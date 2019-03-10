Feb. 25 through March 1
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
7708 Evergreen Terrace $133,350
954 Dorothy Court $128,000
Caledonia
4414 Kennedy Drive $492,000
5704 Richwood Lane $367,900
4325 Edgar Terrace $290,000
3617 Kingsberry St. $205,000
3406 Hwy 38 $198,000
5350 Langdale Drive $185,000
720 Royal Park Road $135,000
5917 Middle Road $114,800
7750 Botting Road $77,500
Mount Pleasant
11317 Louis Sorenson Road $469,000
9227 Dahlia Lane $309,900
4235 Lathrop Ave. $297,500
4533 Galway Road $275,000
1856 Brandon Lane $271,000
5315 Zachary Drive $269,518
4501 Ridgecrest Drive $251,500
1958 Centennial Lane $251,000
4336 Canterbury Lane $246,000
1445 Renee Drive $235,000
1052 Stratford Court, No. 201 $183,000
1064 Hastings Court, No. 101 $158,500
2811 Manor Ave. $119,201
1610 Richard Ave. $117,000
8364 Creek View Lane $110,000
9825 Kraut Road $75,850
6700 Mariner Drive, No. 201 $64,000
2426 Eaton Lane $10,000
Norway
22439 8 Mile Road $652,500
27542 Homestead Road $385,000
7946 East Long Lake Drive $330,100
7212 S. Loomis Road $309,000
26605 Daybreak Court $305,000
Racine
3520 Southwood Drive $211,900
3827 North Main St. $200,000
200 Oregon St. $199,900
1235 Cedar Creek St. $147,750
1654 Carlisle Ave. $134,900
1429 Hayes Ave. $129,900
826 Hayes Ave. $127,000
1945 Center St. $125,000
1018 Lathrop Ave. $121,900
2905 Ashland Ave. $116,000
2701 Green St. $113,500
2108 Ashland Ave. $102,000
2121 Virginia St. $99,500
1438 Florence Ave. $98,000
1517 Wilmor St. $97,000
1324 Virginia St. $95,000
1108 Howard St. $93,500
1449 Douglas Ave. $89,500
2200 Romayne Ave. $88,000
2303 Lawn St. $80,000
1612 Arthur Ave. $77,300
827 Berkeley Drive $67,652
1828 Summit Ave. $64,301
2221 Prospect St. 62,500
3823 Wright Ave. $56,000
925 Lockwood Ave. $55,000
1524 Lathrop Ave. $15,000
Sturtevant
3333 90th St. $147,000
2924 97th St. $138,000
1680 96th St., No. 1 $120,000
Waterford
411 Red Coat Court $280,000
6628 Channel Road $227,000
Yorkville
15134 Washington Ave. $275,000
16614 Washington Ave. $265,000
14714 Plank Road $214,000
