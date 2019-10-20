{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 7-11

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

525 Storle Ave. $200,000

432 Garfield St. $195,000

416 Storle Ave. $190,900

2415 Fairfield Lane $170,000

Caledonia

4702 Bluffside Dr. $449,000

8223 Northwestern Ave. $299,000

6351 Ambassador Lane $280,000

5208 Gallant Fox Lane $275,000

4712 Eastwood Ridge $270,000

6144 Charles St. $265,000

10418 White Manor Court $259,900

4330 N. Green Bay Road $258,000

4946 Hwy 38 $236,000

5912 Northwestern Ave. $91,000

Dover

23300 Dover Line Road $646,000

Mount Pleasant

837 Boulder Trail $468,750

6358 Biscayne Ave. $290,000

5915 Quaker Hill Road $279,900

1724 Summerfield Ave., No. 20 $175,750

6545 Mariner Dr., No. 3L $114,000

4433 Division Road $480,000

Norway

8125 Anna Ave. $390,000

8412 Stonegate Road $275,000

6912 Loomis Road South $236,800

25706 Portsmouth Road $226,300

Racine

3214 Northwestern Ave. $850,000

3326 Washington Ave. $360,000

522 Greenfield Road $215,000

2900 N. Main St. $195,000

810 Russet St. $180,000

1231 Marquette St. $153,000

1227 Arthur Ave. $145,000

624 Wolff St. $142,000

1227 Monroe Ave. $139,400

3516 Sixteenth St. $131,000

5608 16th St. $129,900

1428 Arthur Ave. $126,000

2115 21st St. $121,000

1222 11th St. $115,000

2128 Kinzie Ave. $100,900

2803 Charles St. $100,000

433 Luedtke Ave. $75,000

1501 Owen Ave. $65,000

1431 9th St. $65,000

1329 Hayes Ave. $60,000

2024 W. High St. $57,000

2311 Carmel Ave. $45,900

1308 S. Memorial Dr. $42,000

1416 Marquette St. $17,100

1745 State St. $14,000

1811 Clayton Ave. $8,000

Sturtevant

8528 Queensbury Lane $275,000

1503 92nd St., No. 13 $93,100

Union Grove

1086 White Oak Dr. $250,000

Waterford

345 Hickory Hollow Road $1,300,000

28517 Cedar Lane $460,000

537 A Fairview Circle $239,000

