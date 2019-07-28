{{featured_button_text}}

July 15-19

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

305 Shenandoah Cou $160,000

573 Tower St. $150,000

32851 Bayview Drive $136,500

8125 Monroe St. $120,000

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No.A-7 $110,000

7715 McHenry St. $97,900

Caledonia

4800 Long Meadow Lane $620,000

12620 Bluestem Trail $480,500

3914 Wild Ginger Way $280,000

1303 Riva Ridge $276,000

8612 4 Mile Road $268,000

5590 Whirlaway Lane $255,000

3107 Bruce Drive $231,500

3231 Great Oaks Drive $220,000

5645 N. Meadows Drive $187,000

10509 Dunkelow Road $155,000

5720 Douglas Ave. $149,997

6615 Hwy 31 $134,000

5715 Old Oak Lane $90,000

Dover

2324 Lakeshore Drive $80,700

2820 Lakeshore Drive $27,995

Mount Pleasant

1445 International Drive $18,970,000

2331 Settlement Trail $365,000

1115 Tall Oak Court $333,000

8821 Mary Drive $264,000

114 Robin Hill Drive $255,000

5640 Tahoe Drive $220,000

5115 Shirley Ave. $219,900

5720 Cambridge Circle $165,000

955 Hastings Court, No.10 $165,000

1570 International Drive $98,010

Norway

27432 Foxhaven Drive $335,000

26054 S. Wind Lake Road $285,000

25604 W. Loomis Road $270,000

Racine

1107 Ohio St. $167,000

2610 Arlington Ave. $165,000

3026 Elm Lane $164,900

111 Virginia St. $164,000

2342 Hansen Ave. $160,000

2816 Ashland Ave. $155,000

111 Eleventh St. $151,000

228 Perry Ave. $147,000

3939 Lighthouse Drive $130,000

2310 Loraine Ave $128,500

901 Ostergaard Ave. $120,000

2910 Bate St. $118,000

2101 Monroe Ave. $110,000

1513 Augusta St. $109,000

2621 Prospect St. $90,000

1036 Hayes Ave. $89,900

2040 Grange Ave. $76,000

1626 Chatham St. $70,000

1707 Hamilton St. $40,000

2036 Mead St. $20,000

Raymond

3516 Ten Point Lane $2,616,667

627 Shirley Drive $450,000

Rochester

333 Oak Hill Circle $329,900

29625 Clover Lane $275,000

Sturtevant

3517 Buckingham Road $193,000

3044 93rd St. $122,500

Union Grove

1121 Bluebird Court $220,000

Waterford

7814 Greenhaven Terrace $534,700

5929 Marsh Road $379,000

300 1st St. $290,000

30412 Mountain Lane $244,000

34608 Janesville Drive $217,500

200 S. Jefferson St. $149,000

Wind Point

9 Beechwood Court $335,000

Yorkville

1101 S. Sylvania Ave. $8,535,000

19131 2 Mile Road $250,000

