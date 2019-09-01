Aug. 19-23
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property and purchase price
Burlington
480 Sunset Drive;$900,000
6910 McHenry St.;$478,000
33926 Hillcrest Drive;$165,000
8015 Ford Drive;$152,000
801 N. Pine St.;$114,000
32906 Robers St.;$50,000
33300 Fairview Court;$40,000
33300 Fairview Court;$20,000
Caledonia
5416 River Hills Road;$500,000
9926 Dana Drive;$369,900
2745 Northbridge Drive;$233,900
5811 North Meadows Drive;$230,000
4823 Kingdom Court;$205,000
8318 Dunkelow Road;$182,000
2626 St. Rita Road;$180,000
4630 Tennessee Road;$170,000
2955 Stonebridge Drive;$152,000
Mount Pleasant
1826 Dartmoor Drive;$390,000
5255 Percival Lane;$319,900
7816 Whitetail Drive;$318,000
2758 Deer View Court;$295,000
5304 Norman St.;$259,900
444 Green Valley Drive;$253,000
2114 Riviera Drive;$242,500
4819 Flambeau Drive;$202,000
1102 Stratford Court, No. 201;$200,000
513 S. Stuart Road;$200,000
3140 Wood Road, No. 12;$136,000
6221 Kinzie Ave.;$115,000
835 Stonefield Drive, No. 305;$110,000
8329 Creek View Lane;$90,000
Norway
7601 Town Line Road;$343,000
Racine
3024 Rapids Drive;$650,000
3118 N. Main St.;$190,000
3256 Wheelock Drive;$189,000
2700 Goold St.;$188,000
928 Oregon St.;$187,500
141 Virginia St.;$165,900
2301 Orchard St.;$155,000
3508 Kinzie Ave.;$139,000
2418 Thor Ave.;$134,900
2008 Thurston Ave.;$130,000
4611 Wright Ave.;$128,000
1110 Coronada Drive;$128,000
1525 Quincy Ave.;$122,000
2325 West Lawn Ave.;$120,000
3441 La Salle St.;$98,075
3008 Wright Ave.;$94,500
1563 Packard Ave.;$89,900
5300 Marboro Drive;$59,500
2005 Howe St;$54,000
1322 Thurston Ave.;$45,000
1655 Erie St.;$43,500
1107 Eleventh St.;$43,000
1651 Taylor Ave.;$40,000
1919 Mead St.;$30,000
Raymond
4057 5 1/2 Mile Road;$320,000
Rochester
29508 River View Pkwy;$377,000
2429 N. River Road;$365,000
30817 Vergon Drive;$329,900
Sturtevant
3729 95th Place;$300,000
1640 96th St., No. 85;$127,000
9713 Park Court;$18,000
Union Grove
118 Walnut Ridge Drive, No. 16;$248,500
816 11th Ave.;$130,000
Waterford
31318 Hickory Hollow Road;$339,000
721 Cottonwood Lane;$331,501
831 Still Pond Drive;$327,900
731 Bass Drive;$325,000
400 Water St.;$295,000
619 Winson Drive;$260,000
850 Augusta St.;$227,000
6624 Canal Lane;$169,900
200 Milwaukee St.;$100,000
Wind Point
14 Redwood Court;$382,500
233 4 Mile Road;$268,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.