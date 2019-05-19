Try 3 months for $3

May 6-10

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPurchase Price

Burlington

708 Briody St.$359,900

29235 Ketterhagen Road$329,000

30612 Cedar Drive$284,900

29424 Durand Ave.$281,000

7891 Greendale Ave.$233,000

700 N. Pine St.$224,500

265 Church St.$195,000

732 S. Pine St.$195,000

8030 Ridgeway Drive$169,000

Caledonia

3930 Sienna Court$351,900

6415 Nature Drive$275,000

801 Northdale Drive$255,000

3520 6 Mile Road$255,000

3120 Newman Road$200,000

4853 Cascade Court$200,000

2635 Iris Court$187,500

5221 Ruby Ave.$170,000

5139 Erie St.$155,000

4850 Cascade Court$144,900

2309 Broadleaf Drive$63,000

Dover

1233 Laurel Lane$262,000

Mount Pleasant

4837 Copper Leaf Blvd.$450,000

1911 N. Emmertsen Road$325,000

9307 Dahlia Lane$315,000

6455 Lincolnshire Drive$299,000

8715 Northwestern Ave.$260,000

4434 Shorehaven Lane$215,000

1914 N. Newman Road$190,000

4232 Taylor Harbor East, No. 3$165,000

1156 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 204$135,000

314 Wood Road, No. 15$100,000

Norway

8321 Stonegate Road$280,000

Racine

333 Lake Ave., No. 607$259,000

324 Main St.$255,000

3601 Princess Place$207,500

2200 Douglas Ave.$175,000

3300 Southwood Drive$168,900

3456 Ninth Ave.$155,000

3321 21st St.$140,000

2212 Ashland Ave.$137,500

2027 Wustum Ave.$135,200

2821 Brentwood Drive$131,056

3218 Barbara Drive$130,500

3006 Elm Lane$125,000

5300 Biscayne Ave.$123,000

3324 Fox Drive$123,000

1513 Quincy Ave.$122,000

2057 Douglas Ave.$112,000

2029 Superior St.$109,900

1305 Virginia St.$109,000

1909 Ehlert St.$103,250

1716 Mount Pleasant St.$82,500

835 Hayes Ave.$81,000

1912 Prospect St.$80,000

2041 Blaine Ave.$60,000

329 Wickham Blvd.$50,000

1139 LaSalle St.$46,500

1835 Howe St.$40,000

1633 S. Memorial Drive$35,000

2016 Jay Eye See Ave.$33,900

900 Jackson St.$7,500

1205 Geneva St.$7,000

1046 Harbridge Ave.$2,000

Raymond

4161 W. 8 Mile Road$100,000

Sturtevant

1503 92nd St., No. 4$93,000

3133 Karnopp Court$64,900

Waterford

4948 Bayfield Drive$385,000

523 Fairview Circle$313,200

913 Augusta$294,000

7330 N. Tichigan Road$185,000

318B S. Jefferson St.$160,000

643 E. Main St.$134,500

Wind Point

11 Cherrywood Court$320,000

4919 Beacon Lane$278,500

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments