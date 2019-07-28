July 15-19
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
305 Shenandoah Cou $160,000
573 Tower St. $150,000
32851 Bayview Drive $136,500
8125 Monroe St. $120,000
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No.A-7 $110,000
7715 McHenry St. $97,900
Caledonia
4800 Long Meadow Lane $620,000
12620 Bluestem Trail $480,500
3914 Wild Ginger Way $280,000
1303 Riva Ridge $276,000
8612 4 Mile Road $268,000
5590 Whirlaway Lane $255,000
3107 Bruce Drive $231,500
3231 Great Oaks Drive $220,000
5645 N. Meadows Drive $187,000
10509 Dunkelow Road $155,000
5720 Douglas Ave. $149,997
6615 Hwy 31 $134,000
5715 Old Oak Lane $90,000
Dover
2324 Lakeshore Drive $80,700
2820 Lakeshore Drive $27,995
Mount Pleasant
1445 International Drive $18,970,000
2331 Settlement Trail $365,000
1115 Tall Oak Court $333,000
8821 Mary Drive $264,000
114 Robin Hill Drive $255,000
5640 Tahoe Drive $220,000
5115 Shirley Ave. $219,900
5720 Cambridge Circle $165,000
955 Hastings Court, No.10 $165,000
1570 International Drive $98,010
Norway
27432 Foxhaven Drive $335,000
26054 S. Wind Lake Road $285,000
25604 W. Loomis Road $270,000
Racine
1107 Ohio St. $167,000
2610 Arlington Ave. $165,000
3026 Elm Lane $164,900
111 Virginia St. $164,000
2342 Hansen Ave. $160,000
2816 Ashland Ave. $155,000
111 Eleventh St. $151,000
228 Perry Ave. $147,000
3939 Lighthouse Drive $130,000
2310 Loraine Ave $128,500
901 Ostergaard Ave. $120,000
2910 Bate St. $118,000
2101 Monroe Ave. $110,000
1513 Augusta St. $109,000
2621 Prospect St. $90,000
1036 Hayes Ave. $89,900
2040 Grange Ave. $76,000
1626 Chatham St. $70,000
1707 Hamilton St. $40,000
2036 Mead St. $20,000
Raymond
3516 Ten Point Lane $2,616,667
627 Shirley Drive $450,000
Rochester
333 Oak Hill Circle $329,900
29625 Clover Lane $275,000
Sturtevant
3517 Buckingham Road $193,000
3044 93rd St. $122,500
Union Grove
1121 Bluebird Court $220,000
Waterford
7814 Greenhaven Terrace $534,700
5929 Marsh Road $379,000
300 1st St. $290,000
30412 Mountain Lane $244,000
34608 Janesville Drive $217,500
200 S. Jefferson St. $149,000
Wind Point
9 Beechwood Court $335,000
Yorkville
1101 S. Sylvania Ave. $8,535,000
19131 2 Mile Road $250,000
