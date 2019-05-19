May 6-10
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPurchase Price
Burlington
708 Briody St.$359,900
29235 Ketterhagen Road$329,000
30612 Cedar Drive$284,900
29424 Durand Ave.$281,000
7891 Greendale Ave.$233,000
700 N. Pine St.$224,500
265 Church St.$195,000
732 S. Pine St.$195,000
8030 Ridgeway Drive$169,000
Caledonia
3930 Sienna Court$351,900
6415 Nature Drive$275,000
801 Northdale Drive$255,000
3520 6 Mile Road$255,000
3120 Newman Road$200,000
4853 Cascade Court$200,000
2635 Iris Court$187,500
5221 Ruby Ave.$170,000
5139 Erie St.$155,000
4850 Cascade Court$144,900
2309 Broadleaf Drive$63,000
Dover
1233 Laurel Lane$262,000
Mount Pleasant
4837 Copper Leaf Blvd.$450,000
1911 N. Emmertsen Road$325,000
9307 Dahlia Lane$315,000
6455 Lincolnshire Drive$299,000
8715 Northwestern Ave.$260,000
4434 Shorehaven Lane$215,000
1914 N. Newman Road$190,000
4232 Taylor Harbor East, No. 3$165,000
1156 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 204$135,000
314 Wood Road, No. 15$100,000
Norway
8321 Stonegate Road$280,000
Racine
333 Lake Ave., No. 607$259,000
324 Main St.$255,000
3601 Princess Place$207,500
2200 Douglas Ave.$175,000
3300 Southwood Drive$168,900
3456 Ninth Ave.$155,000
3321 21st St.$140,000
2212 Ashland Ave.$137,500
2027 Wustum Ave.$135,200
2821 Brentwood Drive$131,056
3218 Barbara Drive$130,500
3006 Elm Lane$125,000
5300 Biscayne Ave.$123,000
3324 Fox Drive$123,000
1513 Quincy Ave.$122,000
2057 Douglas Ave.$112,000
2029 Superior St.$109,900
1305 Virginia St.$109,000
1909 Ehlert St.$103,250
1716 Mount Pleasant St.$82,500
835 Hayes Ave.$81,000
1912 Prospect St.$80,000
2041 Blaine Ave.$60,000
329 Wickham Blvd.$50,000
1139 LaSalle St.$46,500
1835 Howe St.$40,000
1633 S. Memorial Drive$35,000
2016 Jay Eye See Ave.$33,900
900 Jackson St.$7,500
1205 Geneva St.$7,000
1046 Harbridge Ave.$2,000
Raymond
4161 W. 8 Mile Road$100,000
Sturtevant
1503 92nd St., No. 4$93,000
3133 Karnopp Court$64,900
Waterford
4948 Bayfield Drive$385,000
523 Fairview Circle$313,200
913 Augusta$294,000
7330 N. Tichigan Road$185,000
318B S. Jefferson St.$160,000
643 E. Main St.$134,500
Wind Point
11 Cherrywood Court$320,000
4919 Beacon Lane$278,500
