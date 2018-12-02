Nov. 19 through Nov. 21
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPurchase Price
Burlington
2649 Timber Lane $350,000
633 Madison St. $247,000
444 N. Pine St. $110,000
Caledonia
7726 Michna Road $730,000
918 Horner Drive $313,400
4624 Sina Lane $294,900
9628 Prairie Crossing Drive $275,900
5223 Willowview Road $275,000
4722 Chris Court $254,900
5650 Park Ridge Drive $250,400
415 4½ Mile Road $224,900
3007 Stonebridge Drive $210,000
6800 Cliffside Drive $174,900
3330 Rodney Lane $116,667
5775 Stefanie Way $105,000
Mount Pleasant
5353 Lathrop Ave. $235,000
1141 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 203 $185,500
4333 Farmington Lane $179,000
2115 Racine St. $82,400
Norway
26847 Waubeesee Lake Drive$483,500
26439 Hummingbird Drive$395,000
Racine
815 Eighth St. $7,550,000
3440 Douglas Ave. $498,000
333 Lake Ave., Unit 807 $390,000
333 Lake Ave., Unit 801 $385,000
2714 Cecelia Park Drive $247,900
1011 Kentucky St. $214,000
1428 Harmony Drive $180,900
800 Lathrop Ave. $160,000
1100 Valley Drive $153,000
1700 Edgewood Ave. $146,505
2000 Rapids Drive $139,900
2626 Olive St. $137,000
4107 LaSalle St. $135,000
944 Park Ave. $134,900
304 Chicago St. $130,000
1900 Washington Ave. $125,000
500 Hubbard St. $116,500
1526 Chatham St. $109,000
1901 Geneva St. $103,425
3400 Kinzie Ave. $100,000
2611 Kearney Ave. $100,000
1106 David St. $94,600
2300 Monroe Ave. $82,000
2218 Hayes Ave. $74,000
1247 Virginia St. $71,450
1626 Rapids Drive $65,000
1922 Geneva St. $58,000
2426 Grove Ave. $50,000
700 Virginia St. $48,000
Raymond
3306 68th St.$315,000
Rochester
1010 Rock Ridge Road $139,900
324 Pine Grove Ave. $100,000
Sturtevant 8424 Kingsway Lane$253,000
Waterford
5105 Buena Park Road$279,000
Wind Point
4061 N. Main St.$250,000
Yorkville
15962 Durand Ave.$244,900
