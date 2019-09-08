Aug. 26-30
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
6333 Yahnke Road $575,000
30711 Ketterhagen Road $185,000
401 S. Perkins Blvd. $172,500
417 Origen St. $150,000
3422 Shore Drive $125,000
7950 Greendale Ave. $72,000
1264 Serena Lane $57,000
Caledonia
7551 Foley Road $355,000
6629 Medley Drive $320,000
2448 5 1/2 Mile Road $284,900
5841 N. Meadows Drive $273,000
12050 Eau Galle Road $200,000
6925 Revere Road $195,000
2622 6 Mile Road $180,000
3818 Cheyenne Court, No. C $80,000
4909 Scotts Way, No.104 $78,000
6121 Hwy 31 $75,000
Dover
519 S. Beaumont Ave. $490,500
26505 Dover Line Road $421,200
4026 Stormy Drive $245,000
1523 Grandview Court, No.3 $160,000
Mount Pleasant
5311 Vicksburg Drive $525,000
5213 Kings Way $360,900
2401 Penbrook Drive $358,900
5219 S. Lakeshore Drive $275,000
7901 Daniel Court $267,777
6305 Patridge Hill Drive $265,000
825 Stonefield Drive, No. 10 $238,000
1062 Hastings Court, No. 201 $199,900
903 Fox Run Lane, No.27 $184,500
1255 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No.202U $139,600
4700 Spring St. $132,000
4426 Northwestern Ave. $129,900
901 S. Green Bay Road $113,500
5623 16th St. $109,500
2132 Mead St. $45,000
Norway
7111 Friisgard Way $338,000
21301 W. Seven Mile Road $15,000
Racine
5025 Biscayne Ave. $5,650,000
1336 Main St. $499,000
333 Lake Ave., No.201 $215,000
214 Ohio St. $192,000
2517 Spring St. $190,000
1363 Harrington Drive $187,400
517 Hayes Ave. $166,000
1521 West Lawn Ave. $158,000
1237 Wolff St. $155,000
2708 Delaware Ave. $149,900
1000 Melvin Ave. $142,900
2338 Floyd Drive $142,000
1128 Orchard St. $139,000
2813 21st St. $138,900
1651 Quincy Ave. $136,000
35 Harborview Drive, No. 105 $128,000
2220 Summit Ave. $115,000
2349 Hansen Ave. $113,900
1313 Maiden Lane $110,000
1301 Layard Ave. $109,000
1024 Villa St. $82,900
2020 Green St. $80,000
114 Kingston Ave. $73,000
1925 Rapids Drive $38,500
241 N. Memorial Drive $36,000
Raymond
3713 North Cape Court $595,000
Rochester
220 N. River Road $449,900
253 Oak Hill Circle $349,950
Sturtevant
3203 Loumos Court $280,000
9333 Hulda Drive $190,000
1681 Wisconsin St., No.1 $133,000
Waterford
5303 Wood Lilly Lane $435,000
28718 Cardinal Court $349,000
28640 Sunflower Lane $334,900
511 Racine St. $182,000
28535 Beach Drive $40,000
Wind Point
4025 Lighthouse Drive $980,000
Yorkville
2341 N. Raynor Ave. $475,000
