June 3-14
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property;Purchase Price
Burlington
3502 Honey Lake Road;$480,000
1200 Raptor Court, No.17;$340,801
3921 Lake St.;$325,000
2116 Ravenswood Road;$287,500
1200 Raptor Court, No. 19;$249,900
225 Parkview Drive;$242,900
3115 Crossway Road;$239,000
30245 Poplar Drive;$223,000
30810 Weiler Road;$214,900
201 Peters Parkway;$210,000
109 Larkspur Lane;$189,900
240 W. Chestnut St.;$188,000
124 North Perkins Blvd.;$187,500
141 S. Main St.;$179,000
540 Walnut St. $174,900
827 Teutonia Drive;$172,500
33609 S. Lakeshore Drive;$165,000
30113 Meadow Drive;$165,000
431 Walnut St.;$163,000
441 Briody St.;$162,000
489 S. Perkins Blvd.;$160,000
164 E. Washington St.;$100,000
2501 S. Browns Lake Road;$64,900
Caledonia
4205 Quarry Springs Drive;$550,000
7345 Forty Acre Road;$497,800
6408 Blue River Way;$465,000
3929 S. Brook Road;$421,000
6645 Fieldstone Court;$409,900
6902 Elderberry Road;$380,000
6105 Alburg Ave.;$365,000
6027 Alburg Ave.;$349,900
6001 Alburg Ave.;$347,000
4727 Bannoch Drive;$345,000
5934 Alburg Ave.;$345,000
13410 4 Mile Road;$323,000
4120 N. Brook Road;$320,000
1004 Horner Drive;$312,500
1615 Count Turf Lane;$305,000
2520 Rebecca Drive;$295,000
9100 Meadow Park Lane;$275,000
3530 Cranberry Lane;$269,900
5832 N. Meadows Drive;$265,000
3519 Cranberry Lane;$265,000
9708 Prairie Crossing Drive;$257,000
2400 Tammy Lane;$254,900
2811 Catherine Drive;$248,900
2731 Cardinal Drive;$230,000
6357 Nature Drive;$229,000
4731 Bannoch Drive;$212,400
6925 Whitewater St.;$191,500
6645 Whitewater St.;$190,000
6924 Butternut Road;$180,000
5634 Bradford Ave.;$170,900
4817 Parry Ave.;$155,500
8628 4 Mile Road;$153,600
10427 Caddy Lane;$132,000
3946 Scenic Way;$119,000
7035 Meadowlark Court;$71,800
4304 Kennedy Drive;$28,000
Dover
24715 Wilson St.;$192,000
2710 Lakeshore Drive;$180,000
3008 Natures Bend;$125,000
27407 Dover View Lane;$97,000
Mount Pleasant
3049 Oakes Road;$17,496,990
6109 Braun Road;$1,700,000
4913 St. Regis Drive;$362,500
8322 Dora Lane;$325,000
5212 Hwy KR;$325,000
1612 Rolling Green Drive;$309,900
3618 Sherrie Lane;$306,000
7926 Whitetail Drive;$283,000
9315 Hollyhock Lane;$272,400
628 Fox Run Lane;$265,000
8821 Maplecrest Drive;$238,500
2503 Green Haze Ave.;$233,500
5015 Campfire Lane;$203,900
1070 Bedford Court, No.201;$195,000
7040 Mariner Drive, No.102;$168,000
1521 Walter Ave.;$165,000
964 Bedford Court, No. 102;$155,000
855 Lannon Terrace, No. 1503;$145,000
1021 Prairie Drive, No. 104;$113,000
6820 Mariner Drive, No. 204;$104,260
5843 Cambridge Circle, No.1U;$99,900
5600 Cambridge Lane, No. 8;$91,000
Norway
26640 Richard Drive;$324,900
7701 E. Wind Lake Road;$215,000
7923 S. Loomis Road;$157,500
Racine
2000 Washington Ave.;$1,930,000
1131 Erie St.;$390,122
465 Dena Circle;$250,000
2020 Taylor Ave.;$225,000
145 Westminster Square;$214,900
3455 Third Ave.;$205,000
2908 Virginia St.;$202,500
3631 Tenth Ave.;$198,500
