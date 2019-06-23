{{featured_button_text}}

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property;Purchase Price

Burlington

3502 Honey Lake Road;$480,000

1200 Raptor Court, No.17;$340,801

3921 Lake St.;$325,000

2116 Ravenswood Road;$287,500

1200 Raptor Court, No. 19;$249,900

225 Parkview Drive;$242,900

3115 Crossway Road;$239,000

30245 Poplar Drive;$223,000

30810 Weiler Road;$214,900

201 Peters Parkway;$210,000

109 Larkspur Lane;$189,900

240 W. Chestnut St.;$188,000

124 North Perkins Blvd.;$187,500

141 S. Main St.;$179,000

540 Walnut St. $174,900

827 Teutonia Drive;$172,500

33609 S. Lakeshore Drive;$165,000

30113 Meadow Drive;$165,000

431 Walnut St.;$163,000

441 Briody St.;$162,000

489 S. Perkins Blvd.;$160,000

164 E. Washington St.;$100,000

2501 S. Browns Lake Road;$64,900

Caledonia

4205 Quarry Springs Drive;$550,000

7345 Forty Acre Road;$497,800

6408 Blue River Way;$465,000

3929 S. Brook Road;$421,000

6645 Fieldstone Court;$409,900

6902 Elderberry Road;$380,000

6105 Alburg Ave.;$365,000

6027 Alburg Ave.;$349,900

6001 Alburg Ave.;$347,000

4727 Bannoch Drive;$345,000

5934 Alburg Ave.;$345,000

13410 4 Mile Road;$323,000

4120 N. Brook Road;$320,000

1004 Horner Drive;$312,500

1615 Count Turf Lane;$305,000

2520 Rebecca Drive;$295,000

9100 Meadow Park Lane;$275,000

3530 Cranberry Lane;$269,900

5832 N. Meadows Drive;$265,000

3519 Cranberry Lane;$265,000

9708 Prairie Crossing Drive;$257,000

2400 Tammy Lane;$254,900

2811 Catherine Drive;$248,900

2731 Cardinal Drive;$230,000

6357 Nature Drive;$229,000

4731 Bannoch Drive;$212,400

6925 Whitewater St.;$191,500

6645 Whitewater St.;$190,000

6924 Butternut Road;$180,000

5634 Bradford Ave.;$170,900

4817 Parry Ave.;$155,500

8628 4 Mile Road;$153,600

10427 Caddy Lane;$132,000

3946 Scenic Way;$119,000

7035 Meadowlark Court;$71,800

4304 Kennedy Drive;$28,000

Dover

24715 Wilson St.;$192,000

2710 Lakeshore Drive;$180,000

3008 Natures Bend;$125,000

27407 Dover View Lane;$97,000

Mount Pleasant

3049 Oakes Road;$17,496,990

6109 Braun Road;$1,700,000

4913 St. Regis Drive;$362,500

8322 Dora Lane;$325,000

5212 Hwy KR;$325,000

1612 Rolling Green Drive;$309,900

3618 Sherrie Lane;$306,000

7926 Whitetail Drive;$283,000

9315 Hollyhock Lane;$272,400

628 Fox Run Lane;$265,000

8821 Maplecrest Drive;$238,500

2503 Green Haze Ave.;$233,500

5015 Campfire Lane;$203,900

1070 Bedford Court, No.201;$195,000

7040 Mariner Drive, No.102;$168,000

1521 Walter Ave.;$165,000

964 Bedford Court, No. 102;$155,000

855 Lannon Terrace, No. 1503;$145,000

1021 Prairie Drive, No. 104;$113,000

6820 Mariner Drive, No. 204;$104,260

5843 Cambridge Circle, No.1U;$99,900

5600 Cambridge Lane, No. 8;$91,000

Norway

26640 Richard Drive;$324,900

7701 E. Wind Lake Road;$215,000

7923 S. Loomis Road;$157,500

Racine

2000 Washington Ave.;$1,930,000

1131 Erie St.;$390,122

465 Dena Circle;$250,000

2020 Taylor Ave.;$225,000

145 Westminster Square;$214,900

3455 Third Ave.;$205,000

