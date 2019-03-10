Try 3 months for $3

Feb. 25 through March 1

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

7708 Evergreen Terrace $133,350

954 Dorothy Court $128,000

Caledonia

4414 Kennedy Drive $492,000

5704 Richwood Lane $367,900

4325 Edgar Terrace $290,000

3617 Kingsberry St. $205,000

3406 Hwy 38 $198,000

5350 Langdale Drive $185,000

720 Royal Park Road $135,000

5917 Middle Road $114,800

7750 Botting Road $77,500

Mount Pleasant

11317 Louis Sorenson Road $469,000

9227 Dahlia Lane $309,900

4235 Lathrop Ave. $297,500

4533 Galway Road $275,000

1856 Brandon Lane $271,000

5315 Zachary Drive $269,518

4501 Ridgecrest Drive $251,500

1958 Centennial Lane $251,000

4336 Canterbury Lane $246,000

1445 Renee Drive $235,000

1052 Stratford Court, No. 201 $183,000

1064 Hastings Court, No. 101 $158,500

2811 Manor Ave. $119,201

1610 Richard Ave. $117,000

8364 Creek View Lane $110,000

9825 Kraut Road $75,850

6700 Mariner Drive, No. 201 $64,000

2426 Eaton Lane $10,000

Norway

22439 8 Mile Road $652,500

27542 Homestead Road $385,000

7946 East Long Lake Drive $330,100

7212 S. Loomis Road $309,000

26605 Daybreak Court $305,000

Racine

3520 Southwood Drive $211,900

3827 North Main St. $200,000

200 Oregon St. $199,900

1235 Cedar Creek St. $147,750

1654 Carlisle Ave. $134,900

1429 Hayes Ave. $129,900

826 Hayes Ave. $127,000

1945 Center St. $125,000

1018 Lathrop Ave. $121,900

2905 Ashland Ave. $116,000

2701 Green St. $113,500

2108 Ashland Ave. $102,000

2121 Virginia St. $99,500

1438 Florence Ave. $98,000

1517 Wilmor St. $97,000

1324 Virginia St. $95,000

1108 Howard St. $93,500

1449 Douglas Ave. $89,500

2200 Romayne Ave. $88,000

2303 Lawn St. $80,000

1612 Arthur Ave. $77,300

827 Berkeley Drive $67,652

1828 Summit Ave. $64,301

2221 Prospect St. 62,500

3823 Wright Ave. $56,000

925 Lockwood Ave. $55,000

1524 Lathrop Ave. $15,000

Sturtevant

3333 90th St. $147,000

2924 97th St. $138,000

1680 96th St., No. 1 $120,000

Waterford

411 Red Coat Court $280,000

6628 Channel Road $227,000

Yorkville

15134 Washington Ave. $275,000

16614 Washington Ave. $265,000

14714 Plank Road $214,000