724 Virginia St.;$192,000
820 Coronada Drive;$191,000
1400 Drive Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;$190,000
3047 Ruby Ave.;$185,000
3713 Lindermann Ave.;$177,000
3213 West Washington Ave.;$176,000
2827 N. Wisconsin St.;$175,000
2826 Fleetwood Drive;$167,000
2910 Webster St.;$164,900
4254 Pine Ridge Lane;$161,000
3650 Erie St.;$160,000
141 Main St., No. 430;$159,900
3316 La Salle St.;$156,000
2708 Westwood Drive;$155,000
811 Blaine Ave.;$150,000
1227 Walton Ave.;$146,000
715 Orchard St.;$145,000
1026 Jones Ave.;$144,900
914 Wisconsin Ave.;$142,500
3211 Conrad Drive;$142,500
2220 Erie St.;$139,900
4121 Twentieth St.;$135,600
2520 Olive St.;$135,000
4801 Sixteenth St.;$135,000
452 Carlton Ave.;$134,500
2620 Dwight St.;$132,400
2216 Kinzie Ave.;$129,900
1930 Quincy Ave.;$128,000
3445 First Ave.;$125,000
616 Wolff St.;$125,000
2608 Maple Grove Ave.;$123,800
1238 Indiana St.;$121,000
1235 Cleveland Ave.;$120,000
1206 Goold St.;$116,000
1422 Florence Ave.;$114,900
1406 Carlisle Ave.;$112,500
2541 Pinehurst Ave.;$111,600
2225 Erie St.;$111,000
3506 Daisy Lane;$110,000
3445 Tenth St.;$110,000
1901 Dwight St.;$109,000
1529 Russet St.;$103,000
3920 Olive St.;$102,500
2514 Kearney Ave.;$94,600
1737 Virginia St.;$87,600
2901 21st St.;$87,000
1316 Lincoln St.;$79,900
1552 Taylor Ave.;$69,000
830 Hayes Ave.;$68,000
1435 Villa St.;$65,000
1346 Washington Ave.;$55,000
1137 Marquette St.;$55,000
2114 16th St.;$52,700
1910 N. Wisconsin St.;$51,000
408 N. Memorial Drive;$50,000
3304 Durand Ave.;$50,000
2101 Webster St.;$37,730
1741 Villa St.;$35,200
1315 Center St.;$26,000
1316 Lincoln St.;$10,000
1143 Douglas Ave.;$4,000
Raymond
4496 W. 6 1/2 Mile Road;$659,900
2838 108th St.;$435,000
2289 Waukesha Road;$425,000
5819 8 Mile Road;$290,000
4905 W. 8 Mile Road;$202,000
Rochester
30802 Camelback Mountain Road;$490,000
30705 Hunters Glen Road;$435,000
19 North Browns Lake Drive;$395,000
29635 Clover Lane;$318,000
220 Settlement Drive;$314,000
392 Oak Hill Circle;$290,900
604 Stephanie St.;$260,000
205 N. Musquequack St.;$213,702
Sturtevant
9208 Florence Drive;$900,000
8701 Citadel Terrace;$305,000
3651 92nd Place;$260,000
8616 Westbrook Drive;$217,000
3400 S. Kennedy Drive;$197,000
9600 Rayne Road, No. 1;$127,000
Union Grove
160 Victoria Circle;$455,000
1334 High St.;$237,000
341 Mill Ave.;$222,500
1134 Jean St.;$205,000
Waterford
404 Racine St.;$575,000
5680 Island View Court;$482,500
28684 Driftwood Court;$444,000
405 Fairview Circle;$382,900
31529 Ranke Road;$350,000
6535 Washington Road;$349,900
6605 Willow Lane;$345,000
29750 Raab Road;$329,900
28912 Oak Hill Lane;$325,000
731 Heron Drive;$305,000
28905 Elm Island Drive;$287,400
112 S. Jefferson St.;$275,000
5428 Buena Park Road;$225,000
31232 High Drive;$215,000
109 S. Water St.;$203,000
29424 Riverview Lane;$198,000
636 E. Main St.;$194,000
603 Park Drive;$170,000
620 W. Main St.;$139,000
Yorkville
2514 67th Drive;$235,000
14120 58th Road;$194,900
