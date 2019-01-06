Try 1 month for 99¢

Dec. 26 through Dec. 28

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

508 W. State St.$175,000

Caledonia

7360 Nicholson Road$380,000

5675 San-Dell Way$249,000

1804 4 Mile Road$225,700

1608 Wind Dale Drive$158,000

2515 Indian Trail$145,000

Elmwood Park

3360 S. Elmwood Drive$243,500

Mount Pleasant

6134 Carriage Hill Drive$471,100

4616 Pleasant Lane$272,000

4108 Chicory Road$243,000

6310 Hilltop Drive$233,000

Norway

23634 Burmeister Road$625,000

8334 Virginia Circle$505,000

26022 Windermere Drive$305,000

Racine

1646 Wisconsin Ave.$183,000

1539 West Blvd.$133,500

130 Virginia St.$127,500

1001 Coronada Drive$126,000

3207 Washington Ave.$125,000

3035 Gilson St.$115,500

1317 Kentucky St.$115,000

1111 Jones St.$105,900

2508 Hayes Ave.$98,000

1727 Jerome Blvd.$84,900

330 Luedtke Ave.$77,000

1617 Yout St.$65,000

1834 Blake Ave.$45,000

1241 Geneva St.$43,000

Rochester

29416 Eagle Ridge Drive$334,000

Sturtevant

3141 93rd St.$131,000

Union Grove

105 Chelsea Lane$480,000

1806 Elliot Drive$200,000

1129 11th Ave.$180,000

Waterford

300 N. Milwaukee St.$730,000

864 Cypress Point, Unit D$240,000

923 Prestwick, Unit 4$140,000

300 Foxwood Drive No. 146$131,500

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments