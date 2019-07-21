July 1-12

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property;Purchase Price

Burlington

1348 McWan Drive;$355,500

1500 Serena Lane;$342,000

1541 Serena Lane;$310,000

288 Robins Run;$278,500

172 W. Highland Ave.;$251,000

7870 W. Lakeshore Drive;$198,000

579 Tower St.;$186,000

173 Clover Drive;$173,000

307 West State St.;$160,000

949 Dorothy Court;$147,800

6808 Horseshoe Trail;$94,000

Caledonia

4721 Chris Court;$350,000

6028 Graceway Drive;$330,000

4801 Kings Cove Road;$316,000

5201 4 Mile Road;$307,000

6354 New Castle Lane;$276,000

6335 Nature Drive;$274,900

8802 Dunkelow Road;$269,900

3216 Heartland Lane;$269,000

5735 Charles St.;$260,000

5327 Willowview Road;$259,900

10320 White Manor Court;$245,000

2835 Frontier Drive;$235,000

2900 Lake Vista Court;$196,000

2445 Bittersweet Court;$195,000

3733 N. Green Bay Road;$175,000

6605 Cliffside Court;$175,000

1844 Johnson Ave.;$152,500

2445 Sunrise Road $115,000

Dover

1701 Sharp Road;$15,300,000

23123 McNamara Road;$140,000

2909 Oakcrest Drive;$138,000

2810 Lakeshore Drive;$127,500

Mount Pleasant

2205 Durand Ave.;$1,260,000

10009 Northwestern Ave.;$900,000

6524 Kingsview Drive;$529,000

2012 Raintree Lane;$374,900

2938 Cornerstone Way;$357,000

6516 Heritage Ave.;$350,000

4330 Wilderness Drive;$320,000

6619 Ranger Drive;$289,000

5850 Wynbrook Court;$279,900

8106 Doe Glen Court;$279,500

1834 N. Newman Road;$263,000

2142 N. Green Bay Road;$199,900

1138 Hastings Court, No. 202;$195,000

5855 Kinzie Ave., No. 38;$175,000

4100 Miller Lane;$70,000

1076 Stratford Court, No. 102;$166,000

4237-5 W. Taylor Harbor Road;$164,000

5719 Cambridge Lane, No. 2;$156,000

1445 Sun Valley Drive;$145,500

1742 Summerfield Way, No. 101;$135,000

7508 Durand Ave.;$135,000

2928 Sharon Lane;$130,000

4100 South Lawn Ave.;$130,000

1239 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 104;$123,000

1450 W. Ridge Court, No. 102L;$122,500

5703 16th St.;$120,000

5734 Cambridge Lane, No. 6L;$120,000

1455 Sun Valley Drive, No. 204;$120,000

1219 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 101;$102,000

Norway

24839 W. Loomis Road;$630,000

4725 Gunderson Road;$525,000

21130 Olson Road;$448,000

6855 Settler Ave.;$370,000

27407 LeMays Court;$340,000

26217 S. Wind Lake Road;$189,500

3672 Arbor Road;$155,000

7944 Mehring Road;$71,800

Racine

5101 Washington Ave.;$2,668,649

1024 Main St.;$2,175,000

304 Sixteenth St.;$395,000

3001 Wolff St.;$332,475

3338 Foxwood Road;$310,000

831 College Ave.;$290,000

1338 Main St.;$249,000

514 Greenfield Road;$210,000

413 Sixth St.;$205,000

3243 Barbara Drive;$194,900

143 Crab Tree Lane;$189,000

3029 Elm Lane;$185,000

1532 Oregon St.;$183,900

825 Arthur Ave.;$179,900

708 Willmor St.;$170,000

3521 Haven Ave.;$165,100

3527 Duchess Drive;$165,000

2823 La Salle St.;$162,000

313 Highwood Drive;$160,000

1219 Harrington Drive;$158,500

1140 Orchard St.;$155,900

1718 N. Main St.;$150,000

1527 Hayes Ave.;$145,000

707 Virginia St.;$143,000

1317 Orchard St.;$142,000

1631 West Lawn Ave.;$140,000

2723 Rosalind Ave.;$140,000

3416 Washington Ave.;$135,000

1234 Monroe Ave.;$133,500

3357 Sixth Ave.;$133,000

2409 Gillen St.;$131,000

5517 Windward Drive;$128,000

3801 Charles St.;$125,000

1944 Grand Ave.;$125,000

2015 Webster St.;$124,900

2416 Green St.;$123,400

330 Luedtke Ave.;$123,000

2829 Wellington Drive;$120,000

1431 West Lawn Ave.;$120,000

1438 Isabelle Ave.;$119,500

2323 Superior St.;$114,900

2511 Seventeenth St.;$110,000

609 Graham St.;$109,900

1942 Quincy Ave.;$108,500

1524 Lathrop Ave.;$106,000

1908 Shoop St.;$100,000

4300 Olive St.;$99,000

1724 Eleventh St.;$95,000

529 Park View Drive;$93,000

2020 Deane Blvd.;$91,001

1637 N. Main St.;$86,809

3520 Spruce St.;$85,800

3321 Fifteenth St.;$84,900

111 N. Ohio St.;$84,000

1200 Kentucky St.;$82,400

2406 Taylor Ave.;$80,500

1508 S. Memorial Drive;$74,900

4522 Victory Ave.;$70,500

2425 Jean Ave.;$70,000

1120 Reschke Ave.;$62,000

1331 Lincoln St.;$60,001

3015 19th St.;$57,750

2313 Olive St.;$55,750

1843 Woodland Ave.;$55,000

1308 Cleveland Ave.;$52,500

1531 Arthur Ave.;$45,000

1805 Erie St.;$44,000

929 N. Memorial Drive;$35,000

20 McKinley Ave.;$35,000

1833 Grand Ave.;$26,000

Raymond

8211 Stone Creek Way;$599,500

5225 W. 8 Mile Road;$396,000

11493 W. 5 Mile Road;$229,000

Rochester

2225 Springwood Lane;$469,900

533 N. Browns Lake Drive;$345,000

405 Orchard St.;$127,000

Sturtevant

3508 97th St.;$255,000

8710 Westbrook Drive;$245,000

8817 Camelot Trace;$234,000

2920 90th St.;$180,000

9133 Boys Drive;$140,000

1513 92nd St.;$135,900

Union Grove

4400 67th Drive;$4,387,500

4350 67th Drive;$400,000

555 Maurice Drive;$372,900

1032 Shagbark Lane;$310,000

1320 Yorkville Ave.;$292,500

1101 Cardinal Lane;$228,000

1625 New St.;$180,000

512 15th Ave.;$139,900

Waterford

5337 Wood Lilly Lane;$489,900

28525 Fowlers Bay Drive;$480,000

4965 Bayfield Drive;$385,000

4822 Lookout Lane;$376,000

31109 Hickory Hollow Road;$305,000

8516 Hazel Lane;$299,000

915 Augusta, No. 5;$294,000

5608 West Peninsula Road;$280,000

449 Woodfield Circle;$277,000

30415 Barnes Lane;$265,000

4918 Elm Island Circle;$182,000

7708 Northwest Hwy;$180,000

7412 N. Tichigan Road;$100,000

Wind Point

8 Sprucewood Court;$375,000

221 White Sand Lane;$284,900

143 Tera Lee Court;$250,000

74 E. Parkfield Court;$175,000

Yorkville

1300 N. Grandview Pkwy;$12,725,707

15226 Kingston Way;$294,800

2338 Thoreau Court;$155,000

