Dec. 10 through Dec. 14
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
916 Weiler Road $259,200
425 Orchard St. $179,900
455 Walnut St. $164,900
312 Lincoln St. $133,000
8431 Heather Ave. $105,000
173 E. Chestnut St. $94,800
2456 Teut Road South $58,000
Caledonia
6124 Blazing Star Drive $355,000
5511 Citation Lane $239,900
1104 Palamino Drive $220,000
4121 Coachlight Drive $220,000
Mount Pleasant
4658 White Oak Lane $613,300
8732 Arbor Hill Drive $409,000
5321 Zachary Drive $335,000
4123 Bristol Place $299,900
218 Hammes Drive $260,000
10025 Kraut Road $200,000
1720 Wiese Lane $177,000
5744 Tahoe Drive $166,000
10804 Washington Ave. $160,000
1131 Sunnyslope Drive, Unit 3L $100,250
6640 Mariner Drive, Unit 101 $85,000
6241 Taylor Ave. $70,500
1430 Pheasant Run Drive, Unit 102 $39,000
Racine
702 Racine St. $255,000
3440 Ruby Lane $225,000
708 North St. $168,500
2918 La Salle St. $155,000
5005 Emstan Hills Road $150,000
4100 St. Clair St. $145,000
2901 Arlington Ave. $130,000
2815 Gilson St. $129,000
704 Belmont Ave. $116,000
2045 Arthur Ave. $110,000
2920 Yout St. $107,500
612 Romayne Ave. $107,000
4121 Byrd Ave. $105,200
1127 Erie St. $105,000
3320 Lindermann Ave. $104,000
2032 Center St. $103,500
1020 Fairway Drive $100,000
5405 Gillen St. $99,000
1529 Russet St. $96,300
1417 Lombard Ave. $85,000
1646 Douglas Ave. $85,000
2033 Arthur Ave. $81,000
4010 16th St. $78,500
1007 11th St. $78,080
2705 Gilson St. $70,252
1128 Irving Place $66,500
716 Belmont Ave. $65,000
729 Cleveland Ave. $58,500
1721 Indiana St. $50,000
1815 Franklin St. $19,900
916 Albert St. $19,800
Rochester
30909 Camelback Mountain Road$330,000
Sturtevant
8317 Broadway Drive $280,000
9224 Carol Ann Drive $189,900
3249 92nd St. $168,750
3120 94th St. $147,000
1505 92nd St., No. 29 $139,500
Waterford
28847 Cardinal Court $350,000
456 Rivermoor Drive $243,650
Wind Point
121 Holiday Drive$260,000
