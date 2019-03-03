Try 3 months for $3

Feb. 18 through Feb. 22

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

30425 Cedar Drive $950,000

657 Foxtree Circle $625,000

665 Foxtree Circle $625,000

1249 Peregrine Court $355,000

865 Uhen Court $265,000

117 Randolph St. $145,000

8080 Ridgeway Drive $122,900

Mount Pleasant

5854 Potomac Place $398,000

1102 Bedford Court, No. 201 $180,000

1319 Meadowbrook Blvd. $137,500

1216 Sunnyslope Drive $127,000

6551 Mariner Drive, No. 10 $112,900

47 S Emmertsen Road $103,000

Norway

25130 W. Loomis Road $195,000

7125 S. Loomis Road $44,000

Racine

1917 Taylor Ave. $1,100,000

4100 Taylor Ave $150,000

1720 Yout St. $148,400

2200 Georgia Ave $145,500

4 Gaslight Drive, No. #303 $145,000

1601 Blaine Ave. $144,000

2105 Rupert Blvd. $123,000

3415 15th St. $112,500

2617 Coolidge Ave $112,000

2604 Loraine Ave. $105,000

1304 Kentucky St. $105,000

1604 Erie St. $98,000

1836 Charles St. $95,000

2018 Superior St $89,900

1514 Carlisle Ave. $87,025

2024 Cleveland Ave. $78,750

817 Grand Ave. $78,000

2909 Geneva St. $70,000

2304 Arlington Ave. $58,000

3030 Gilson St. $55,000

816 St. Patrick St. $39,000

704 Randolph St. $38,000

Raymond

1902 Crestwood Drive $360,000

8731 W. 8 Mile Road $325,000

1924 Waukesha Road $258,000

Rochester

305 E. Spring St. $126,000

Sturtevant

9725 Durand Ave. $94,000

Union Grove

260 11th Ave. $269,900

Waterford

530 Elizabeth St. $127,000

28821 Briarwood Circle $280,000

492 Woodfield Circle $279,900

605 Park Drive $164,000

Yorkville

15244 Kingston Way $530,000

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments