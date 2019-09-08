{{featured_button_text}}

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

6333 Yahnke Road $575,000

30711 Ketterhagen Road $185,000

401 S. Perkins Blvd. $172,500

417 Origen St. $150,000

3422 Shore Drive $125,000

7950 Greendale Ave. $72,000

1264 Serena Lane $57,000

Caledonia

7551 Foley Road $355,000

6629 Medley Drive $320,000

2448 5 1/2 Mile Road $284,900

5841 N. Meadows Drive $273,000

12050 Eau Galle Road $200,000

6925 Revere Road $195,000

2622 6 Mile Road $180,000

3818 Cheyenne Court, No. C $80,000

4909 Scotts Way, No.104 $78,000

6121 Hwy 31 $75,000

Dover

519 S. Beaumont Ave. $490,500

26505 Dover Line Road $421,200

4026 Stormy Drive $245,000

1523 Grandview Court, No.3 $160,000

Mount Pleasant

5311 Vicksburg Drive $525,000

5213 Kings Way $360,900

2401 Penbrook Drive $358,900

5219 S. Lakeshore Drive $275,000

7901 Daniel Court $267,777

6305 Patridge Hill Drive $265,000

825 Stonefield Drive, No. 10 $238,000

1062 Hastings Court, No. 201 $199,900

903 Fox Run Lane, No.27 $184,500

1255 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No.202U $139,600

4700 Spring St. $132,000

4426 Northwestern Ave. $129,900

901 S. Green Bay Road $113,500

5623 16th St. $109,500

2132 Mead St. $45,000

Norway

7111 Friisgard Way $338,000

21301 W. Seven Mile Road $15,000

Racine

5025 Biscayne Ave. $5,650,000

1336 Main St. $499,000

333 Lake Ave., No.201 $215,000

214 Ohio St. $192,000

2517 Spring St. $190,000

1363 Harrington Drive $187,400

517 Hayes Ave. $166,000

1521 West Lawn Ave. $158,000

1237 Wolff St. $155,000

2708 Delaware Ave. $149,900

1000 Melvin Ave. $142,900

2338 Floyd Drive $142,000

1128 Orchard St. $139,000

2813 21st St. $138,900

1651 Quincy Ave. $136,000

35 Harborview Drive, No. 105 $128,000

2220 Summit Ave. $115,000

2349 Hansen Ave. $113,900

1313 Maiden Lane $110,000

1301 Layard Ave. $109,000

1024 Villa St. $82,900

2020 Green St. $80,000

114 Kingston Ave. $73,000

1925 Rapids Drive $38,500

241 N. Memorial Drive $36,000

Raymond

3713 North Cape Court $595,000

Rochester

220 N. River Road $449,900

253 Oak Hill Circle $349,950

Sturtevant

3203 Loumos Court $280,000

9333 Hulda Drive $190,000

1681 Wisconsin St., No.1 $133,000

Waterford

5303 Wood Lilly Lane $435,000

28718 Cardinal Court $349,000

28640 Sunflower Lane $334,900

511 Racine St. $182,000

28535 Beach Drive $40,000

Wind Point

4025 Lighthouse Drive $980,000

Yorkville

2341 N. Raynor Ave. $475,000

