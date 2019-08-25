{{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 12-16

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPurchase Price

Burlington

33920 Lagoon Drive$285,000

33908 Cattail Drive$145,000

32844 Bayview Drive$140,000

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. C11$114,900

525 N. Pine St.$105,000

8651 Hilltop Drive$102,000

6434 McHenry St.$95,000

548 W. State St.$85,000

548 W. State St.$73,500

Caledonia

7833 County Road V$425,000

4728 Chris Court$362,000

10509 Prairie Crossing Drive$351,000

4721 Bannoch Drive$329,900

3854 Debby Lane$319,900

3722 Meadow Rose Court$280,000

3553 River Bend Drive$215,000

1608 Autumn Drive$115,000

Dover

24315 Peninsula Drive$162,500

Mount Pleasant

6442 Heritage Ave.$410,000

5833 Independence Road$314,000

1618 Sunnyslope Drive$300,000

4236 S. Circle Drive, No.25$280,000

8202 Gina Drive$238,000

1107 Bedford Court, No. 201$205,000

6507 Spring St., No. 203U$179,000

1524 Truman Lane$176,500

1135 Hastings Court, No.102$159,900

1121 S. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 2$120,000

7100 Mariner Drive, No. 106L$118,000

1140 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 206$105,000

3039 Hickory Grove Ave.$88,000

Norway

5405 N. Britton Road$760,000

21431 8 Mile Road$450,000

7203 W. Wind Lake Road$225,000

Racine

3518 Duchess Drive$175,000

127 Merrie Lane$168,000

1008 Montclair Drive$149,900

2012 St. Clair St.$145,000

224 Ohio St.$144,000

1521 Arthur Ave.$140,000

2925 Old Mill Drive$139,900

2025 Quincy Ave.$139,000

812 West Lawn$134,000

1820 St. Patrick St.$127,000

1228 Layard Ave.$125,000

2040 Kentucky St.$115,000

1221 Romayne Ave.$100,000

2031 Marquette St.$98,250

1125 Kingston Ave.$85,000

4100 Shadow Lane$80,000

2511 20th St.$69,000

1003 Jones Ave.$67,000

1616 Kearney Ave.$65,000

3800 La Salle St.$59,500

1720 Edgewood Ave.$50,000

2511 Spring St.$46,000

Rochester

32339 Academy Road$349,900

29746 Clover Lane$288,700

509 Mink Ranch Road$228,000

Sturtevant

2925 94th St.$76,000

Union Grove

1400 York St.$224,000

1301 Center St.$205,000

Waterford

5709 E. Peninsula Drive$415,000

802 River Ridge Court$330,000

6730 Irma Lane$325,000

713A-713b Aber Court$250,000

240 Marina Court, No. 4$235,000

7619 Birch Lane$173,000

5715 Buena Park Road$115,000

Wind Point

4815 Lighthouse Drive$3,942,000

5225 Hunt Club Road$488,435

31 Stonewood Court$177,000

