Aug. 19-23

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property and purchase price

Burlington

480 Sunset Drive;$900,000

6910 McHenry St.;$478,000

33926 Hillcrest Drive;$165,000

8015 Ford Drive;$152,000

801 N. Pine St.;$114,000

32906 Robers St.;$50,000

33300 Fairview Court;$40,000

33300 Fairview Court;$20,000

Caledonia

5416 River Hills Road;$500,000

9926 Dana Drive;$369,900

2745 Northbridge Drive;$233,900

5811 North Meadows Drive;$230,000

4823 Kingdom Court;$205,000

8318 Dunkelow Road;$182,000

2626 St. Rita Road;$180,000

4630 Tennessee Road;$170,000

2955 Stonebridge Drive;$152,000

Mount Pleasant

1826 Dartmoor Drive;$390,000

5255 Percival Lane;$319,900

7816 Whitetail Drive;$318,000

2758 Deer View Court;$295,000

5304 Norman St.;$259,900

444 Green Valley Drive;$253,000

2114 Riviera Drive;$242,500

4819 Flambeau Drive;$202,000

1102 Stratford Court, No. 201;$200,000

513 S. Stuart Road;$200,000

3140 Wood Road, No. 12;$136,000

6221 Kinzie Ave.;$115,000

835 Stonefield Drive, No. 305;$110,000

8329 Creek View Lane;$90,000

Norway

7601 Town Line Road;$343,000

Racine

3024 Rapids Drive;$650,000

3118 N. Main St.;$190,000

3256 Wheelock Drive;$189,000

2700 Goold St.;$188,000

928 Oregon St.;$187,500

141 Virginia St.;$165,900

2301 Orchard St.;$155,000

3508 Kinzie Ave.;$139,000

2418 Thor Ave.;$134,900

2008 Thurston Ave.;$130,000

4611 Wright Ave.;$128,000

1110 Coronada Drive;$128,000

1525 Quincy Ave.;$122,000

2325 West Lawn Ave.;$120,000

3441 La Salle St.;$98,075

3008 Wright Ave.;$94,500

1563 Packard Ave.;$89,900

5300 Marboro Drive;$59,500

2005 Howe St;$54,000

1322 Thurston Ave.;$45,000

1655 Erie St.;$43,500

1107 Eleventh St.;$43,000

1651 Taylor Ave.;$40,000

1919 Mead St.;$30,000

Raymond

4057 5 1/2 Mile Road;$320,000

Rochester

29508 River View Pkwy;$377,000

2429 N. River Road;$365,000

30817 Vergon Drive;$329,900

Sturtevant

3729 95th Place;$300,000

1640 96th St., No. 85;$127,000

9713 Park Court;$18,000

Union Grove

118 Walnut Ridge Drive, No. 16;$248,500

816 11th Ave.;$130,000

Waterford

31318 Hickory Hollow Road;$339,000

721 Cottonwood Lane;$331,501

831 Still Pond Drive;$327,900

731 Bass Drive;$325,000

400 Water St.;$295,000

619 Winson Drive;$260,000

850 Augusta St.;$227,000

6624 Canal Lane;$169,900

200 Milwaukee St.;$100,000

Wind Point

14 Redwood Court;$382,500

233 4 Mile Road;$268,000

