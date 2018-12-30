Dec. 17 through Dec. 21
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
100 W. Grove St. $1,425,000
30620 Durand Ave., No. 18 $387,000
7620 McHenry St. $362,000
352 Travellers Run $318,000
347 Donald Drive $240,000
424 Highridge Road $239,000
396 Monica Ave. $238,000
656 Austin Road $233,000
431 Park Ave. $198,000
30025 Mount Tom Road $86,300
Caledonia
4801 Long Meadow Lane $484,200
5300 Santa Anita Drive $299,900
4420 Tennessee Road $268,500
5552 Birch View Road $250,000
5233 Highway V $215,000
5105 Twin Elms Drive $145,000
2445 Sunrise Road $86,500
3813 Cheyenne Court, Unit A $80,000
4330 N. Green Bay Road $22,000
Dover
23903 Oakwood Lane $339,000
26713 Ketterhagen Road $270,000
Mount Pleasant
5748 Red Fawn Court $400,000
8239 W. Red Pine Circle $260,650
1082 Hastings Court, No. 201 $182,600
3120 Wood Road, Unit 12U $141,000
6740 Mariner Drive, No. 203 $89,000
Norway
6506 S. Loomis Road$185,000
Racine
2800 Taylor Ave. $200,000
607 Sixth St. $185,000
3700 Southwood Drive $180,000
4709 Lindermann Ave. $165,900
35 Harborview Drive, No. 213 $158,000
2700 Illinois St. $152,000
1309 Lombard Ave. $146,000
65 Virginia St. $137,500
1649 Perry Ave. $135,900
1834 Arcturus Ave. $132,000
2415 Jerome Blvd. $132,000
2309 Geneva St. $128,000
3010 Spring St. $127,000
1305 Cleveland Ave. $125,000
1652 Thurston Ave. $117,900
1628 Russet St. $101,500
2059 Carter St. $97,900
2059 Thurston Ave. $78,500
5330 Marboro Drive $72,500
2208 Georgia Ave. $65,500
1801 Howe St. $59,900
3408 16th St. $47,900
820 3 Mile Road $45,500
1922 Erie St. $45,000
1822 Clayton Ave. $43,900
1948 Kearney Ave. $26,500
1809 Villa St. $18,000
1224 Walton Ave. $15,000
Raymond
6213 W. 7 Mile Road$270,000
Sturtevant
3510 Kennsington Square Road $215,000
1701 Wisconsin St., No. 3 $127,000
1641 Wisconsin St., No. 78 $109,000
Union Grove
830 15th Ave.$157,000
Waterford
211 Jefferson St. $713,000
606 Mohr Circle $330,000
629 Trailview Crossing, Unit 22 $284,900
409 Fox River Hills Drive $280,000
4416 Sunset Road $258,500
Wind Point
121 E. Parkfield Court$169,900
Yorkville
15858 Spring St.$490,000
