May 28-31
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPurchase Price
Burlington
2201 S. Browns Lake Drive$850,000
336 Indian Bend Road$280,000
1200 Raptor Court, No.13$277,500
316 Fox St.$258,000
33104 Honey Lake Road$229,900
414 Dale Drive$210,000
8020 Ford Drive$194,000
30205 Hickory Lane$188,000
209 N. Perkins Blvd.$173,400
35520 W. State St.$145,000
34315 Honey Lane$134,900
373 Milwaukee Ave.$128,000
942 Crestwood Drive$120,000
Caledonia
8034 Dunkelow Road$438,000
6031 Indigo Drive$310,000
6663 Walter Raleigh Lane$304,800
5111 Worsley Lane$294,500
3415 Leo Lane$281,000
5105 Twin Elms Drive$253,000
2706 Northbridge Drive$240,000
2909 Northbridge Drive$146,000
6936 Dale Drive, No. 8$144,000
3914 Scenic Way$68,000
5832 Five Mile Road$17,000
Dover
4501 Shianne St.$220,000
26400 Durand Ave.$190,900
2201 Marshall Square$158,000
Mount Pleasant
12830 Kraut Road$1,050,000
2611 Dover Lane$355,000
6525 Spring Meadow Lane$291,500
5734 Mt. Vernon Way$282,500
8021 Old Spring St.$272,000
4708 Saint Regis Drive$246,000
3910 Meachem Road$239,000
5725 Carriage Hills Drive$229,000
1113 Emerald Drive$220,000
5621 Freedy Ave.$197,500
6812 Green Ridge Drive$175,000
4821 Sheridan Road$129,000
2109 Racine St.$125,000
6820 Mariner Drive, No. 104$110,725
1528 Enos Ave.$90,000
5843 Taylor Ave.$85,000
1527 Bryn Mawr Ave.$37,259
Norway
6823 W. Lorraine Circle$394,240
Racine
828 Kentucky St.$200,100
1413 Russet St$169,900
2201 Kentucky St.$160,000
5604 16th St.$153,400
2119 La Salle St.$145,000
1325 Cleveland Ave.$143,000
306 Blaine Ave.$141,000
2833 Brentwood Drive$140,000
1531 West Lawn Ave.$139,000
2409 Coolidge Ave.$133,000
1026 Fairway Drive$120,000
1024 Yout St.$118,000
3420 Poe Ave.$113,000
3515 15th St.$105,000
3700 Northwestern Ave.$100,000
2423 20th St.$87,000
111 11th St., No. 1-CN$75,200
2014 Russet St.$75,000
1704 12th St.$68,000
463 South St.$63,000
1634 Washington Ave.$59,900
2001 Clark St.$50,000
1301 Shoreland Drive$48,652
1817 Racine St.$35,000
1707 Hamilton St.$33,000
Rochester
263 Oak Hill Circle$280,000
261 Oak Hill Circle$275,000
Sturtevant
8801 Queensbury Lane$229,000
2840 91st St.$164,000
3425 Kensington Square Road$140,129
Union Grove
350 Wellington Drive$500,000
1215 State St.$110,000
726 11th Ave.$28,825
Waterford
7931 N. Tichigan Road$310,000
408A Park Place Court$239,900
31005 Lake Pointe Court$232,250
8014 Halverson Road$151,199
7818 Foxwater Blvd.$85,000
Wind Point
5 Raven Turn$312,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.