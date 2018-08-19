Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Aug. 6 through Aug. 10

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property;Purchase Price

Burlington

32914 Robers St.;$277,300

30206 Poplar Drive;$270,000

33832 Lakeshore Drive S;$199,900

132 W. State St.;$196,500

208 Paul St.;$160,000

957 Dorothy Court;$95,000

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive;$95,000

631 Meadowlane, Unit 627-A;$30,500

Caledonia

6808 Elderberry Road;$300,000

4628 Matthew Drive;$263,000

4539 Bannoch Drive;$262,900

6560 Williamsburg Way;$255,000

1210 Appaloosa Trail;$210,000

5448 Gehring Road;$172,500

4507 W. Johnson Ave.;$159,000

8528 4 Mile Road;$89,001

6003 Eagle Point Drive;$73,000

Dover

3516 Polk St.;$108,000

Mount Pleasant

2915 Cornerstone Way;$368,000

415 Emerlad Drive;$359,900

2247 Penbrook Court;$334,500

6410 Lincrest Drive;$330,000

1519 Country Club Drive;$299,900

8711 Vona Drive;$220,000

3621 Foxwood Road;$218,000

1135 Colonial Drive;$180,000

6411 South Drive;$155,000

1104 Stratford Court, Unit 101;$148,500

1141 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 203;$138,350

1921 Menomonee Ave.;$120,000

6621 Mariner Drive, No. 6;$108,000

6800 Mariner Drive, No. 201;$87,000

3013 Phillips Ave.;$68,500

3138 Cooldige Ave.;$55,000

Norway

27006 Lorie Drive;$312,900

26500 Kendra Lane;$310,000

Racine

1319 Main St.;$225,000

222 Fifth St.;$205,000

1609 Yout St.;$200,000

35 Harborview Drive, No. 306;$199,000

302 Main St.;$190,000

1029 Crab Tree Lane;$167,000

3210 Charles St.;$164,500

3744 St. Andrews Blvd.;$162,000

2711 La Salle St.;$152,900

3708 Astoria Drive;$152,000

4932 Regal Court;$151,500

139 Merrie Lane;$150,000

1334 West Blvd.;$143,500

3500 Byron Ave.;$140,000

2738 Old Mill Drive;$137,000

1505 Deane Blvd.;$133,000

3019 Olive St.;$132,500

1530 Isabelle Ave.;$129,900

800 3 Mile Road;$124,000

2501 Hayes Ave.;$123,700

934 Ostergaard Ave.;$120,000

5300 Marboro Drive;$114,700

2318 St. Clair St.;$112,000

2311 Victoria Drive;$107,000

2832 James Blvd.;$101,000

3310 Ninth Ave.;$95,000

2824 Arthur Ave.;$95,000

1933 Gilson St.;$91,000

1522 Holmes Ave.;$77,600

111 11th St., 1-E N;$69,900

1808 Franklin St.;$65,100

1217 Layard Ave.;$45,000

1518 May St.;$39,000

938 LaSalle St.;$36,000

1128 Lockwood Ave.;$35,000

1814 LaSalle St.;$12,500

Rochester

30933 Hunters Glen Road;$429,900

30917 Hunters Glen Road;$380,000

423 Coyote Trail;$112,500

Sturtevant

2527 Wisconsin St.;$159,250

Union Grove

924 Park Circle;$240,000

Waterford

28140 N. Lake Drive;$299,900

621 Trailview Crossing, Unit 19;$264,900

504 Fairview Circle;$123,000

Wind Point

82 Woodfield Court;$197,000

Yorkville

18310 65th Court;$237,000

