Nov. 26 through Nov. 30

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

32515 Yahnke Road $499,900

556 Rose Ann Drive $205,000

540 West State St. $135,000

169 Industrial Drive, Unit 2 $105,000

169 Industrial Drive, Unit 4 $105,000

169 Industrial Drive, Unit 3 $105,000

169 Industrial Drive, Unit 5 $105,000

169 Industrial Drive, Unit 6 $105,000

Caledonia

4837 Long Meadow Lane $450,000

414 3 Mile Road $375,000

3537 South Lane $345,000

4714 Chris Court $319,900

6042 Charles St. $313,400

1916 Parkland Court $249,900

5014 Charles St. $210,000

3019 Stonebridge Drive $209,900

4323 Harvest Lane $185,000

5320 Oak Forest Drive $171,000

2837 Sunrise Road $162,000

1813 Wind Dale Drive $148,000

10327 Caddy Lane $115,000

5850 Middle Road $74,000

Dover

21450 Washington Ave. $255,000

1133 S. Beaumont Ave. $212,000

Mount Pleasant

8114 County Line Road $5,000,000

8240 Gittings Road $395,000

1728 Spring Meadow Lane $358,900

5921 Wyndham Court $304,000

2713 Airline Road $300,000

6410 Anforest Lane $242,000

3410 Illinois St. $227,500

249 Wilnette Springs Drive $175,000

4226 Taylor Harbor W, No. 3 $172,900

982 Stratford Court, Unit 101 $147,000

4157 Sheridan Road $135,000

5843 Cambridge Circle, Unit 4U $102,900

6621 Mariner Drive, No. 4U $95,000

3227 Elmwood Drive $95,000

Racine

2413 Green St. $168,400

3310 Northwestern Ave. $166,000

135 Steeplechase Drive $165,000

824 Crab Tree Lane $164,000

1439 Hayes Ave. $155,000

540 Greenfield Road $150,700

5214 16th St. $140,000

1018 Florence Ave. $137,000

3307 N. Main St. $133,000

2909 Ruby Ave. $130,000

1233 Wolff St. $126,500

1000 Sycamore Ave. $122,200

916 Coronada Drive $119,500

713 Virginia St. $117,000

2131 St. Clair St. $117,000

2119 Clarence Ave. $116,500

2826 Taylor Ave. $115,000

1231 Grove Ave. $101,000

2031 Phillips Ave. $98,900

2428 Jerome Blvd. $92,500

3119 Windsor Drive $90,000

4060 N. 14th St. $79,800

405 Freres Ave. $79,000

1426 Thurston Ave. $70,000

2723 Olive St. $68,400

1714 Blake Ave. $68,000

1522 Holmes Ave. $65,000

934 Cleveland Ave. $64,500

2025 Quincy Ave. $52,651

1217 N. Wisconsin Ave. $48,000

1223 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive $42,000

1800 Roe Ave. $31,000

1227 Ohio St. $30,500

2018 Cleveland Ave. $30,000

1205 Liberty St. $30,000

308 St. Patrick St. $30,000

950 Marquette St. $26,000

Rochester

273 Oak Hill Circle $269,900

33753 Academy Road $254,900

Sturtevant

1517 92nd St., Unit 68 $144,000

3409 S. Kennedy Drive $135,000

1640 96th St., Unit 84 $127,000

Waterford

6425 N. Tichigan Road $432,000

28629 Sandpiper Trail $410,000

737 Heron Drive $340,000

6438 Channel Road $249,500

7800 Greenhaven Terrace $81,600

Wind Point

466 Hollow Creek Road $460,000

