Aug. 5-9
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
1440 Isabel Lane $500,000
30630 Wild Goose Lane $395,000
232 Gardner Ave. $240,000
400 Monica Ave. $234,000
8030 Ford Drive $225,000
7615 Highland Ave. $216,000
348 Edward St. $192,000
512 Tower St. $190,000
473 Milwaukee Ave. $150,000
7114 Wheatland Road $143,000
2610 Red Oak Drive $13,000
Caledonia
7700 5 Mile Road $550,000
6223 Madeline Lane $525,000
6102 Nicholson Road $325,000
2909 Northbridge Drive $241,000
9902 Northwestern Ave. $236,000
521 Hialeah Drive $175,000
6937 Cliffside Drive $167,600
4901 Tanglewood Ave. $135,000
Dover
2922 Natures Bend $404,000
23123 McNamara Road $180,000
Mount Pleasant
4832 Copper Leaf Blvd. $525,000
2047 Centennial Lane $433,000
6436 Kingsview Drive $319,900
5548 Deerfield Road $300,000
13201 Kraut Road $295,000
9219 Auburn Court $279,900
8049 Crystal Drive $246,500
6205 Durand Ave. $245,000
4441 Garden Drive $225,000
1407 Meadowlane Ave. $225,000
5619 Spring St. $214,900
6609 Ranger Drive $213,600
618 S. Emmertsen Road $205,000
1039 Hastings Court, No. 201 $194,000
1732 Summerset Drive, No. 202 $171,500
1319 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 104 $135,000
5709 Cambridge Circle, No. 5 $114,900
3117 Hickory Grove Ave. $114,900
1636 Athaleen Ave. $59,000
Norway
26332 Nordic Ridge Drive $275,000
Racine
3900 N. Main St. $5,500,000
1704 Rapids Drive $250,000
417 Flower Lane $223,900
1101 Orchard St. $215,000
3529 Spring St. $205,000
134 Sheffield Drive $190,000
2720 Norwood Drive $180,000
3808 Saint Andrews Blvd. $179,000
2041 Deane Blvd. $165,000
2400 Mitchell St. $160,000
4051 Monterey Drive $152,000
2825 Erie St. $146,000
5220 16th St $143,300
1024 Grove Ave. $139,900
1633 Rapids Drive $135,000
514 Romayne Ave. $133,000
4103 Marquette Drive $127,000
4401 Kinzie Ave. $127,000
1247 Russet St. $125,000
1615 Park Ave. $122,500
3624 Kinzie Ave. $121,100
2205 Blake Ave. $119,000
2923 Concord Drive $114,000
4225 21st St. $110,000
3624 21st. St. $107,000
1238 Arthur Ave. $107,000
2323 Green St. $104,000
217 Mertens Ave. $88,500
1621 Arthur Ave. $85,000
3411 16th St. $83,400
2328 Arlington Ave. $82,000
845 Grand Ave. $80,000
1014 Marquette St. $80,000
1520 West St. $75,000
1100 Hagerer St. $70,000
445 Wolff St. $60,000
2001 Grange Ave. $57,000
2508 W. High St. $45,000
953 La Salle St. $40,000
Rochester
35313 Academy Road $210,500
Sturtevant
8417 Camelot Trace $327,000
8709 Camelot Trace $256,500
2923 97th St. $163,000
3128 97th St. $155,000
9425 Durand Ave. $130,000
2827 E. Fieldstone Way, No. 2211 $102,600
740 Vine St. $255,000
1320 Main St. $199,900
Waterford
4819 Riverside Road $580,000
5516 West Peninsula Drive $462,500
5711 Island View Court $421,721
4740 Riverside Road $393,900
28679 Driftwood Court $387,000
142 Riverside Drive $377,000
493 Woodfield Circle $289,900
28916 Elm Island Drive $285,375
6321 Riverside Road $269,000
412 N. 6th St. $257,500
615 Park Drive $192,000
Wind Point
14 Applewood Court $450,000
Yorkville
13918 Evans Lane $340,000
3814 Acorn Trail $285,500
