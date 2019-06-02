{{featured_button_text}}

May 20-24

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPurchase Price

Burlington

1157 Milwaukee Ave.$625,000

700 Shiloh Court$549,000

3020 Cottonwood Court$525,000

2110 S. Milwaukee Ave.$270,000

1329 River Knoll St.$235,000

552 Orchard St.$207,500

348 S. Perkins Blvd.$194,900

209 Gardner Ave.$187,000

32872 Maple Grove Road$58,000

30015 Arrow Drive$25,000

Caledonia

6908 7 Mile Road$334,500

4534 La Salle St.$324,900

3829 Wild Ginger Way$280,000

3023 Stonebridge Drive$212,000

7326 Cliffside Drive$197,000

1507 Tiffany Drive$168,000

6812 Lone Elm Drive$167,000

2942 Stonebridge Drive$152,000

1117 Ellis Ave.$30,900

Mount Pleasant

2731 Bartels Drive$415,000

6325 Biscayne Ave.$319,900

1600 Rolling Green Drive$315,000

519 Cherry Hill Drive$270,000

517 Williamsburg Way$260,000

4741 Saint Regis Drive$240,000

5943 Kinzie Ave., No. 17$182,000

4250 W. Taylor Harbor Ave.$162,000

3134 Wood Road, No. 6$130,000

6507 Spring St.$109,000

1430 Pheasant Run Drive$86,000

8428 Old Spring St.$39,900

Norway

7945 Scenic View Drive$345,000

26826 Katherine St.$230,000

26850 S. Elm Lane$97,250

Racine

109 Michigan Court$750,000

2410 Norwood Court$385,000

5011 Emstan Hills Road$195,000

5004 Ridgeway Ave.$188,500

35 Harborview Drive, No. 112$186,000

1943 Mars Ave.$175,000

141 Main St., No. 408$170,000

1014 Coronada Drive$162,000

1122 Coronada Drive$150,100

1516 Orchard St.$147,000

927 Willmor St.$138,400

5232 Admiralty Ave.$135,000

2913 Gillen St.$128,000

2917 Green St.$125,000

810 Indiana St.$117,000

2705 Taylor Ave.$114,000

1921 Prospect St.$102,800

1525 Boyd Ave.$102,000

1744 Park Ave.$102,000

2329 Bate St.$95,000

1915 Slauson Ave.$87,000

2014 La Salle St.$85,000

1012 Pearl St.$80,000

2015 Clark St.$75,000

1040 Delamere Ave.$69,200

1640 Morton Ave.$55,000

1500 Ann St.$41,000

Rochester

109 N. State St.$190,000

Sturtevant

8501 Kingsway Lane$309,900

8516 Westminster Drive$177,900

3134 97th St.$140,000

Union Grove

390 18th Ave.$274,900

1100 13th Ave.$169,900

Waterford

302 N. 8th St.$267,500

5320 Buena Park Road$210,000

31038 Grand Drive$27,000

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments