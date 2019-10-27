{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 14-18

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

4213 Lake St. $575,000

35400 W. State St. $298,000

30131 Mound Drive $240,000

7936 Greendale Drive $240,000

433 Kendall St. $185,000

32600 Yahnke Road $180,000

365 Conkey St. $112,000

8631 Hilltop Drive $100,000

Caledonia

6447 Charles St. $535,500

6829 Hoods Creek Road$444,000

1117 Ellis Ave. $325,752

5706 Middle Road $285,000

7010 Hood Creek Road $270,000

4815 Conlaine Drive $228,000

4805 Kingdom Court $220,000

5320 Twin Elms Drive $205,000

2920 Cherry Tree Court $197,000

2816 Santa Fe Trail $186,500

5421 Erie St. $179,900

7355 Pheasant Trail $175,000

2639 Sumac Drive $160,000

3040 Santa Fe Trail $156,000

3314 Elderberry Road $146,000

7003 Lakeshore Drive $139,900

9835 Saratoga Drive $109,900

Mount Pleasant

7601 Durand Ave. $15,500,000

5332 Spring St. $450,000

4813 Newport Lane $340,000

6423 Nokomis Court $339,900

6537 Greenhill Drive $329,900

9108 Hollyhock Lane $325,000

1904 Raintree Lane, No. 42 $225,000

1504 Ramona Drive $211,000

1116 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 204 $194,000

5421 Taylor Ave. $185,000

5803 Cambridge Circle, No. 6 $158,000

6520 Mariner Drive, No. 203 $104,500

Norway

7141 Farsund Lane $360,000

8030 Valley Drive $225,000

7539 E. Wind Lake Road $157,000

21130 N. Cape St. $90,000

Racine

1908 Young Court $485,000

215 Lakecrest Drive $385,000

703 Washington Ave. $250,000

5315 Kinzie Ave. $198,950

141 Main St., No. 414 $180,000

4029 Graceland Blvd. $160,000

7 Ohio St. $160,000

1127 Oregon St. $150,000

1200 South St. $149,000

1020 Virginia St. $149,000

813 Augusta St. $145,000

2018 Durand Ave. $135,000

3704 Republic Ave. $135,000

1400 Shoreland Drive $135,000

437 Harvey Drive $131,000

3818 Lindermann Ave. $130,000

4400 Byrd Ave. $118,900

2040 West Lawn Ave. $118,000

720 Augusta St. $115,000

4524 Olive St. $106,000

1132 Arthur Ave. $105,000

3426 Eighth Ave. $105,000

1251 Hayes Ave. $92,900

1931 Mead St. $91,300

1533 Grove Ave. $66,200

1118 Jones Ave. $35,000

1426 Melvin Ave. $17,800

Raymond

215 S. 27th St. $1,100,000

Rochester

408 Ryan Ave. $240,000

6486 N. County Road DD$98,000

Union Grove

231 Pheasant Run $260,000

Waterford

609 Rohda Drive $166,500

Yorkville

2023 Raymond Drive $239,900

16122 Durand Ave. $125,000

