Property Transfers, Oct. 28-Nov.1
Property Transfers, Oct. 28-Nov.1

Oct. 28-Nov. 1

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

3002 Cottonwood Court $830,000

4314 Peninsula Drive $468,000

7316 Woodland Court $293,572

216 Thorngate Court $290,000

28931 Bushnell Road $262,000

535 Adams St. $190,000

8412 Chara Drive $160,000

32911 Short St. $142,900

7661 McHenry St. $90,000

947 Crestwood Drive $51,250

Caledonia

6744 Middle Road $840,000

6210 Blue River Way $515,000

6300 Horseshoe Lane $467,500

711 Waters Edge $380,700

3200 Fenceline Road $380,000

3109 Hwy 31 $346,900

4418 Patzke Road $269,000

1115 Dundee Drive $238,000

3117 Rodney Lane $223,000

3414 6 Mile Road $202,100

7015 Bobolink Road $195,300

6364 Nature Drive $175,000

4845 Scotts Way, No. 103 $81,500

12415 Adams Road $80,000

Dover

1811 Seminole Drive $521,000

23131 McNamara Road, No. 1 $112,000

Mount Pleasant

1701 East Frontage Road $1,150,000

6643 Altamount Circle $439,900

9138 Hollyhock Lane $318,900

2740 Chapel Lane $314,900

5255 Campfire Lane $310,000

6516 Primrose Way $275,000

5700 Alta Loma Court $255,000

2901 Cottage Drive $245,000

2506 N. Newman Road $181,000

4657 Weatherwood Lane $178,700

1802 Summerset Drive, No. 102 $147,500

Norway

26607 Roosevelt Lane $167,000

Racine

4505 Apple Tree Circle $217,000

500 Greenfield Road $209,900

1129 Cleveland Ave. $195,000

808 Arthur Ave. $191,200

1350 Harrington Drive $188,500

4517 Thomas St. $185,000

2714 Green St. $179,500

1517 College Ave. $161,600

1613 Virginia St. $151,900

816 Blaine Ave. $149,900

1128 Monroe Ave. $149,900

1624 Erie St. $140,000

1410 Wolff St. $139,900

2215 Geneva St. $137,000

324 Chicago St. $134,000

140 Jupiter Ave. $125,000

3406 5th Ave. $120,000

737 Ohio St. $107,000

4306 16th St. $105,000

2040 Grange Ave. $103,000

2212 Summit Ave. $93,000

4114 Republic Ave. $89,900

814 Kingston Ave. $78,000

1839 Mead St. $74,000

1310 Layard Ave. $67,000

1622 Chatham St. $52,400

1326 Maple St. $39,000

4615 Byrd Ave., No. 1 $29,000

1811 Clayton Ave. $25,050

1123 Marquette St. $2,000

Raymond

7212 2 Mile Road $100,000

Sturtevant

8524 Westminster Drive $185,000

3241 S. Kennedy Drive $169,900

Waterford

5225 Riverside Road $575,000

31601 High Drive $525,000

6228 Townline Road $434,500

28215 Easy Lane $429,000

752 Club Lane $225,000

923 Prestwick, No. 5 $163,000

300 Foxwood Drive, No. 101 $125,000

Yorkville

15225 Plank Road $330,000

