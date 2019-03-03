Feb. 18 through Feb. 22
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
30425 Cedar Drive $950,000
657 Foxtree Circle $625,000
665 Foxtree Circle $625,000
1249 Peregrine Court $355,000
865 Uhen Court $265,000
117 Randolph St. $145,000
8080 Ridgeway Drive $122,900
Mount Pleasant
5854 Potomac Place $398,000
1102 Bedford Court, No. 201 $180,000
1319 Meadowbrook Blvd. $137,500
1216 Sunnyslope Drive $127,000
6551 Mariner Drive, No. 10 $112,900
47 S Emmertsen Road $103,000
Norway
25130 W. Loomis Road $195,000
7125 S. Loomis Road $44,000
Racine
1917 Taylor Ave. $1,100,000
4100 Taylor Ave $150,000
1720 Yout St. $148,400
2200 Georgia Ave $145,500
4 Gaslight Drive, No. #303 $145,000
1601 Blaine Ave. $144,000
2105 Rupert Blvd. $123,000
3415 15th St. $112,500
2617 Coolidge Ave $112,000
2604 Loraine Ave. $105,000
1304 Kentucky St. $105,000
1604 Erie St. $98,000
1836 Charles St. $95,000
2018 Superior St $89,900
1514 Carlisle Ave. $87,025
2024 Cleveland Ave. $78,750
817 Grand Ave. $78,000
2909 Geneva St. $70,000
2304 Arlington Ave. $58,000
3030 Gilson St. $55,000
816 St. Patrick St. $39,000
704 Randolph St. $38,000
Raymond
1902 Crestwood Drive $360,000
8731 W. 8 Mile Road $325,000
1924 Waukesha Road $258,000
Rochester
305 E. Spring St. $126,000
Sturtevant
9725 Durand Ave. $94,000
Union Grove
260 11th Ave. $269,900
Waterford
530 Elizabeth St. $127,000
28821 Briarwood Circle $280,000
492 Woodfield Circle $279,900
605 Park Drive $164,000
Yorkville
15244 Kingston Way $530,000
