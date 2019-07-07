{{featured_button_text}}

June 17-28

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

2709 Browns Lake Drive $2,550,000

1200 Olivia Trail $410,000

140 W. Chestnut St. $283,800

600 Meadow Lane $258,900

109 Hillcrest Drive $253,500

100 W. Chestnut St. $224,700

140 W. Highland Ave. $221,000

440 Tower Lawn Drive $220,000

172 W. Chestnut St. $208,800

325 Kendall St. $196,500

8419 Horizon Drive $169,000

7950 McHenry St. $168,000

743 Foxtrail Circle $167,000

825 N. Pine St. $165,000

357 Milwaukee Ave. $160,000

281 W. State St. $132,900

2914 Martin Terrace $127,500

160 E. Chestnut St. $124,200

520 Bridge St. $123,800

148 W. Chestnut St. $99,800

7607 Waveland Ave. $70,000

225 N. Dodge St. $60,000

Caledonia

6406 Alex Turn $463,000

6414 Alex Turn $440,000

5713 Richwood Lane $315,400

4620 La Salle St. $314,900

905 Riva Ridge $285,000

3715 Meadow Rose Court $276,800

5314 Gallant Fox Lane $262,500

3202 Pleasant View Circle $255,000

4900 N. Main St. $242,000

6738 Nicholson Road $236,000

3232 Rodney Lane $235,900

7532 4 Mile Road $235,000

5755 Leawood Lane $230,000

12502 7½ Mile Road $219,749

4816 Kingdom Court $210,000

4632 Erie St. $204,900

4736 N. Green Bay Road $200,000

3020 Valley Forge St. $175,000

11819 Bell Road $156,108

2504 Sunrise Road $155,000

Dover

514 Cox Road $429,000

24825 Kennedy Ave. $163,500

4030 S. Beaumont Ave. $110,000

Mount Pleasant

1135 Warwick Way $2,700,000

7200 Washington Ave. $2,100,000

2823 Crosswinds Drive $369,500

2200 Rivershore Drive $350,000

3239 Wood Road $334,900

9045 Old Spring St. $322,000

2420 W. Circle Drive, No. 40 $315,000

4843 Hampton Court $310,000

4852 Piper Lane $295,000

6650 Lindsay Lane $290,000

5716 Evarit Drive $289,000

5540 Palisades Court $284,000

1919 N. Newman Road $255,000

5648 Carriage Hills Drive $249,900

4307 Pennington Lane $247,500

6533 Green Ridge Drive $216,000

1108 Newman Road $205,000

1734 Parkstone Terrace, No. 73 $200,000

6558 Spring Hill Drive $197,600

1527 Summerset Drive, No. 92 $196,000

1201 N. Indiana St. $194,500

1121 Bedford Court, No.202 $191,000

4112 Miller Lane $188,500

6054 Kinzie Ave. $180,000

6510 Spring St., No. 14 $175,000

8136 Dorothy Court $140,000

6733 Brooks Court $140,000

4818 Shirley Ave. $139,900

1515 N. Emmertsen Road $125,000

1529 Lakewood Ave. $119,900

1201 N. Emmertsen Road $90,000

1605 Lakewood Ave. $87,500

4803 Sunnyside Ave. $80,000

Norway

4440 Hampshire Hill $1,040,000

7125 Deerpath Lane $369,900

7501 West Wind Lake Road, No. 7

$340,000

21224 Olson Road $275,000

25614 White Tail Court $190,000

Racine

3057 Michigan Blvd. $1,458,000

3808 20th St. $425,000

2809 Taylor Ave. $275,000

1505 Spring Valley Drive $240,000

2625 Lathrop Ave. $215,000

3530 Poe Ave. $183,100

111 11th St., No. 4 A-N $178,900

3001 Wright Ave. $173,000

111 11th St., No. 2 $162,000

3619 10th Ave. $161,900

2805 Ashland Ave. $160,000

2826 Indiana St. $160,000

2604 Grove Ave. $153,000

4133 Monterey Drive $152,000

1206 Harmony Drive $150,000

1545 Shoreland Drive $150,000

2520 Ridgewood Ave. $147,500

2908 Maryland Ave. $146,000

3415 10th Ave. $145,500

2535 Delaware Ave. $143,900

1734 Deane Blvd. $140,500

3414 Osborne Blvd. $139,900

1639 Park Ave. $136,000

1908 Thurston Ave. $135,000

1315 Harmony Drive $126,500

1122 Isabelle Ave. $126,000

1501 Grange Ave. $124,900

2542 Ridgewood Ave. $124,000

1418 William St. $120,000

2333 Dwight St. $120,000

1120 Monroe Ave. $119,200

1845 Jupiter Ave. $118,000

1318 Harmony Drive $117,900

622 William St. $117,900

2313 Blaine Ave. $113,000

3347 Douglas Ave. $99,000

1525 Holmes Ave. $98,000

2711 Arlington Ave. $97,000

4400 16th St. $85,600

3623 Lindermann Ave. $82,000

2101 Fairview Terrace $79,000

1208 Augusta St. $74,000

2317 Charles St. $70,000

1219 Lathrop Ave. $69,000

3333 Charles St. $65,500

2317 Monroe Ave. $64,000

1624 Austin Ave. $64,000

4522 16th St. $62,400

3406 5th Ave. $61,000

1627 Grove Ave. $60,000

2822 Arlington Ave. $60,000

324 Chicago St. $58,500

1314 Villa St. $52,000

1222 Erie St. $50,000

1533 Phillips Ave. $50,000

2425 Jean Ave. $43,600

1621 S. Memorial Drive $28,500

1633 Yout St. $16,400

1655 Erie St. $16,000

Raymond

223 108th St. $242,400

10718 Hwy K $224,000

Rochester

29110 Evergreen Drive $435,000

2602 N. River Road $303,000

29523 River View Pkwy $295,000

623 County Road DD $271,000

307 W. Main St. $162,000

301 Coyote Trail $155,000

Sturtevant

8700 Lori Lane $306,000

3824 Contessa Court $295,000

3817 Princeton Way $282,500

3670 95th Place $273,000

3325 S. Kennedy Drive $190,000

9000 Boys Drive $179,900

8528 Westminster Drive $165,000

1507 92nd St., No.15 $140,000

Union Grove

135 Vassallo Lane $246,000

510 13th Ave. $215,000

1732 State St., No. 4 $163,000

1710 State St., No. 7 $159,000

1702 State St., No. 14 $154,000

Waterford

6824 Burma Road $510,000

28606 Tamarack Trail $465,000

33300 Cayuga Way $430,000

105 S. Riverview Drive $392,000

649 Hickory Hollow Road $331,900

7134 N. Tichigan Road $320,000

8705 Halverson Road $292,000

4235 Waterford Drive $215,000

200 S. 1st St. $210,000

304 Racine St. $189,900

516 Aber Drive $165,000

5853 Riverside Road $162,000

Wind Point

4105 Lighthouse Drive $1,350,000

5380 Hunt Club Road $465,000

26 Lakewood Drive $313,850

Yorkville

5021 Crystal Lane $425,000

19012 58th Road $275,000

15516 Ives Grove Road $200,000

