Sept. 30-Oct.4

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price Burlington

7830 Hunters Lane $400,000

1308 Serena Lane $325,000

30612 Ketterhagen Road $283,500

1412 S. Browns Lake Drive $270,000

7401 Woodland Court $267,000

6825 McHenry St. $227,900

529 Storle Ave. $195,000

409 Dardis Drive $190,000

608 S. Browns Lake Drive $173,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. 17 $168,500

409 Origen St. $159,000

433 S. Pine St. $150,000

29945 Circle Drive $135,000

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No.G4 $127,000

33920 Crestview Drive $110,000

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. A4 $72,900

216 N. Pine St. $70,000

28421 Coyote Circle $67,500

2124 Stonegate Road $65,000

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. F12 $30,000

Caledonia

5830 Stefanie Way $525,000

3715 Partridge Terrace $325,000

4802 Pine Tree Circle $325,000

3318 Browns Court $300,000

4501 W. Johnson Ave. $190,000

6936 Dale Drive, No. 4 $144,000

6615 Hwy 31 $67,000

Mount Pleasant

6341 Bald Eagle Road $420,000

1831 Rolling Green Drive $385,000

2500 Rivershore Drive $380,000

1803 Spring Meadow Lane $355,000

155 S. Emmertsen Road $340,000

6450 Pheasant Creek Trail $330,000

9349 Dahlia Lane $312,900

6544 Biscayne Ave. $307,500

2614 Donegal Road $305,000

3114 Phillips Ave. $300,000

3218 Blossom Drive $299,900

6001 Independence Road $274,250

4520 Farmington Lane $250,000

5413 Norman St. $205,000

1012 Hastings Court, No. 201 $198,000

6832 Carlin Court $190,000

4301 Taylor Harbor East, No. 7 $161,500

1605 Athaleen Ave. $156,000

3418 Sheridan Road $123,000

2117 N. Green Bay Road $110,000

3912 Sheridan Road $79,900

North Bay

3637 Hennepin Place $505,000

Norway

23148 7 Mile Road W $475,000

26832 Long Lake Road $350,000

23230 Apple Road $318,400

26459 Hummingbird Lane $315,000

24400 North Wind Lake Road $289,000

Racine

333 Lake Ave., No.307 $251,000

830 Russet St. $239,900

4823 Ridgeway Ave. $224,900

822 Lathrop Ave. $186,000

3440 Southwood Drive $177,000

4020 19th St. $168,000

3421 Monarch Drive $161,000

1932 N. Main St. $160,000

920 Ohio St. $154,500

1415 Cleveland Ave. $141,500

1425 Harmony Drive $135,000

3336 6th Ave. $132,500

2416 Gilson St. $131,900

625 Augusta St. $125,000

3412 Thirteenth St. $124,900

1941 Taylor Ave. $107,600

2617 Gilson St. $95,000

1810 Jupiter Ave. $93,500

2224 Carlisle Ave. $92,000

917 Illinois St. $90,000

1728 Green St. $88,000

611 Cleveland Ave. $82,000

814 Jackson St. $65,900

1138 Grand Ave. $56,000

906 Seventeenth St. $56,000

1754 Ninth Ave. $55,000

1339 Augusta St. $55,000

2811 Douglas Ave. $51,200

2307 Illinois St. $40,000

3415 4th Ave. $31,000

Raymond

2812 2 Mile Road $290,000

Rochester

33601 Oak Knoll Road $642,500

28740 Rowntree Road $600,000

Union Grove

720 13th Ave. $267,000

1336 Jean St $230,000

1773 New St. $205,000

1404 New St. $165,000

129 13th Ave. $115,000

Waterford

30814 Kramer Drive $446,500

8227 Blackbird Court $340,000

4734 Lookout Lane $338,000

206 S. Franklin St. $247,000

4605 Empire Lane $238,500

301 Franklin St. $208,286

514 Edmund St. $190,000

4428 Valley View Drive $190,000

Wind Point

45 Campus Court East $315,000

Yorkville

2628 Raymond Ave. $723,000

910 63rd Drive $375,000

14923 Washington Ave. $262,500

