Nov. 26 through Nov. 30
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
32515 Yahnke Road $499,900
556 Rose Ann Drive $205,000
540 West State St. $135,000
169 Industrial Drive, Unit 2 $105,000
169 Industrial Drive, Unit 4 $105,000
169 Industrial Drive, Unit 3 $105,000
169 Industrial Drive, Unit 5 $105,000
169 Industrial Drive, Unit 6 $105,000
Caledonia
4837 Long Meadow Lane $450,000
414 3 Mile Road $375,000
3537 South Lane $345,000
4714 Chris Court $319,900
6042 Charles St. $313,400
1916 Parkland Court $249,900
5014 Charles St. $210,000
3019 Stonebridge Drive $209,900
4323 Harvest Lane $185,000
5320 Oak Forest Drive $171,000
2837 Sunrise Road $162,000
1813 Wind Dale Drive $148,000
10327 Caddy Lane $115,000
5850 Middle Road $74,000
Dover
21450 Washington Ave. $255,000
1133 S. Beaumont Ave. $212,000
Mount Pleasant
8114 County Line Road $5,000,000
8240 Gittings Road $395,000
1728 Spring Meadow Lane $358,900
5921 Wyndham Court $304,000
2713 Airline Road $300,000
6410 Anforest Lane $242,000
3410 Illinois St. $227,500
249 Wilnette Springs Drive $175,000
4226 Taylor Harbor W, No. 3 $172,900
982 Stratford Court, Unit 101 $147,000
4157 Sheridan Road $135,000
5843 Cambridge Circle, Unit 4U $102,900
6621 Mariner Drive, No. 4U $95,000
3227 Elmwood Drive $95,000
Racine
2413 Green St. $168,400
3310 Northwestern Ave. $166,000
135 Steeplechase Drive $165,000
824 Crab Tree Lane $164,000
1439 Hayes Ave. $155,000
540 Greenfield Road $150,700
5214 16th St. $140,000
1018 Florence Ave. $137,000
3307 N. Main St. $133,000
2909 Ruby Ave. $130,000
1233 Wolff St. $126,500
1000 Sycamore Ave. $122,200
916 Coronada Drive $119,500
713 Virginia St. $117,000
2131 St. Clair St. $117,000
2119 Clarence Ave. $116,500
2826 Taylor Ave. $115,000
1231 Grove Ave. $101,000
2031 Phillips Ave. $98,900
2428 Jerome Blvd. $92,500
3119 Windsor Drive $90,000
4060 N. 14th St. $79,800
405 Freres Ave. $79,000
1426 Thurston Ave. $70,000
2723 Olive St. $68,400
1714 Blake Ave. $68,000
1522 Holmes Ave. $65,000
934 Cleveland Ave. $64,500
2025 Quincy Ave. $52,651
1217 N. Wisconsin Ave. $48,000
1223 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive $42,000
1800 Roe Ave. $31,000
1227 Ohio St. $30,500
2018 Cleveland Ave. $30,000
1205 Liberty St. $30,000
308 St. Patrick St. $30,000
950 Marquette St. $26,000
Rochester
273 Oak Hill Circle $269,900
33753 Academy Road $254,900
Sturtevant
1517 92nd St., Unit 68 $144,000
3409 S. Kennedy Drive $135,000
1640 96th St., Unit 84 $127,000
Waterford
6425 N. Tichigan Road $432,000
28629 Sandpiper Trail $410,000
737 Heron Drive $340,000
6438 Channel Road $249,500
7800 Greenhaven Terrace $81,600
Wind Point
466 Hollow Creek Road $460,000
