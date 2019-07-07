June 17-28
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
2709 Browns Lake Drive $2,550,000
1200 Olivia Trail $410,000
140 W. Chestnut St. $283,800
600 Meadow Lane $258,900
109 Hillcrest Drive $253,500
100 W. Chestnut St. $224,700
140 W. Highland Ave. $221,000
440 Tower Lawn Drive $220,000
172 W. Chestnut St. $208,800
325 Kendall St. $196,500
8419 Horizon Drive $169,000
7950 McHenry St. $168,000
743 Foxtrail Circle $167,000
825 N. Pine St. $165,000
357 Milwaukee Ave. $160,000
281 W. State St. $132,900
2914 Martin Terrace $127,500
160 E. Chestnut St. $124,200
520 Bridge St. $123,800
148 W. Chestnut St. $99,800
7607 Waveland Ave. $70,000
225 N. Dodge St. $60,000
Caledonia
6406 Alex Turn $463,000
6414 Alex Turn $440,000
5713 Richwood Lane $315,400
4620 La Salle St. $314,900
905 Riva Ridge $285,000
3715 Meadow Rose Court $276,800
5314 Gallant Fox Lane $262,500
3202 Pleasant View Circle $255,000
4900 N. Main St. $242,000
6738 Nicholson Road $236,000
3232 Rodney Lane $235,900
7532 4 Mile Road $235,000
5755 Leawood Lane $230,000
12502 7½ Mile Road $219,749
4816 Kingdom Court $210,000
4632 Erie St. $204,900
4736 N. Green Bay Road $200,000
3020 Valley Forge St. $175,000
11819 Bell Road $156,108
2504 Sunrise Road $155,000
Dover
514 Cox Road $429,000
24825 Kennedy Ave. $163,500
4030 S. Beaumont Ave. $110,000
Mount Pleasant
1135 Warwick Way $2,700,000
7200 Washington Ave. $2,100,000
2823 Crosswinds Drive $369,500
2200 Rivershore Drive $350,000
3239 Wood Road $334,900
9045 Old Spring St. $322,000
2420 W. Circle Drive, No. 40 $315,000
4843 Hampton Court $310,000
4852 Piper Lane $295,000
6650 Lindsay Lane $290,000
5716 Evarit Drive $289,000
5540 Palisades Court $284,000
1919 N. Newman Road $255,000
5648 Carriage Hills Drive $249,900
4307 Pennington Lane $247,500
6533 Green Ridge Drive $216,000
1108 Newman Road $205,000
1734 Parkstone Terrace, No. 73 $200,000
6558 Spring Hill Drive $197,600
1527 Summerset Drive, No. 92 $196,000
1201 N. Indiana St. $194,500
1121 Bedford Court, No.202 $191,000
4112 Miller Lane $188,500
6054 Kinzie Ave. $180,000
6510 Spring St., No. 14 $175,000
8136 Dorothy Court $140,000
6733 Brooks Court $140,000
4818 Shirley Ave. $139,900
1515 N. Emmertsen Road $125,000
1529 Lakewood Ave. $119,900
1201 N. Emmertsen Road $90,000
1605 Lakewood Ave. $87,500
4803 Sunnyside Ave. $80,000
Norway
4440 Hampshire Hill $1,040,000
7125 Deerpath Lane $369,900
7501 West Wind Lake Road, No. 7
$340,000
21224 Olson Road $275,000
25614 White Tail Court $190,000
Racine
3057 Michigan Blvd. $1,458,000
3808 20th St. $425,000
2809 Taylor Ave. $275,000
1505 Spring Valley Drive $240,000
2625 Lathrop Ave. $215,000
3530 Poe Ave. $183,100
111 11th St., No. 4 A-N $178,900
3001 Wright Ave. $173,000
111 11th St., No. 2 $162,000
3619 10th Ave. $161,900
2805 Ashland Ave. $160,000
2826 Indiana St. $160,000
2604 Grove Ave. $153,000
4133 Monterey Drive $152,000
1206 Harmony Drive $150,000
1545 Shoreland Drive $150,000
2520 Ridgewood Ave. $147,500
2908 Maryland Ave. $146,000
3415 10th Ave. $145,500
2535 Delaware Ave. $143,900
1734 Deane Blvd. $140,500
3414 Osborne Blvd. $139,900
1639 Park Ave. $136,000
1908 Thurston Ave. $135,000
1315 Harmony Drive $126,500
1122 Isabelle Ave. $126,000
1501 Grange Ave. $124,900
2542 Ridgewood Ave. $124,000
1418 William St. $120,000
2333 Dwight St. $120,000
1120 Monroe Ave. $119,200
1845 Jupiter Ave. $118,000
1318 Harmony Drive $117,900
622 William St. $117,900
2313 Blaine Ave. $113,000
3347 Douglas Ave. $99,000
1525 Holmes Ave. $98,000
2711 Arlington Ave. $97,000
4400 16th St. $85,600
3623 Lindermann Ave. $82,000
2101 Fairview Terrace $79,000
1208 Augusta St. $74,000
2317 Charles St. $70,000
1219 Lathrop Ave. $69,000
3333 Charles St. $65,500
2317 Monroe Ave. $64,000
1624 Austin Ave. $64,000
4522 16th St. $62,400
3406 5th Ave. $61,000
1627 Grove Ave. $60,000
2822 Arlington Ave. $60,000
324 Chicago St. $58,500
1314 Villa St. $52,000
1222 Erie St. $50,000
1533 Phillips Ave. $50,000
2425 Jean Ave. $43,600
1621 S. Memorial Drive $28,500
1633 Yout St. $16,400
1655 Erie St. $16,000
Raymond
223 108th St. $242,400
10718 Hwy K $224,000
Rochester
29110 Evergreen Drive $435,000
2602 N. River Road $303,000
29523 River View Pkwy $295,000
623 County Road DD $271,000
307 W. Main St. $162,000
301 Coyote Trail $155,000
Sturtevant
8700 Lori Lane $306,000
3824 Contessa Court $295,000
3817 Princeton Way $282,500
3670 95th Place $273,000
3325 S. Kennedy Drive $190,000
9000 Boys Drive $179,900
8528 Westminster Drive $165,000
1507 92nd St., No.15 $140,000
Union Grove
135 Vassallo Lane $246,000
510 13th Ave. $215,000
1732 State St., No. 4 $163,000
1710 State St., No. 7 $159,000
1702 State St., No. 14 $154,000
Waterford
6824 Burma Road $510,000
28606 Tamarack Trail $465,000
33300 Cayuga Way $430,000
105 S. Riverview Drive $392,000
649 Hickory Hollow Road $331,900
7134 N. Tichigan Road $320,000
8705 Halverson Road $292,000
4235 Waterford Drive $215,000
200 S. 1st St. $210,000
304 Racine St. $189,900
516 Aber Drive $165,000
5853 Riverside Road $162,000
Wind Point
4105 Lighthouse Drive $1,350,000
5380 Hunt Club Road $465,000
26 Lakewood Drive $313,850
Yorkville
5021 Crystal Lane $425,000
19012 58th Road $275,000
15516 Ives Grove Road $200,000
