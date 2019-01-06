Dec. 26 through Dec. 28
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
508 W. State St.$175,000
Caledonia
7360 Nicholson Road$380,000
5675 San-Dell Way$249,000
1804 4 Mile Road$225,700
1608 Wind Dale Drive$158,000
2515 Indian Trail$145,000
Elmwood Park
3360 S. Elmwood Drive$243,500
Mount Pleasant
6134 Carriage Hill Drive$471,100
4616 Pleasant Lane$272,000
4108 Chicory Road$243,000
6310 Hilltop Drive$233,000
Norway
23634 Burmeister Road$625,000
8334 Virginia Circle$505,000
26022 Windermere Drive$305,000
Racine
1646 Wisconsin Ave.$183,000
1539 West Blvd.$133,500
130 Virginia St.$127,500
1001 Coronada Drive$126,000
3207 Washington Ave.$125,000
3035 Gilson St.$115,500
1317 Kentucky St.$115,000
1111 Jones St.$105,900
2508 Hayes Ave.$98,000
1727 Jerome Blvd.$84,900
330 Luedtke Ave.$77,000
1617 Yout St.$65,000
1834 Blake Ave.$45,000
1241 Geneva St.$43,000
Rochester
29416 Eagle Ridge Drive$334,000
Sturtevant
3141 93rd St.$131,000
Union Grove
105 Chelsea Lane$480,000
1806 Elliot Drive$200,000
1129 11th Ave.$180,000
Waterford
300 N. Milwaukee St.$730,000
864 Cypress Point, Unit D$240,000
923 Prestwick, Unit 4$140,000
300 Foxwood Drive No. 146$131,500
