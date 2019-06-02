May 20-24
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPurchase Price
Burlington
1157 Milwaukee Ave.$625,000
700 Shiloh Court$549,000
3020 Cottonwood Court$525,000
2110 S. Milwaukee Ave.$270,000
1329 River Knoll St.$235,000
552 Orchard St.$207,500
348 S. Perkins Blvd.$194,900
209 Gardner Ave.$187,000
32872 Maple Grove Road$58,000
30015 Arrow Drive$25,000
Caledonia
6908 7 Mile Road$334,500
4534 La Salle St.$324,900
3829 Wild Ginger Way$280,000
3023 Stonebridge Drive$212,000
7326 Cliffside Drive$197,000
1507 Tiffany Drive$168,000
6812 Lone Elm Drive$167,000
2942 Stonebridge Drive$152,000
1117 Ellis Ave.$30,900
Mount Pleasant
2731 Bartels Drive$415,000
6325 Biscayne Ave.$319,900
1600 Rolling Green Drive$315,000
519 Cherry Hill Drive$270,000
517 Williamsburg Way$260,000
4741 Saint Regis Drive$240,000
5943 Kinzie Ave., No. 17$182,000
4250 W. Taylor Harbor Ave.$162,000
3134 Wood Road, No. 6$130,000
6507 Spring St.$109,000
1430 Pheasant Run Drive$86,000
8428 Old Spring St.$39,900
Norway
7945 Scenic View Drive$345,000
26826 Katherine St.$230,000
26850 S. Elm Lane$97,250
Racine
109 Michigan Court$750,000
2410 Norwood Court$385,000
5011 Emstan Hills Road$195,000
5004 Ridgeway Ave.$188,500
35 Harborview Drive, No. 112$186,000
1943 Mars Ave.$175,000
141 Main St., No. 408$170,000
1014 Coronada Drive$162,000
1122 Coronada Drive$150,100
1516 Orchard St.$147,000
927 Willmor St.$138,400
5232 Admiralty Ave.$135,000
2913 Gillen St.$128,000
2917 Green St.$125,000
810 Indiana St.$117,000
2705 Taylor Ave.$114,000
1921 Prospect St.$102,800
1525 Boyd Ave.$102,000
1744 Park Ave.$102,000
2329 Bate St.$95,000
1915 Slauson Ave.$87,000
2014 La Salle St.$85,000
1012 Pearl St.$80,000
2015 Clark St.$75,000
1040 Delamere Ave.$69,200
1640 Morton Ave.$55,000
1500 Ann St.$41,000
Rochester
109 N. State St.$190,000
Sturtevant
8501 Kingsway Lane$309,900
8516 Westminster Drive$177,900
3134 97th St.$140,000
Union Grove
390 18th Ave.$274,900
1100 13th Ave.$169,900
Waterford
302 N. 8th St.$267,500
5320 Buena Park Road$210,000
31038 Grand Drive$27,000
