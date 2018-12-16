Try 1 month for 99¢

Dec. 3 through Dec. 7

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

30711 Durand Ave. $411,000

30421 Forest Drive $315,000

459 S. Kane St. $264,088

1200 Raptor Court, No. 1 $247,400

323 South River Road $195,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive, Unit 22 $173,000

506 E. Jefferson St. $169,805

340 Origen St. $130,000

256 Origen St. $123,000

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. H-1 $95,000

Caledonia

4025 South Brook Road $424,100

1217 Silent Sunday Court $300,500

1648 Secretariat Lane $244,900

4910 Imperial St. $230,000

4545 Oakdale Drive $225,000

3414 6 Mile Road $197,000

2940 Lake Vista Court $195,000

1439 Ellis Ave. $150,000

7405 Paul Bunyan Road $143,000

4617 Carter Drive $125,000

Dover

26501 Dover Line Road $1,032,900

1117 N.. Britton Road $810,720

3000 Natures Bend $444,000

24226 Washington Ave. $359,070

Mount Pleasant

6721 Altamount Circle $320,000

2748 Deer Creek Drive $295,000

6609 Explorer Drive $257,000

1438 S. Emmertsen Road $229,000

12210 Spring St. $185,000

1225 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 103 $152,000

5818 Ring Neck Terrace $123,000

1635 Summerset Drive, Unit 4 $120,000

3212 Wood Road $92,000

Norway

7316 E. Wind Lake Road $482,500

27318 Le Mays Court $310,000

7750 Martha Circle $309,900

21204 North Cape St. $250,000

Racine

1500 Summit Ave. $375,000

1710 Michigan Blvd. $239,750

4525 Apple Tree Circle $189,900

1212 Jefferson St. $176,000

2214 N. Wisconsin St. $175,000

3211 Moorland Ave. $169,000

1632 N. Main St. $165,000

3700 Duchess Drive $145,000

715 Kingston Ave. $144,500

918 Lathrop Ave. $131,100

731 Lathrop Ave. $125,900

2817 Kentucky St. $125,842

1314 West Blvd. $124,000

1500 Jefferson St. $123,000

3213 Osborne Blvd. $121,911

1118 Ohio St. $120,000

3215 Wright Ave. $112,500

2319 Ashland Ave. $111,400

3029 Elm Lane $106,000

2613 Gillen St. $99,000

3232 Republic Ave. $96,000

243 Wickham Blvd. $80,000

1427 West Blvd. $75,000

1532 Virginia St. $75,000

2520 La Salle St. $72,900

1945 Center St. $68,850

1717 Linden Ave. $62,900

2921 Douglas Ave. $62,500

1542 Phillips Ave. $55,000

1654 State St. $32,000

Rochester

29500 Riverview Parkway $300,000

271 Oak Hill Circle $269,900

208 S. State St. $260,000

Sturtevant

2940 Wisconsin St. $368,000

9101 Carol Ann Drive $178,400

Union Grove

1739 Shumann Drive $285,000

Waterford

5118 Buena Park Road $758,000

5101 Riverside Road $750,000

28455 Dorie Lane $420,000

540 Fox River Hills Drive $289,900

627 Trailview Crossing, Unit 21 $284,900

28641 N. Lake Drive, Unit No. 2 $210,000

509 E. Main St. $175,000

Wind Point

16 Sandalwood Court $327,000

5321 Valley Trail $255,000

Yorkville

15622 Spring St. $290,000

18223 2 Mile Road $108,800

