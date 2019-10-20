Oct. 7-11
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
525 Storle Ave. $200,000
432 Garfield St. $195,000
416 Storle Ave. $190,900
2415 Fairfield Lane $170,000
Caledonia
4702 Bluffside Dr. $449,000
8223 Northwestern Ave. $299,000
6351 Ambassador Lane $280,000
5208 Gallant Fox Lane $275,000
4712 Eastwood Ridge $270,000
6144 Charles St. $265,000
10418 White Manor Court $259,900
4330 N. Green Bay Road $258,000
4946 Hwy 38 $236,000
5912 Northwestern Ave. $91,000
Dover
23300 Dover Line Road $646,000
Mount Pleasant
837 Boulder Trail $468,750
6358 Biscayne Ave. $290,000
5915 Quaker Hill Road $279,900
1724 Summerfield Ave., No. 20 $175,750
6545 Mariner Dr., No. 3L $114,000
4433 Division Road $480,000
Norway
8125 Anna Ave. $390,000
8412 Stonegate Road $275,000
6912 Loomis Road South $236,800
25706 Portsmouth Road $226,300
Racine
3214 Northwestern Ave. $850,000
You have free articles remaining.
3326 Washington Ave. $360,000
522 Greenfield Road $215,000
2900 N. Main St. $195,000
810 Russet St. $180,000
1231 Marquette St. $153,000
1227 Arthur Ave. $145,000
624 Wolff St. $142,000
1227 Monroe Ave. $139,400
3516 Sixteenth St. $131,000
5608 16th St. $129,900
1428 Arthur Ave. $126,000
2115 21st St. $121,000
1222 11th St. $115,000
2128 Kinzie Ave. $100,900
2803 Charles St. $100,000
433 Luedtke Ave. $75,000
1501 Owen Ave. $65,000
1431 9th St. $65,000
1329 Hayes Ave. $60,000
2024 W. High St. $57,000
2311 Carmel Ave. $45,900
1308 S. Memorial Dr. $42,000
1416 Marquette St. $17,100
1745 State St. $14,000
1811 Clayton Ave. $8,000
Sturtevant
8528 Queensbury Lane $275,000
1503 92nd St., No. 13 $93,100
Union Grove
1086 White Oak Dr. $250,000
Waterford
345 Hickory Hollow Road $1,300,000
28517 Cedar Lane $460,000
537 A Fairview Circle $239,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.