July 22—Aug. 2

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPurchase Price

Burlington

8735 Hoosier Creek Road$440,000

116 Johnson St.$315,000

1401 McWan Drive$299,900

33527 Moss Road$270,000

34605 Chestnut St.$220,000

408 Conkey St.$188,500

467 Walnut St.$185,000

30201 Hickory Lane$175,000

517 Milwaukee Ave.$158,000

357 Conkey St.$40,800

Caledonia

1322 Robin Lane$540,000

727 Waters Edge Road$400,000

904 Marwood Court$384,900

4400 Patzke Road$330,000

3333 Hwy H$329,000

914 Kaywood Drive$320,000

3204 Pleasant View Circle$254,000

6031 Bel Mar Ave.$250,900

2440 Catherine Drive$247,500

5810 Finch Lane$245,000

3703 Debby Lane$240,000

2510 4 1/2 Mile Road$236,000

5532 Birch View Road$229,900

11905 Golf Road$210,000

6918 Cliffside Drive$192,000

3601 Indian Trail$190,000

6937 Surrey Lane$152,000

9945 7 Mile Road$100,500

6627 Hwy 31$66,301

5454 Richwood Lane$40,000

Dover

23629 Durand Ave.$100,000

27329 Dover View Lane$95,500

Elmwood Park

3400 Green Meadows Lane$240,000

Mount Pleasant

8718 Blue Spruce Court$493,500

2816 Cornerstone Way$376,900

2415 Green Haze Ave.$370,000

6650 Explorer Drive$285,000

3505 Olympia Drive$284,900

403 Green Valley Drive$268,900

6503 Williamsburg Way$265,000

4521 Sheridan Road$227,000

4319 Canterbury Lane$220,000

5500 Pastel Lane$220,000

1134 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 201$202,500

6640 Ranger Drive$202,000

921 Village Center Drive, No. 103$195,000

996 Bedford Ct.$190,000

1225 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 203$177,500

7020 Mariner Drive, No. 105G$160,000

4225-3 Taylor Harbor East$159,000

145 S. Green Bay Road$133,000

33 S. Newman Road$129,920

5734 Cambridge Lane, No. 7$122,000

5749 Cambridge Circle, No. 8$113,500

7040 Mariner Drive, No. 201$113,000

3743 Daisy Lane$96,100

2322 Kae Court$90,000

1127 Tallgrass Lane$49,900

1011 22nd St.$37,000

Norway

6628 Legend Lane$392,000

26336 Even Heg Court$345,000

4820 Gunderson Road$319,000

27319 Long Lake Road$189,900

6755 Settler Ave.$168,000

26602 Lilac Lane, No. 13$116,000

Racine

1819 Durand Ave.$650,000

2240 Northwestern Ave.$600,000

3315 Foxwood Road$400,000

2119 Lathrop Ave.$390,000

3524 Waterbury Lane$283,000

1442 N. Memorial Drive$275,000

333 Lake Ave., No. 606$265,000

3035 N. Main St.$232,500

4401 Westway Ave.$220,000

5006 Maryland Ave.$208,500

1352 Washington Ave.$205,000

3610 Washington Ave.$187,000

3624 Lindermann Ave.$181,000

24 Ohio St.$180,000

2047 Georgia Ave.$163,900

1802 Park Ave.$162,500

2303 Lawn St.$155,000

934 Cleveland Ave.$155,000

1009 Echo Lane$154,000

2327 Hayes Ave.$151,900

516 Shoreland Drive$151,500

1255 Indiana St.$150,000

1840 Arcturus Ave.$150,000

3838 Wilshire Drive$149,900

3512 Daisy Lane $149,900

824 Cleveland Ave.$147,900

2117 Slauson Ave.$146,000

3800 Carter St.$145,000

2927 Lincolnwood Drive$140,000

1107 N. Oregon St.$135,000

2903 Brentwood Drive$133,500

916 Melvin Ave.$132,000

3144 Windsor Drive$130,000

3342 Southwood Drive$130,000

1431 Deane Blvd.$129,924

2201 Orchard St.$129,900

3021 Dwight St $129,000

2409 Blaine Ave.$128,900

2905 Gillen St.$128,000

1015 Arthur Ave.$128,000

1338 Grove Ave.$126,000

1337 Hayes Ave.$123,000

252 Wickham Blvd.$120,000

714 Ohio St.$120,000

2803 Charles St.$120,000

2051 Carter St.$120,000

1227 Cleveland Ave.$119,000

1720 Oregon St.$116,500

1327 Oregon St.$115,000

3529 Poe Ave.$107,000

2423 Ashland Ave.$105,000

1841 Erie St.$104,250

1221 Wisconsin Ave.$100,000

2106 Clarence Ave.$99,800

1431 Thurston Ave.$99,000

1255 West Blvd.$99,000

1336 Erie St.$83,000

1526 Russet St.$80,000

1732 Deane Blvd.$75,000

396 Cliff Ave.$75,000

2621 Cottonwood Court$75,000

1312 Hamilton St.$74,800

3815 Fifteenth St.$70,000

1521 Orchard St.$65,000

1217 Howard St.$60,000

4516 Olive St.$58,000

1509 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive$55,000

2053 Jay Eye See Ave.$54,500

1231 Dr, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive$50,000

1040 Villa St.$50,000

1529 Wolff St.$42,000

1004 Lockwood Ave.$41,700

1318 Prospect St.$32,000

514 18th St.$31,700

1439 Lincoln St.$24,561

1022 High St.$18,500

1326 S. Memorial Drive$5,000

Raymond

1155 76th St.$321,000

353 60th St.$40,000

Rochester

309 W. Main St.$218,000

1950 Heritage Road$162,500

Sturtevant

8701 Buckingham Road$1,130,000

8916 Lori Lane$294,900

9443 Jasmine Ct.$291,000

8809 Camelot Trace$277,700

3409 S. Kennedy Drive$187,000

3241 90th St.$179,000

1505 92nd St., No. 27$160,000

1513 92nd St., No. 50$130,000

1513 92nd St.$98,500

Union Grove

595 11th Ave.$275,000

1201 Center St.$172,000

100 Chelsea Lane$86,500

Waterford

6725 Irma Lane$375,000

726 Heron Drive$350,000

6511 Point Lane$340,000

30814 Fairway Drive$300,000

8220 Blackbird Ct.$294,000

612 Annecy Park Circle$277,000

5202 Buena Park Road$265,000

631 Aber Drive$262,000

29020 N. Lake Drive$260,000

5407 Scenery Drive$229,000

602 Aber Drive$209,000

611 E. Main St.$152,100

4440 Sunset Drive$141,000

789 Still Pond Drive$102,500

228 E. Main St.$90,000

7802 Foxwater Blvd.$85,000

28510 Ivy Lane$1,200

Wind Point

73 E. Parkfield Ct.$163,000

5069 Hunt Club Road$160,000

Yorkville

318 63rd Drive$410,000

18737 Walden Drive$192,000

15428 Ives Grove Road$100,001

