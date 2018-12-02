Try 1 month for 99¢

Nov. 19 through Nov. 21

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPurchase Price

Burlington

2649 Timber Lane $350,000

633 Madison St. $247,000

444 N. Pine St. $110,000

Caledonia

7726 Michna Road $730,000

918 Horner Drive $313,400

4624 Sina Lane $294,900

9628 Prairie Crossing Drive $275,900

5223 Willowview Road $275,000

4722 Chris Court $254,900

5650 Park Ridge Drive $250,400

415 4½ Mile Road $224,900

3007 Stonebridge Drive $210,000

6800 Cliffside Drive $174,900

3330 Rodney Lane $116,667

5775 Stefanie Way $105,000

Mount Pleasant

5353 Lathrop Ave. $235,000

1141 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 203 $185,500

4333 Farmington Lane $179,000

2115 Racine St. $82,400

Norway

26847 Waubeesee Lake Drive$483,500

26439 Hummingbird Drive$395,000

Racine

815 Eighth St. $7,550,000

3440 Douglas Ave. $498,000

333 Lake Ave., Unit 807 $390,000

333 Lake Ave., Unit 801 $385,000

2714 Cecelia Park Drive $247,900

1011 Kentucky St. $214,000

1428 Harmony Drive $180,900

800 Lathrop Ave. $160,000

1100 Valley Drive $153,000

1700 Edgewood Ave. $146,505

2000 Rapids Drive $139,900

2626 Olive St. $137,000

4107 LaSalle St. $135,000

944 Park Ave. $134,900

304 Chicago St. $130,000

1900 Washington Ave. $125,000

500 Hubbard St. $116,500

1526 Chatham St. $109,000

1901 Geneva St. $103,425

3400 Kinzie Ave. $100,000

2611 Kearney Ave. $100,000

1106 David St. $94,600

2300 Monroe Ave. $82,000

2218 Hayes Ave. $74,000

1247 Virginia St. $71,450

1626 Rapids Drive $65,000

1922 Geneva St. $58,000

2426 Grove Ave. $50,000

700 Virginia St. $48,000

Raymond

3306 68th St.$315,000

Rochester

1010 Rock Ridge Road $139,900

324 Pine Grove Ave. $100,000

Sturtevant 8424 Kingsway Lane$253,000

Waterford

5105 Buena Park Road$279,000

Wind Point

4061 N. Main St.$250,000

Yorkville

15962 Durand Ave.$244,900

