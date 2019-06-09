{{featured_button_text}}

May 28-31

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPurchase Price

Burlington

2201 S. Browns Lake Drive$850,000

336 Indian Bend Road$280,000

1200 Raptor Court, No.13$277,500

316 Fox St.$258,000

33104 Honey Lake Road$229,900

414 Dale Drive$210,000

8020 Ford Drive$194,000

30205 Hickory Lane$188,000

209 N. Perkins Blvd.$173,400

35520 W. State St.$145,000

34315 Honey Lane$134,900

373 Milwaukee Ave.$128,000

942 Crestwood Drive$120,000

Caledonia

8034 Dunkelow Road$438,000

6031 Indigo Drive$310,000

6663 Walter Raleigh Lane$304,800

5111 Worsley Lane$294,500

3415 Leo Lane$281,000

5105 Twin Elms Drive$253,000

2706 Northbridge Drive$240,000

2909 Northbridge Drive$146,000

6936 Dale Drive, No. 8$144,000

3914 Scenic Way$68,000

5832 Five Mile Road$17,000

Dover

4501 Shianne St.$220,000

26400 Durand Ave.$190,900

2201 Marshall Square$158,000

Mount Pleasant

12830 Kraut Road$1,050,000

2611 Dover Lane$355,000

6525 Spring Meadow Lane$291,500

5734 Mt. Vernon Way$282,500

8021 Old Spring St.$272,000

4708 Saint Regis Drive$246,000

3910 Meachem Road$239,000

5725 Carriage Hills Drive$229,000

1113 Emerald Drive$220,000

5621 Freedy Ave.$197,500

6812 Green Ridge Drive$175,000

4821 Sheridan Road$129,000

2109 Racine St.$125,000

6820 Mariner Drive, No. 104$110,725

1528 Enos Ave.$90,000

5843 Taylor Ave.$85,000

1527 Bryn Mawr Ave.$37,259

Norway

6823 W. Lorraine Circle$394,240

Racine

828 Kentucky St.$200,100

1413 Russet St$169,900

2201 Kentucky St.$160,000

5604 16th St.$153,400

2119 La Salle St.$145,000

1325 Cleveland Ave.$143,000

306 Blaine Ave.$141,000

2833 Brentwood Drive$140,000

1531 West Lawn Ave.$139,000

2409 Coolidge Ave.$133,000

1026 Fairway Drive$120,000

1024 Yout St.$118,000

3420 Poe Ave.$113,000

3515 15th St.$105,000

3700 Northwestern Ave.$100,000

2423 20th St.$87,000

111 11th St., No. 1-CN$75,200

2014 Russet St.$75,000

1704 12th St.$68,000

463 South St.$63,000

1634 Washington Ave.$59,900

2001 Clark St.$50,000

1301 Shoreland Drive$48,652

1817 Racine St.$35,000

1707 Hamilton St.$33,000

Rochester

263 Oak Hill Circle$280,000

261 Oak Hill Circle$275,000

Sturtevant

8801 Queensbury Lane$229,000

2840 91st St.$164,000

3425 Kensington Square Road$140,129

Union Grove

350 Wellington Drive$500,000

1215 State St.$110,000

726 11th Ave.$28,825

Waterford

7931 N. Tichigan Road$310,000

408A Park Place Court$239,900

31005 Lake Pointe Court$232,250

8014 Halverson Road$151,199

7818 Foxwater Blvd.$85,000

Wind Point

5 Raven Turn$312,000

