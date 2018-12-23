Try 1 month for 99¢

Dec. 10 through Dec. 14

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

916 Weiler Road $259,200

425 Orchard St. $179,900

455 Walnut St. $164,900

312 Lincoln St. $133,000

8431 Heather Ave. $105,000

173 E. Chestnut St. $94,800

2456 Teut Road South $58,000

Caledonia

6124 Blazing Star Drive $355,000

5511 Citation Lane $239,900

1104 Palamino Drive $220,000

4121 Coachlight Drive $220,000

Mount Pleasant

4658 White Oak Lane $613,300

8732 Arbor Hill Drive $409,000

5321 Zachary Drive $335,000

4123 Bristol Place $299,900

218 Hammes Drive $260,000

10025 Kraut Road $200,000

1720 Wiese Lane $177,000

5744 Tahoe Drive $166,000

10804 Washington Ave. $160,000

1131 Sunnyslope Drive, Unit 3L $100,250

6640 Mariner Drive, Unit 101 $85,000

6241 Taylor Ave. $70,500

1430 Pheasant Run Drive, Unit 102 $39,000

Racine

702 Racine St. $255,000

3440 Ruby Lane $225,000

708 North St. $168,500

2918 La Salle St. $155,000

5005 Emstan Hills Road $150,000

4100 St. Clair St. $145,000

2901 Arlington Ave. $130,000

2815 Gilson St. $129,000

704 Belmont Ave. $116,000

2045 Arthur Ave. $110,000

2920 Yout St. $107,500

612 Romayne Ave. $107,000

4121 Byrd Ave. $105,200

1127 Erie St. $105,000

3320 Lindermann Ave. $104,000

2032 Center St. $103,500

1020 Fairway Drive $100,000

5405 Gillen St. $99,000

1529 Russet St. $96,300

1417 Lombard Ave. $85,000

1646 Douglas Ave. $85,000

2033 Arthur Ave. $81,000

4010 16th St. $78,500

1007 11th St. $78,080

2705 Gilson St. $70,252

1128 Irving Place $66,500

716 Belmont Ave. $65,000

729 Cleveland Ave. $58,500

1721 Indiana St. $50,000

1815 Franklin St. $19,900

916 Albert St. $19,800

Rochester

30909 Camelback Mountain Road$330,000

Sturtevant

8317 Broadway Drive $280,000

9224 Carol Ann Drive $189,900

3249 92nd St. $168,750

3120 94th St. $147,000

1505 92nd St., No. 29 $139,500

Waterford

28847 Cardinal Court $350,000

456 Rivermoor Drive $243,650

Wind Point

121 Holiday Drive$260,000

