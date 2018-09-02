Aug. 20 through Aug. 24
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
33730 Lakeshore Drive $400,000
8950 Fish Hatchery Road $272,500
30520 Ketterhagen Road $219,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive $178,000
457 Herman St. $165,500
501 Hawthorn St. $150,000
398 Monica Ave. $116,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive, Unit 7 $115,000
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive $70,000
Caledonia
3713 South Lane $505,000
3941 S. Brook Road $400,000
3473 Old Wood Trail $352,100
5004 Singing Trees Drive $329,900
2535 Amys Bend $275,000
13100 Northwestern Ave. $260,000
5108 Birch Creek Lane $225,000
1440 Fireside Drive $215,100
4047 Goleys Lane $215,000
5538 6 Mile Road $201,577
5021 Singing Trees Drive $182,000
4855 Erie St. $178,000
Dover
2906 Natures Bend, Unit 5 $215,605
24814 Adams St. $166,000
Mount Pleasant
1446 S. Emmertsen Road $325,000
249 Globe Heights Drive $223,000
43 Summerset Drive S $188,000
3340 Illinois St. $184,900
6805 Ranger Drive $170,000
1123 Bedford Court, No. 102 $163,500
6631 Mariner Drive, Unit No. 2 $127,500
5843 Cambridge Circle, No. 3 $89,000
3120 Wood Rd, Unit 12 $87,500
Norway
21411 West 7 Mile Road $295,175
Racine
1028 Kentucky St. $210,000
5026 Emstan Hills Road $165,511
809 Montclair Drive $163,000
1123 Fairway Drive $151,000
3424 Ruby Ave. $150,000
1123 Monroe Ave. $145,500
2200 Orchard St. $140,000
1530 Perry Ave. $137,500
2222 Grove Ave. $135,000
818 Echo Lane $134,900
3347 Fourth Ave. $118,500
3208 21st St. $117,000
2705 Westwood Drive $117,000
3333 Sixth Ave. $111,000
2621 Donna Ave. $100,000
3210 Harvey Drive $94,500
421 Blaine Ave. $65,500
1514 Augusta St. $63,000
711 Grand Ave. $32,000
1117 Liberty St. $23,000
4615 16th St. $18,000
2514 Green St. $16,100
1521 Douglas Ave. $10,000
Rochester
2728 Beck Drive $850,000
29515 Timberwood Court $391,000
Sturtevant
3247 Highway H $775,000
3033 97th St. $310,000
3432 Buckingham Road $180,000
8601 Westbrook Drive $153,900
8903 Corliss Ave. $150,000
Union Grove
1459 Groves Lane $210,000
907 Park View Circle $180,000
1343 Center St. $155,000
1412 High St. $148,000
1429 Main St. $95,000
Waterford
7919 N. Tichigan Road $336,000
5850 Rivery Bay Road $308,000
600 E. Main St. $290,000
201 E. Main St. $108,000
Wind Point
5007 Hunt Club Road $370,000
Yorkville
2800 Twin Waters Lane $320,000
