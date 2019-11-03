{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 21-25

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

8230 Wheatland Road $305,000

486 Pleasant Ave. $194,000

140 S. Elmwood Ave. $169,900

Caledonia

1202 Appaloosa Trail $350,000

5809 Marwood Drive $300,000

3838 Scenic Way $264,000

12820 7 1/2 Mile Road $250,000

6743 Bobolink Road $219,100

3307 Ivy Lane $185,000

1715 Wind Dale Drive $170,000

Dover

22930 Schroeder Road $375,000

21640 Schroeder Road $335,000

Mount Pleasant

6557 Hillwood Court $450,000

2728 Red Fawn Court $380,000

1613 Rolling Green Drive $254,000

2751 Deer View Court $245,000

5411 Cynthia Lane $230,000

1242 S. Emmertsen Road $215,000

1132 Hastings Court, No.201 $197,000

1302 Ramona Drive $186,000

1510 N. Emmertsen Road $150,000

835 Lannon Terrace, No.1205 $139,900

1311 N. Green Bay Road $97,000

Norway

24833 Apple Road $535,000

26717 Oak Ridge Drive $305,000

Racine

500 Main St. $319,444

1503 Washington Ave. $235,000

816 Wisconsin Ave. $210,000

1100 Russet St. $195,000

3209 Wheelock Drive $179,000

620 Carlton Drive $178,000

111 Eleventh St., No. 4DN $171,000

5215 Lilac Lane $165,000

1200 Augusta St. $159,900

1316 Monroe Ave. $158,000

1415 Indiana St. $153,000

2621 Green St. $150,000

724 Sydney Drive $142,900

1842 Park Ave. $140,900

1931 Mead St. $135,000

2021 Thurston Ave. $130,000

221 Mertens Ave. $125,900

1801 Polaris Ave. $124,500

1948 Kearney Ave. $122,000

426 Wisconsin Ave. $118,056

1321 Indiana St. $118,000

1806 Park Ave. $116,900

1916 LaSalle St. $115,000

1800 N. Main St. $110,000

4512 Seventeenth St. $105,900

2112 Russet St. $104,900

1740 Illinois St. $101,000

3521 16th St. $87,500

1905 Fairview Terrace $79,000

1019 Hamilton St. $77,000

1216 Cedar Creek St. $65,000

806 Jackson St. $58,000

910 Villa St. $30,000

Raymond

5432 Hwy G $303,000

Rochester

29511 Evergreen Drive $398,600

30637 Vergon Drive $350,000

25504 Delmonte Drive $23,000

Sturtevant

2820 93rd St. $110,000

Union Grove

205 11th Ave. $295,000

Waterford

28723 Clove Court $305,000

424 Woodfield Circle $298,900

5514 W. Peninsula Road $289,000

6417 N. Tichigan Road $284,800

6527 N. Tichigan Road $224,900

6708 Burma Road $221,000

100 Riverview Road $185,800

Wind Point

4300 Lighthouse Drive $468,000

Yorkville

915 S. Raynor Ave. $445,000

15516 Ives Grove Road $140,500

