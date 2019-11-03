Oct. 21-25
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
8230 Wheatland Road $305,000
486 Pleasant Ave. $194,000
140 S. Elmwood Ave. $169,900
Caledonia
1202 Appaloosa Trail $350,000
5809 Marwood Drive $300,000
3838 Scenic Way $264,000
12820 7 1/2 Mile Road $250,000
6743 Bobolink Road $219,100
3307 Ivy Lane $185,000
1715 Wind Dale Drive $170,000
Dover
22930 Schroeder Road $375,000
21640 Schroeder Road $335,000
Mount Pleasant
6557 Hillwood Court $450,000
2728 Red Fawn Court $380,000
1613 Rolling Green Drive $254,000
2751 Deer View Court $245,000
5411 Cynthia Lane $230,000
1242 S. Emmertsen Road $215,000
1132 Hastings Court, No.201 $197,000
1302 Ramona Drive $186,000
1510 N. Emmertsen Road $150,000
835 Lannon Terrace, No.1205 $139,900
1311 N. Green Bay Road $97,000
Norway
24833 Apple Road $535,000
26717 Oak Ridge Drive $305,000
Racine
500 Main St. $319,444
1503 Washington Ave. $235,000
816 Wisconsin Ave. $210,000
1100 Russet St. $195,000
3209 Wheelock Drive $179,000
620 Carlton Drive $178,000
111 Eleventh St., No. 4DN $171,000
5215 Lilac Lane $165,000
1200 Augusta St. $159,900
1316 Monroe Ave. $158,000
1415 Indiana St. $153,000
2621 Green St. $150,000
724 Sydney Drive $142,900
1842 Park Ave. $140,900
1931 Mead St. $135,000
2021 Thurston Ave. $130,000
221 Mertens Ave. $125,900
1801 Polaris Ave. $124,500
1948 Kearney Ave. $122,000
426 Wisconsin Ave. $118,056
1321 Indiana St. $118,000
1806 Park Ave. $116,900
1916 LaSalle St. $115,000
1800 N. Main St. $110,000
4512 Seventeenth St. $105,900
2112 Russet St. $104,900
1740 Illinois St. $101,000
3521 16th St. $87,500
1905 Fairview Terrace $79,000
1019 Hamilton St. $77,000
1216 Cedar Creek St. $65,000
806 Jackson St. $58,000
910 Villa St. $30,000
Raymond
5432 Hwy G $303,000
Rochester
29511 Evergreen Drive $398,600
30637 Vergon Drive $350,000
25504 Delmonte Drive $23,000
Sturtevant
2820 93rd St. $110,000
Union Grove
205 11th Ave. $295,000
Waterford
28723 Clove Court $305,000
424 Woodfield Circle $298,900
5514 W. Peninsula Road $289,000
6417 N. Tichigan Road $284,800
6527 N. Tichigan Road $224,900
6708 Burma Road $221,000
100 Riverview Road $185,800
Wind Point
4300 Lighthouse Drive $468,000
Yorkville
915 S. Raynor Ave. $445,000
15516 Ives Grove Road $140,500