2908 Virginia St.;$202,500

3631 Tenth Ave.;$198,500

724 Virginia St.;$192,000

820 Coronada Drive;$191,000

1400 Drive Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;$190,000

3047 Ruby Ave.;$185,000

3713 Lindermann Ave.;$177,000

3213 West Washington Ave.;$176,000

2827 N. Wisconsin St.;$175,000

2826 Fleetwood Drive;$167,000

2910 Webster St.;$164,900

4254 Pine Ridge Lane;$161,000

3650 Erie St.;$160,000

141 Main St., No. 430;$159,900

3316 La Salle St.;$156,000

2708 Westwood Drive;$155,000

811 Blaine Ave.;$150,000

1227 Walton Ave.;$146,000

715 Orchard St.;$145,000

1026 Jones Ave.;$144,900

914 Wisconsin Ave.;$142,500

3211 Conrad Drive;$142,500

2220 Erie St.;$139,900

4121 Twentieth St.;$135,600

2520 Olive St.;$135,000

4801 Sixteenth St.;$135,000

452 Carlton Ave.;$134,500

2620 Dwight St.;$132,400

2216 Kinzie Ave.;$129,900

1930 Quincy Ave.;$128,000

3445 First Ave.;$125,000

616 Wolff St.;$125,000

2608 Maple Grove Ave.;$123,800

1238 Indiana St.;$121,000

1235 Cleveland Ave.;$120,000

1206 Goold St.;$116,000

1422 Florence Ave.;$114,900

1406 Carlisle Ave.;$112,500

2541 Pinehurst Ave.;$111,600

2225 Erie St.;$111,000

3506 Daisy Lane;$110,000

3445 Tenth St.;$110,000

1901 Dwight St.;$109,000

1529 Russet St.;$103,000

3920 Olive St.;$102,500

2514 Kearney Ave.;$94,600

1737 Virginia St.;$87,600

2901 21st St.;$87,000

1316 Lincoln St.;$79,900

1552 Taylor Ave.;$69,000

830 Hayes Ave.;$68,000

1435 Villa St.;$65,000

1346 Washington Ave.;$55,000

1137 Marquette St.;$55,000

2114 16th St.;$52,700

1910 N. Wisconsin St.;$51,000

408 N. Memorial Drive;$50,000

3304 Durand Ave.;$50,000

2101 Webster St.;$37,730

1741 Villa St.;$35,200

1315 Center St.;$26,000

1316 Lincoln St.;$10,000

1143 Douglas Ave.;$4,000

Raymond

4496 W. 6 1/2 Mile Road;$659,900

2838 108th St.;$435,000

2289 Waukesha Road;$425,000

5819 8 Mile Road;$290,000

4905 W. 8 Mile Road;$202,000

Rochester

30802 Camelback Mountain Road;$490,000

30705 Hunters Glen Road;$435,000

19 North Browns Lake Drive;$395,000

29635 Clover Lane;$318,000

220 Settlement Drive;$314,000

392 Oak Hill Circle;$290,900

604 Stephanie St.;$260,000

205 N. Musquequack St.;$213,702

Sturtevant

9208 Florence Drive;$900,000

8701 Citadel Terrace;$305,000

3651 92nd Place;$260,000

8616 Westbrook Drive;$217,000

3400 S. Kennedy Drive;$197,000

9600 Rayne Road, No. 1;$127,000

Union Grove

160 Victoria Circle;$455,000

1334 High St.;$237,000

341 Mill Ave.;$222,500

1134 Jean St.;$205,000

Waterford

404 Racine St.;$575,000

5680 Island View Court;$482,500

28684 Driftwood Court;$444,000

405 Fairview Circle;$382,900

31529 Ranke Road;$350,000

6535 Washington Road;$349,900

6605 Willow Lane;$345,000

29750 Raab Road;$329,900

28912 Oak Hill Lane;$325,000

731 Heron Drive;$305,000

28905 Elm Island Drive;$287,400

112 S. Jefferson St.;$275,000

5428 Buena Park Road;$225,000

31232 High Drive;$215,000

109 S. Water St.;$203,000

29424 Riverview Lane;$198,000

636 E. Main St.;$194,000

603 Park Drive;$170,000

620 W. Main St.;$139,000

Yorkville

2514 67th Drive;$235,000

14120 58th Road;$194,900

 

