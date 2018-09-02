Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Aug. 20 through Aug. 24

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

33730 Lakeshore Drive $400,000

8950 Fish Hatchery Road $272,500

30520 Ketterhagen Road $219,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive $178,000

457 Herman St. $165,500

501 Hawthorn St. $150,000

398 Monica Ave. $116,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive, Unit 7 $115,000

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive $70,000

Caledonia

3713 South Lane $505,000

3941 S. Brook Road $400,000

3473 Old Wood Trail $352,100

5004 Singing Trees Drive $329,900

2535 Amys Bend $275,000

13100 Northwestern Ave. $260,000

5108 Birch Creek Lane $225,000

1440 Fireside Drive $215,100

4047 Goleys Lane $215,000

5538 6 Mile Road $201,577

5021 Singing Trees Drive $182,000

4855 Erie St. $178,000

Dover

2906 Natures Bend, Unit 5 $215,605

24814 Adams St. $166,000

Mount Pleasant

1446 S. Emmertsen Road $325,000

249 Globe Heights Drive $223,000

43 Summerset Drive S $188,000

3340 Illinois St. $184,900

6805 Ranger Drive $170,000

1123 Bedford Court, No. 102 $163,500

6631 Mariner Drive, Unit No. 2 $127,500

5843 Cambridge Circle, No. 3 $89,000

3120 Wood Rd, Unit 12 $87,500

Norway

21411 West 7 Mile Road $295,175

Racine

1028 Kentucky St. $210,000

5026 Emstan Hills Road $165,511

809 Montclair Drive $163,000

1123 Fairway Drive $151,000

3424 Ruby Ave. $150,000

1123 Monroe Ave. $145,500

2200 Orchard St. $140,000

1530 Perry Ave. $137,500

2222 Grove Ave. $135,000

818 Echo Lane $134,900

3347 Fourth Ave. $118,500

3208 21st St. $117,000

2705 Westwood Drive $117,000

3333 Sixth Ave. $111,000

2621 Donna Ave. $100,000

3210 Harvey Drive $94,500

421 Blaine Ave. $65,500

1514 Augusta St. $63,000

711 Grand Ave. $32,000

1117 Liberty St. $23,000

4615 16th St. $18,000

2514 Green St. $16,100

1521 Douglas Ave. $10,000

Rochester

2728 Beck Drive $850,000

29515 Timberwood Court $391,000

Sturtevant

3247 Highway H $775,000

3033 97th St. $310,000

3432 Buckingham Road $180,000

8601 Westbrook Drive $153,900

8903 Corliss Ave. $150,000

Union Grove

1459 Groves Lane $210,000

907 Park View Circle $180,000

1343 Center St. $155,000

1412 High St. $148,000

1429 Main St. $95,000

Waterford

7919 N. Tichigan Road $336,000

5850 Rivery Bay Road $308,000

600 E. Main St. $290,000

201 E. Main St. $108,000

Wind Point

5007 Hunt Club Road $370,000

Yorkville

2800 Twin Waters Lane $320,000

