Ave. $110,000
1240 Washington Ave. $110,000
2045 Hayes Ave. $110,000
1605 Hayes Ave. $109,300
1300 Orchard St. $98,000
2119 21st St. $96,000
2714 Pinehurst Ave. $84,000
3224 Republic Ave. $81,426
2612 Taylor Ave. $74,000
2306 St. Clair St. $65,300
2407 Virginia St. $65,300
1421 Grange Ave. $64,450
4208 Olive St. $61,444
1646 Thurston Ave. $60,900
1029 Pearl St. $58,900
421 Jones St. $50,000
239 Harrison St. $32,500
1631 Packard Ave. $27,500
2317 18th St. $13,445
Raymond
4504 W. 7 Mile Road $225,000
3919 51st St. $155,000
Sturtevant
3187 Loumos Court $275,000
8701 Queensbury Lane $257,000
Union Grove
1308 Yorkville Ave. $214,000
Waterford
8710 Halverson Road $402,000
Wind Point
203 Eldorado Drive $282,000
237 E. 4 Mile Road $201,000
Yorkville
2980 Forest View Circle $487,000
14956 Kingston Way $129,000
