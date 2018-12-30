Try 1 month for 99¢

Dec. 17 through Dec. 21

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

100 W. Grove St. $1,425,000

30620 Durand Ave., No. 18 $387,000

7620 McHenry St. $362,000

352 Travellers Run $318,000

347 Donald Drive $240,000

424 Highridge Road $239,000

396 Monica Ave. $238,000

656 Austin Road $233,000

431 Park Ave. $198,000

30025 Mount Tom Road $86,300

Caledonia

4801 Long Meadow Lane $484,200

5300 Santa Anita Drive $299,900

4420 Tennessee Road $268,500

5552 Birch View Road $250,000

5233 Highway V $215,000

5105 Twin Elms Drive $145,000

2445 Sunrise Road $86,500

3813 Cheyenne Court, Unit A $80,000

4330 N. Green Bay Road $22,000

Dover

23903 Oakwood Lane $339,000

26713 Ketterhagen Road $270,000

Mount Pleasant

5748 Red Fawn Court $400,000

8239 W. Red Pine Circle $260,650

1082 Hastings Court, No. 201 $182,600

3120 Wood Road, Unit 12U $141,000

6740 Mariner Drive, No. 203 $89,000

Norway

6506 S. Loomis Road$185,000

Racine

2800 Taylor Ave. $200,000

607 Sixth St. $185,000

3700 Southwood Drive $180,000

4709 Lindermann Ave. $165,900

35 Harborview Drive, No. 213 $158,000

2700 Illinois St. $152,000

1309 Lombard Ave. $146,000

65 Virginia St. $137,500

1649 Perry Ave. $135,900

1834 Arcturus Ave. $132,000

2415 Jerome Blvd. $132,000

2309 Geneva St. $128,000

3010 Spring St. $127,000

1305 Cleveland Ave. $125,000

1652 Thurston Ave. $117,900

1628 Russet St. $101,500

2059 Carter St. $97,900

2059 Thurston Ave. $78,500

5330 Marboro Drive $72,500

2208 Georgia Ave. $65,500

1801 Howe St. $59,900

3408 16th St. $47,900

820 3 Mile Road $45,500

1922 Erie St. $45,000

1822 Clayton Ave. $43,900

1948 Kearney Ave. $26,500

1809 Villa St. $18,000

1224 Walton Ave. $15,000

Raymond

6213 W. 7 Mile Road$270,000

Sturtevant

3510 Kennsington Square Road $215,000

1701 Wisconsin St., No. 3 $127,000

1641 Wisconsin St., No. 78 $109,000

Union Grove

830 15th Ave.$157,000

Waterford

211 Jefferson St. $713,000

606 Mohr Circle $330,000

629 Trailview Crossing, Unit 22 $284,900

409 Fox River Hills Drive $280,000

4416 Sunset Road $258,500

Wind Point

121 E. Parkfield Court$169,900

Yorkville

15858 Spring St.$490,000

