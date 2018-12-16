Dec. 3 through Dec. 7
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
30711 Durand Ave. $411,000
30421 Forest Drive $315,000
459 S. Kane St. $264,088
1200 Raptor Court, No. 1 $247,400
323 South River Road $195,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive, Unit 22 $173,000
506 E. Jefferson St. $169,805
340 Origen St. $130,000
256 Origen St. $123,000
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. H-1 $95,000
Caledonia
4025 South Brook Road $424,100
1217 Silent Sunday Court $300,500
1648 Secretariat Lane $244,900
4910 Imperial St. $230,000
4545 Oakdale Drive $225,000
3414 6 Mile Road $197,000
2940 Lake Vista Court $195,000
1439 Ellis Ave. $150,000
7405 Paul Bunyan Road $143,000
4617 Carter Drive $125,000
Dover
26501 Dover Line Road $1,032,900
1117 N.. Britton Road $810,720
3000 Natures Bend $444,000
24226 Washington Ave. $359,070
Mount Pleasant
6721 Altamount Circle $320,000
2748 Deer Creek Drive $295,000
6609 Explorer Drive $257,000
1438 S. Emmertsen Road $229,000
12210 Spring St. $185,000
1225 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 103 $152,000
5818 Ring Neck Terrace $123,000
1635 Summerset Drive, Unit 4 $120,000
3212 Wood Road $92,000
Norway
7316 E. Wind Lake Road $482,500
27318 Le Mays Court $310,000
7750 Martha Circle $309,900
21204 North Cape St. $250,000
Racine
1500 Summit Ave. $375,000
1710 Michigan Blvd. $239,750
4525 Apple Tree Circle $189,900
1212 Jefferson St. $176,000
2214 N. Wisconsin St. $175,000
3211 Moorland Ave. $169,000
1632 N. Main St. $165,000
3700 Duchess Drive $145,000
715 Kingston Ave. $144,500
918 Lathrop Ave. $131,100
731 Lathrop Ave. $125,900
2817 Kentucky St. $125,842
1314 West Blvd. $124,000
1500 Jefferson St. $123,000
3213 Osborne Blvd. $121,911
1118 Ohio St. $120,000
3215 Wright Ave. $112,500
2319 Ashland Ave. $111,400
3029 Elm Lane $106,000
2613 Gillen St. $99,000
3232 Republic Ave. $96,000
243 Wickham Blvd. $80,000
1427 West Blvd. $75,000
1532 Virginia St. $75,000
2520 La Salle St. $72,900
1945 Center St. $68,850
1717 Linden Ave. $62,900
2921 Douglas Ave. $62,500
1542 Phillips Ave. $55,000
1654 State St. $32,000
Rochester
29500 Riverview Parkway $300,000
271 Oak Hill Circle $269,900
208 S. State St. $260,000
Sturtevant
2940 Wisconsin St. $368,000
9101 Carol Ann Drive $178,400
Union Grove
1739 Shumann Drive $285,000
Waterford
5118 Buena Park Road $758,000
5101 Riverside Road $750,000
28455 Dorie Lane $420,000
540 Fox River Hills Drive $289,900
627 Trailview Crossing, Unit 21 $284,900
28641 N. Lake Drive, Unit No. 2 $210,000
509 E. Main St. $175,000
Wind Point
16 Sandalwood Court $327,000
5321 Valley Trail $255,000
Yorkville
15622 Spring St. $290,000
18223 2 Mile Road $108,800
