July 22—Aug. 2
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPurchase Price
Burlington
8735 Hoosier Creek Road$440,000
116 Johnson St.$315,000
1401 McWan Drive$299,900
33527 Moss Road$270,000
34605 Chestnut St.$220,000
408 Conkey St.$188,500
467 Walnut St.$185,000
30201 Hickory Lane$175,000
517 Milwaukee Ave.$158,000
357 Conkey St.$40,800
Caledonia
1322 Robin Lane$540,000
727 Waters Edge Road$400,000
904 Marwood Court$384,900
4400 Patzke Road$330,000
3333 Hwy H$329,000
914 Kaywood Drive$320,000
3204 Pleasant View Circle$254,000
6031 Bel Mar Ave.$250,900
2440 Catherine Drive$247,500
5810 Finch Lane$245,000
3703 Debby Lane$240,000
2510 4 1/2 Mile Road$236,000
5532 Birch View Road$229,900
11905 Golf Road$210,000
6918 Cliffside Drive$192,000
3601 Indian Trail$190,000
6937 Surrey Lane$152,000
9945 7 Mile Road$100,500
6627 Hwy 31$66,301
5454 Richwood Lane$40,000
Dover
23629 Durand Ave.$100,000
27329 Dover View Lane$95,500
Elmwood Park
3400 Green Meadows Lane$240,000
Mount Pleasant
8718 Blue Spruce Court$493,500
2816 Cornerstone Way$376,900
2415 Green Haze Ave.$370,000
6650 Explorer Drive$285,000
3505 Olympia Drive$284,900
403 Green Valley Drive$268,900
6503 Williamsburg Way$265,000
4521 Sheridan Road$227,000
4319 Canterbury Lane$220,000
5500 Pastel Lane$220,000
1134 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 201$202,500
6640 Ranger Drive$202,000
921 Village Center Drive, No. 103$195,000
996 Bedford Ct.$190,000
1225 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 203$177,500
7020 Mariner Drive, No. 105G$160,000
4225-3 Taylor Harbor East$159,000
145 S. Green Bay Road$133,000
33 S. Newman Road$129,920
5734 Cambridge Lane, No. 7$122,000
5749 Cambridge Circle, No. 8$113,500
7040 Mariner Drive, No. 201$113,000
3743 Daisy Lane$96,100
2322 Kae Court$90,000
1127 Tallgrass Lane$49,900
1011 22nd St.$37,000
Norway
6628 Legend Lane$392,000
26336 Even Heg Court$345,000
4820 Gunderson Road$319,000
27319 Long Lake Road$189,900
6755 Settler Ave.$168,000
26602 Lilac Lane, No. 13$116,000
Racine
1819 Durand Ave.$650,000
2240 Northwestern Ave.$600,000
3315 Foxwood Road$400,000
2119 Lathrop Ave.$390,000
3524 Waterbury Lane$283,000
1442 N. Memorial Drive$275,000
333 Lake Ave., No. 606$265,000
3035 N. Main St.$232,500
4401 Westway Ave.$220,000
5006 Maryland Ave.$208,500
1352 Washington Ave.$205,000
3610 Washington Ave.$187,000
3624 Lindermann Ave.$181,000
24 Ohio St.$180,000
2047 Georgia Ave.$163,900
1802 Park Ave.$162,500
2303 Lawn St.$155,000
934 Cleveland Ave.$155,000
1009 Echo Lane$154,000
2327 Hayes Ave.$151,900
516 Shoreland Drive$151,500
1255 Indiana St.$150,000
1840 Arcturus Ave.$150,000
3838 Wilshire Drive$149,900
3512 Daisy Lane $149,900
824 Cleveland Ave.$147,900
2117 Slauson Ave.$146,000
3800 Carter St.$145,000
2927 Lincolnwood Drive$140,000
1107 N. Oregon St.$135,000
2903 Brentwood Drive$133,500
916 Melvin Ave.$132,000
3144 Windsor Drive$130,000
3342 Southwood Drive$130,000
1431 Deane Blvd.$129,924
2201 Orchard St.$129,900
3021 Dwight St $129,000
2409 Blaine Ave.$128,900
2905 Gillen St.$128,000
1015 Arthur Ave.$128,000
1338 Grove Ave.$126,000
1337 Hayes Ave.$123,000
252 Wickham Blvd.$120,000
714 Ohio St.$120,000
2803 Charles St.$120,000
2051 Carter St.$120,000
1227 Cleveland Ave.$119,000
1720 Oregon St.$116,500
1327 Oregon St.$115,000
3529 Poe Ave.$107,000
2423 Ashland Ave.$105,000
1841 Erie St.$104,250
1221 Wisconsin Ave.$100,000
2106 Clarence Ave.$99,800
1431 Thurston Ave.$99,000
1255 West Blvd.$99,000
1336 Erie St.$83,000
1526 Russet St.$80,000
1732 Deane Blvd.$75,000
396 Cliff Ave.$75,000
2621 Cottonwood Court$75,000
1312 Hamilton St.$74,800
3815 Fifteenth St.$70,000
1521 Orchard St.$65,000
1217 Howard St.$60,000
4516 Olive St.$58,000
1509 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive$55,000
2053 Jay Eye See Ave.$54,500
1231 Dr, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive$50,000
1040 Villa St.$50,000
1529 Wolff St.$42,000
1004 Lockwood Ave.$41,700
1318 Prospect St.$32,000
514 18th St.$31,700
1439 Lincoln St.$24,561
1022 High St.$18,500
1326 S. Memorial Drive$5,000
Raymond
1155 76th St.$321,000
353 60th St.$40,000
Rochester
309 W. Main St.$218,000
1950 Heritage Road$162,500
Sturtevant
8701 Buckingham Road$1,130,000
8916 Lori Lane$294,900
9443 Jasmine Ct.$291,000
8809 Camelot Trace$277,700
3409 S. Kennedy Drive$187,000
3241 90th St.$179,000
1505 92nd St., No. 27$160,000
1513 92nd St., No. 50$130,000
1513 92nd St.$98,500
Union Grove
595 11th Ave.$275,000
1201 Center St.$172,000
100 Chelsea Lane$86,500
Waterford
6725 Irma Lane$375,000
726 Heron Drive$350,000
6511 Point Lane$340,000
30814 Fairway Drive$300,000
8220 Blackbird Ct.$294,000
612 Annecy Park Circle$277,000
5202 Buena Park Road$265,000
631 Aber Drive$262,000
29020 N. Lake Drive$260,000
5407 Scenery Drive$229,000
602 Aber Drive$209,000
611 E. Main St.$152,100
4440 Sunset Drive$141,000
789 Still Pond Drive$102,500
228 E. Main St.$90,000
7802 Foxwater Blvd.$85,000
28510 Ivy Lane$1,200
Wind Point
73 E. Parkfield Ct.$163,000
5069 Hunt Club Road$160,000
Yorkville
318 63rd Drive$410,000
18737 Walden Drive$192,000
15428 Ives Grove Road$100,001
