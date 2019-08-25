Aug. 12-16
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPurchase Price
Burlington
33920 Lagoon Drive$285,000
33908 Cattail Drive$145,000
32844 Bayview Drive$140,000
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. C11$114,900
525 N. Pine St.$105,000
8651 Hilltop Drive$102,000
6434 McHenry St.$95,000
548 W. State St.$85,000
548 W. State St.$73,500
Caledonia
7833 County Road V$425,000
4728 Chris Court$362,000
10509 Prairie Crossing Drive$351,000
4721 Bannoch Drive$329,900
3854 Debby Lane$319,900
3722 Meadow Rose Court$280,000
3553 River Bend Drive$215,000
1608 Autumn Drive$115,000
Dover
24315 Peninsula Drive$162,500
Mount Pleasant
6442 Heritage Ave.$410,000
5833 Independence Road$314,000
1618 Sunnyslope Drive$300,000
4236 S. Circle Drive, No.25$280,000
8202 Gina Drive$238,000
1107 Bedford Court, No. 201$205,000
6507 Spring St., No. 203U$179,000
1524 Truman Lane$176,500
1135 Hastings Court, No.102$159,900
1121 S. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 2$120,000
7100 Mariner Drive, No. 106L$118,000
1140 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 206$105,000
3039 Hickory Grove Ave.$88,000
Norway
5405 N. Britton Road$760,000
21431 8 Mile Road$450,000
7203 W. Wind Lake Road$225,000
Racine
3518 Duchess Drive$175,000
127 Merrie Lane$168,000
1008 Montclair Drive$149,900
2012 St. Clair St.$145,000
224 Ohio St.$144,000
1521 Arthur Ave.$140,000
2925 Old Mill Drive$139,900
2025 Quincy Ave.$139,000
812 West Lawn$134,000
1820 St. Patrick St.$127,000
1228 Layard Ave.$125,000
2040 Kentucky St.$115,000
1221 Romayne Ave.$100,000
2031 Marquette St.$98,250
1125 Kingston Ave.$85,000
4100 Shadow Lane$80,000
2511 20th St.$69,000
1003 Jones Ave.$67,000
1616 Kearney Ave.$65,000
3800 La Salle St.$59,500
1720 Edgewood Ave.$50,000
2511 Spring St.$46,000
Rochester
32339 Academy Road$349,900
29746 Clover Lane$288,700
509 Mink Ranch Road$228,000
Sturtevant
2925 94th St.$76,000
Union Grove
1400 York St.$224,000
1301 Center St.$205,000
Waterford
5709 E. Peninsula Drive$415,000
802 River Ridge Court$330,000
6730 Irma Lane$325,000
713A-713b Aber Court$250,000
240 Marina Court, No. 4$235,000
7619 Birch Lane$173,000
5715 Buena Park Road$115,000
Wind Point
4815 Lighthouse Drive$3,942,000
5225 Hunt Club Road$488,435
31 Stonewood Court$177,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.