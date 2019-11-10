Property Transfers, Oct. 28-Nov.1

Oct. 28-Nov. 1
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
3002 Cottonwood Court $830,000
4314 Peninsula Drive $468,000
7316 Woodland Court $293,572
216 Thorngate Court $290,000
28931 Bushnell Road $262,000
535 Adams St. $190,000
8412 Chara Drive $160,000
32911 Short St. $142,900
7661 McHenry St. $90,000
947 Crestwood Drive $51,250
Caledonia
6744 Middle Road $840,000
6210 Blue River Way $515,000
6300 Horseshoe Lane $467,500
711 Waters Edge $380,700
3200 Fenceline Road $380,000
3109 Hwy 31 $346,900
4418 Patzke Road $269,000
1115 Dundee Drive $238,000
3117 Rodney Lane $223,000
3414 6 Mile Road $202,100
7015 Bobolink Road $195,300
6364 Nature Drive $175,000
4845 Scotts Way, No. 103 $81,500
12415 Adams Road $80,000
Dover
1811 Seminole Drive $521,000
23131 McNamara Road, No. 1 $112,000
Mount Pleasant
1701 East Frontage Road $1,150,000
6643 Altamount Circle $439,900
9138 Hollyhock Lane $318,900
2740 Chapel Lane $314,900
5255 Campfire Lane $310,000
6516 Primrose Way $275,000
5700 Alta Loma Court $255,000
2901 Cottage Drive $245,000
2506 N. Newman Road $181,000
4657 Weatherwood Lane $178,700
1802 Summerset Drive, No. 102 $147,500
Norway
26607 Roosevelt Lane $167,000
Racine
4505 Apple Tree Circle $217,000
500 Greenfield Road $209,900
1129 Cleveland Ave. $195,000
808 Arthur Ave. $191,200
1350 Harrington Drive $188,500
4517 Thomas St. $185,000
2714 Green St. $179,500
1517 College Ave. $161,600
1613 Virginia St. $151,900
816 Blaine Ave. $149,900
1128 Monroe Ave. $149,900
1624 Erie St. $140,000
1410 Wolff St. $139,900
2215 Geneva St. $137,000
324 Chicago St. $134,000
140 Jupiter Ave. $125,000
3406 5th Ave. $120,000
737 Ohio St. $107,000
4306 16th St. $105,000
2040 Grange Ave. $103,000
2212 Summit Ave. $93,000
4114 Republic Ave. $89,900
814 Kingston Ave. $78,000
1839 Mead St. $74,000
1310 Layard Ave. $67,000
1622 Chatham St. $52,400
1326 Maple St. $39,000
4615 Byrd Ave., No. 1 $29,000
1811 Clayton Ave. $25,050
1123 Marquette St. $2,000
Raymond
7212 2 Mile Road $100,000
Sturtevant
8524 Westminster Drive $185,000
3241 S. Kennedy Drive $169,900
Waterford
5225 Riverside Road $575,000
31601 High Drive $525,000
6228 Townline Road $434,500
28215 Easy Lane $429,000
752 Club Lane $225,000
923 Prestwick, No. 5 $163,000
300 Foxwood Drive, No. 101 $125,000
Yorkville
15225 Plank Road $330,000