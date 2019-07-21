July 1-12
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property;Purchase Price
Burlington
1348 McWan Drive;$355,500
1500 Serena Lane;$342,000
1541 Serena Lane;$310,000
288 Robins Run;$278,500
172 W. Highland Ave.;$251,000
7870 W. Lakeshore Drive;$198,000
579 Tower St.;$186,000
173 Clover Drive;$173,000
307 West State St.;$160,000
949 Dorothy Court;$147,800
6808 Horseshoe Trail;$94,000
Caledonia
4721 Chris Court;$350,000
6028 Graceway Drive;$330,000
4801 Kings Cove Road;$316,000
5201 4 Mile Road;$307,000
6354 New Castle Lane;$276,000
6335 Nature Drive;$274,900
8802 Dunkelow Road;$269,900
3216 Heartland Lane;$269,000
5735 Charles St.;$260,000
5327 Willowview Road;$259,900
10320 White Manor Court;$245,000
2835 Frontier Drive;$235,000
2900 Lake Vista Court;$196,000
2445 Bittersweet Court;$195,000
3733 N. Green Bay Road;$175,000
6605 Cliffside Court;$175,000
1844 Johnson Ave.;$152,500
2445 Sunrise Road $115,000
Dover
1701 Sharp Road;$15,300,000
23123 McNamara Road;$140,000
2909 Oakcrest Drive;$138,000
2810 Lakeshore Drive;$127,500
Mount Pleasant
2205 Durand Ave.;$1,260,000
10009 Northwestern Ave.;$900,000
6524 Kingsview Drive;$529,000
2012 Raintree Lane;$374,900
2938 Cornerstone Way;$357,000
6516 Heritage Ave.;$350,000
4330 Wilderness Drive;$320,000
6619 Ranger Drive;$289,000
5850 Wynbrook Court;$279,900
8106 Doe Glen Court;$279,500
1834 N. Newman Road;$263,000
2142 N. Green Bay Road;$199,900
1138 Hastings Court, No. 202;$195,000
5855 Kinzie Ave., No. 38;$175,000
4100 Miller Lane;$70,000
1076 Stratford Court, No. 102;$166,000
4237-5 W. Taylor Harbor Road;$164,000
5719 Cambridge Lane, No. 2;$156,000
1445 Sun Valley Drive;$145,500
1742 Summerfield Way, No. 101;$135,000
7508 Durand Ave.;$135,000
2928 Sharon Lane;$130,000
4100 South Lawn Ave.;$130,000
1239 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 104;$123,000
1450 W. Ridge Court, No. 102L;$122,500
5703 16th St.;$120,000
5734 Cambridge Lane, No. 6L;$120,000
1455 Sun Valley Drive, No. 204;$120,000
1219 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 101;$102,000
Norway
24839 W. Loomis Road;$630,000
4725 Gunderson Road;$525,000
21130 Olson Road;$448,000
6855 Settler Ave.;$370,000
27407 LeMays Court;$340,000
26217 S. Wind Lake Road;$189,500
3672 Arbor Road;$155,000
7944 Mehring Road;$71,800
Racine
5101 Washington Ave.;$2,668,649
1024 Main St.;$2,175,000
304 Sixteenth St.;$395,000
3001 Wolff St.;$332,475
3338 Foxwood Road;$310,000
831 College Ave.;$290,000
1338 Main St.;$249,000
514 Greenfield Road;$210,000
413 Sixth St.;$205,000
3243 Barbara Drive;$194,900
143 Crab Tree Lane;$189,000
3029 Elm Lane;$185,000
1532 Oregon St.;$183,900
825 Arthur Ave.;$179,900
708 Willmor St.;$170,000
3521 Haven Ave.;$165,100
3527 Duchess Drive;$165,000
2823 La Salle St.;$162,000
313 Highwood Drive;$160,000
1219 Harrington Drive;$158,500
1140 Orchard St.;$155,900
1718 N. Main St.;$150,000
1527 Hayes Ave.;$145,000
707 Virginia St.;$143,000
1317 Orchard St.;$142,000
1631 West Lawn Ave.;$140,000
2723 Rosalind Ave.;$140,000
3416 Washington Ave.;$135,000
1234 Monroe Ave.;$133,500
3357 Sixth Ave.;$133,000
2409 Gillen St.;$131,000
5517 Windward Drive;$128,000
3801 Charles St.;$125,000
1944 Grand Ave.;$125,000
2015 Webster St.;$124,900
2416 Green St.;$123,400
330 Luedtke Ave.;$123,000
2829 Wellington Drive;$120,000
1431 West Lawn Ave.;$120,000
1438 Isabelle Ave.;$119,500
2323 Superior St.;$114,900
2511 Seventeenth St.;$110,000
609 Graham St.;$109,900
1942 Quincy Ave.;$108,500
1524 Lathrop Ave.;$106,000
1908 Shoop St.;$100,000
4300 Olive St.;$99,000
1724 Eleventh St.;$95,000
529 Park View Drive;$93,000
2020 Deane Blvd.;$91,001
1637 N. Main St.;$86,809
3520 Spruce St.;$85,800
3321 Fifteenth St.;$84,900
111 N. Ohio St.;$84,000
1200 Kentucky St.;$82,400
2406 Taylor Ave.;$80,500
1508 S. Memorial Drive;$74,900
4522 Victory Ave.;$70,500
2425 Jean Ave.;$70,000
1120 Reschke Ave.;$62,000
1331 Lincoln St.;$60,001
3015 19th St.;$57,750
2313 Olive St.;$55,750
1843 Woodland Ave.;$55,000
1308 Cleveland Ave.;$52,500
1531 Arthur Ave.;$45,000
1805 Erie St.;$44,000
929 N. Memorial Drive;$35,000
20 McKinley Ave.;$35,000
1833 Grand Ave.;$26,000
Raymond
8211 Stone Creek Way;$599,500
5225 W. 8 Mile Road;$396,000
11493 W. 5 Mile Road;$229,000
Rochester
2225 Springwood Lane;$469,900
533 N. Browns Lake Drive;$345,000
405 Orchard St.;$127,000
Sturtevant
3508 97th St.;$255,000
8710 Westbrook Drive;$245,000
8817 Camelot Trace;$234,000
2920 90th St.;$180,000
9133 Boys Drive;$140,000
1513 92nd St.;$135,900
Union Grove
4400 67th Drive;$4,387,500
4350 67th Drive;$400,000
555 Maurice Drive;$372,900
1032 Shagbark Lane;$310,000
1320 Yorkville Ave.;$292,500
1101 Cardinal Lane;$228,000
1625 New St.;$180,000
512 15th Ave.;$139,900
Waterford
5337 Wood Lilly Lane;$489,900
28525 Fowlers Bay Drive;$480,000
4965 Bayfield Drive;$385,000
4822 Lookout Lane;$376,000
31109 Hickory Hollow Road;$305,000
8516 Hazel Lane;$299,000
915 Augusta, No. 5;$294,000
5608 West Peninsula Road;$280,000
449 Woodfield Circle;$277,000
30415 Barnes Lane;$265,000
4918 Elm Island Circle;$182,000
7708 Northwest Hwy;$180,000
7412 N. Tichigan Road;$100,000
Wind Point
8 Sprucewood Court;$375,000
221 White Sand Lane;$284,900
143 Tera Lee Court;$250,000
74 E. Parkfield Court;$175,000
Yorkville
1300 N. Grandview Pkwy;$12,725,707
15226 Kingston Way;$294,800
2338 Thoreau Court;$155,000
