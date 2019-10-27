Oct. 14-18
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
4213 Lake St. $575,000
35400 W. State St. $298,000
30131 Mound Drive $240,000
7936 Greendale Drive $240,000
433 Kendall St. $185,000
32600 Yahnke Road $180,000
365 Conkey St. $112,000
8631 Hilltop Drive $100,000
Caledonia
6447 Charles St. $535,500
6829 Hoods Creek Road$444,000
1117 Ellis Ave. $325,752
5706 Middle Road $285,000
7010 Hood Creek Road $270,000
4815 Conlaine Drive $228,000
4805 Kingdom Court $220,000
5320 Twin Elms Drive $205,000
2920 Cherry Tree Court $197,000
2816 Santa Fe Trail $186,500
5421 Erie St. $179,900
7355 Pheasant Trail $175,000
2639 Sumac Drive $160,000
3040 Santa Fe Trail $156,000
3314 Elderberry Road $146,000
7003 Lakeshore Drive $139,900
9835 Saratoga Drive $109,900
Mount Pleasant
7601 Durand Ave. $15,500,000
5332 Spring St. $450,000
4813 Newport Lane $340,000
6423 Nokomis Court $339,900
6537 Greenhill Drive $329,900
9108 Hollyhock Lane $325,000
1904 Raintree Lane, No. 42 $225,000
1504 Ramona Drive $211,000
1116 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 204 $194,000
5421 Taylor Ave. $185,000
5803 Cambridge Circle, No. 6 $158,000
6520 Mariner Drive, No. 203 $104,500
Norway
7141 Farsund Lane $360,000
8030 Valley Drive $225,000
7539 E. Wind Lake Road $157,000
21130 N. Cape St. $90,000
Racine
1908 Young Court $485,000
215 Lakecrest Drive $385,000
703 Washington Ave. $250,000
5315 Kinzie Ave. $198,950
141 Main St., No. 414 $180,000
4029 Graceland Blvd. $160,000
7 Ohio St. $160,000
1127 Oregon St. $150,000
1200 South St. $149,000
1020 Virginia St. $149,000
813 Augusta St. $145,000
2018 Durand Ave. $135,000
3704 Republic Ave. $135,000
1400 Shoreland Drive $135,000
437 Harvey Drive $131,000
3818 Lindermann Ave. $130,000
4400 Byrd Ave. $118,900
2040 West Lawn Ave. $118,000
720 Augusta St. $115,000
4524 Olive St. $106,000
1132 Arthur Ave. $105,000
3426 Eighth Ave. $105,000
1251 Hayes Ave. $92,900
1931 Mead St. $91,300
1533 Grove Ave. $66,200
1118 Jones Ave. $35,000
1426 Melvin Ave. $17,800
Raymond
215 S. 27th St. $1,100,000
Rochester
408 Ryan Ave. $240,000
6486 N. County Road DD$98,000
Union Grove
231 Pheasant Run $260,000
Waterford
609 Rohda Drive $166,500
Yorkville
2023 Raymond Drive $239,900
16122 Durand Ave. $125,000
