Sept. 30-Oct.4
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price Burlington
7830 Hunters Lane $400,000
1308 Serena Lane $325,000
30612 Ketterhagen Road $283,500
1412 S. Browns Lake Drive $270,000
7401 Woodland Court $267,000
6825 McHenry St. $227,900
529 Storle Ave. $195,000
409 Dardis Drive $190,000
608 S. Browns Lake Drive $173,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. 17 $168,500
409 Origen St. $159,000
433 S. Pine St. $150,000
29945 Circle Drive $135,000
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No.G4 $127,000
33920 Crestview Drive $110,000
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. A4 $72,900
216 N. Pine St. $70,000
28421 Coyote Circle $67,500
2124 Stonegate Road $65,000
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. F12 $30,000
Caledonia
5830 Stefanie Way $525,000
3715 Partridge Terrace $325,000
4802 Pine Tree Circle $325,000
3318 Browns Court $300,000
4501 W. Johnson Ave. $190,000
6936 Dale Drive, No. 4 $144,000
6615 Hwy 31 $67,000
Mount Pleasant
6341 Bald Eagle Road $420,000
1831 Rolling Green Drive $385,000
2500 Rivershore Drive $380,000
1803 Spring Meadow Lane $355,000
155 S. Emmertsen Road $340,000
6450 Pheasant Creek Trail $330,000
9349 Dahlia Lane $312,900
6544 Biscayne Ave. $307,500
2614 Donegal Road $305,000
3114 Phillips Ave. $300,000
3218 Blossom Drive $299,900
6001 Independence Road $274,250
4520 Farmington Lane $250,000
5413 Norman St. $205,000
1012 Hastings Court, No. 201 $198,000
6832 Carlin Court $190,000
4301 Taylor Harbor East, No. 7 $161,500
1605 Athaleen Ave. $156,000
3418 Sheridan Road $123,000
2117 N. Green Bay Road $110,000
3912 Sheridan Road $79,900
North Bay
3637 Hennepin Place $505,000
Norway
23148 7 Mile Road W $475,000
26832 Long Lake Road $350,000
23230 Apple Road $318,400
You have free articles remaining.
26459 Hummingbird Lane $315,000
24400 North Wind Lake Road $289,000
Racine
333 Lake Ave., No.307 $251,000
830 Russet St. $239,900
4823 Ridgeway Ave. $224,900
822 Lathrop Ave. $186,000
3440 Southwood Drive $177,000
4020 19th St. $168,000
3421 Monarch Drive $161,000
1932 N. Main St. $160,000
920 Ohio St. $154,500
1415 Cleveland Ave. $141,500
1425 Harmony Drive $135,000
3336 6th Ave. $132,500
2416 Gilson St. $131,900
625 Augusta St. $125,000
3412 Thirteenth St. $124,900
1941 Taylor Ave. $107,600
2617 Gilson St. $95,000
1810 Jupiter Ave. $93,500
2224 Carlisle Ave. $92,000
917 Illinois St. $90,000
1728 Green St. $88,000
611 Cleveland Ave. $82,000
814 Jackson St. $65,900
1138 Grand Ave. $56,000
906 Seventeenth St. $56,000
1754 Ninth Ave. $55,000
1339 Augusta St. $55,000
2811 Douglas Ave. $51,200
2307 Illinois St. $40,000
3415 4th Ave. $31,000
Raymond
2812 2 Mile Road $290,000
Rochester
33601 Oak Knoll Road $642,500
28740 Rowntree Road $600,000
Union Grove
720 13th Ave. $267,000
1336 Jean St $230,000
1773 New St. $205,000
1404 New St. $165,000
129 13th Ave. $115,000
Waterford
30814 Kramer Drive $446,500
8227 Blackbird Court $340,000
4734 Lookout Lane $338,000
206 S. Franklin St. $247,000
4605 Empire Lane $238,500
301 Franklin St. $208,286
514 Edmund St. $190,000
4428 Valley View Drive $190,000
Wind Point
45 Campus Court East $315,000
Yorkville
2628 Raymond Ave. $723,000
910 63rd Drive $375,000
14923 Washington Ave. $262,500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.