Aug. 5-9

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

1440 Isabel Lane $500,000

30630 Wild Goose Lane $395,000

232 Gardner Ave. $240,000

400 Monica Ave. $234,000

8030 Ford Drive $225,000

7615 Highland Ave. $216,000

348 Edward St. $192,000

512 Tower St. $190,000

473 Milwaukee Ave. $150,000

7114 Wheatland Road $143,000

2610 Red Oak Drive $13,000

Caledonia

7700 5 Mile Road $550,000

6223 Madeline Lane $525,000

6102 Nicholson Road $325,000

2909 Northbridge Drive $241,000

9902 Northwestern Ave. $236,000

521 Hialeah Drive $175,000

6937 Cliffside Drive $167,600

4901 Tanglewood Ave. $135,000

Dover

2922 Natures Bend $404,000

23123 McNamara Road $180,000

Mount Pleasant

4832 Copper Leaf Blvd. $525,000

2047 Centennial Lane $433,000

6436 Kingsview Drive $319,900

5548 Deerfield Road $300,000

13201 Kraut Road $295,000

9219 Auburn Court $279,900

8049 Crystal Drive $246,500

6205 Durand Ave. $245,000

4441 Garden Drive $225,000

1407 Meadowlane Ave. $225,000

5619 Spring St. $214,900

6609 Ranger Drive $213,600

618 S. Emmertsen Road $205,000

1039 Hastings Court, No. 201 $194,000

1732 Summerset Drive, No. 202 $171,500

1319 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 104 $135,000

5709 Cambridge Circle, No. 5 $114,900

3117 Hickory Grove Ave. $114,900

1636 Athaleen Ave. $59,000

Norway

26332 Nordic Ridge Drive $275,000

Racine

3900 N. Main St. $5,500,000

1704 Rapids Drive $250,000

417 Flower Lane $223,900

1101 Orchard St. $215,000

3529 Spring St. $205,000

134 Sheffield Drive $190,000

2720 Norwood Drive $180,000

3808 Saint Andrews Blvd. $179,000

2041 Deane Blvd. $165,000

2400 Mitchell St. $160,000

4051 Monterey Drive $152,000

2825 Erie St. $146,000

5220 16th St $143,300

1024 Grove Ave. $139,900

1633 Rapids Drive $135,000

514 Romayne Ave. $133,000

4103 Marquette Drive $127,000

4401 Kinzie Ave. $127,000

1247 Russet St. $125,000

1615 Park Ave. $122,500

3624 Kinzie Ave. $121,100

2205 Blake Ave. $119,000

2923 Concord Drive $114,000

4225 21st St. $110,000

3624 21st. St. $107,000

1238 Arthur Ave. $107,000

2323 Green St. $104,000

217 Mertens Ave. $88,500

1621 Arthur Ave. $85,000

3411 16th St. $83,400

2328 Arlington Ave. $82,000

845 Grand Ave. $80,000

1014 Marquette St. $80,000

1520 West St. $75,000

1100 Hagerer St. $70,000

445 Wolff St. $60,000

2001 Grange Ave. $57,000

2508 W. High St. $45,000

953 La Salle St. $40,000

Rochester

35313 Academy Road $210,500

Sturtevant

8417 Camelot Trace $327,000

8709 Camelot Trace $256,500

2923 97th St. $163,000

3128 97th St. $155,000

9425 Durand Ave. $130,000

2827 E. Fieldstone Way, No. 2211 $102,600

740 Vine St. $255,000

1320 Main St. $199,900

Waterford

4819 Riverside Road $580,000

5516 West Peninsula Drive $462,500

5711 Island View Court $421,721

4740 Riverside Road $393,900

28679 Driftwood Court $387,000

142 Riverside Drive $377,000

493 Woodfield Circle $289,900

28916 Elm Island Drive $285,375

6321 Riverside Road $269,000

412 N. 6th St. $257,500

615 Park Drive $192,000

Wind Point

14 Applewood Court $450,000

Yorkville

13918 Evans Lane $340,000

3814 Acorn Trail $285,500

