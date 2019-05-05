Try 3 months for $3

April 22 through April 26

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPurchase Price

Burlington

117 Midwood Road $351,300

30705 Belaire Drive $259,900

248 Parkview $190,000

540 Park Ave. $175,000

600 Meadow Lane $1,690

Caledonia

6522 River Meadows Turn $351,000

3133 Mirkwood Lane $320,000

4612 Caroline Drive $296,000

2473 Five Mile Road $254,000

816 Kentwood Drive $251,000

3641 Riverbend Drive $238,900

6736 Lone Elm Drive $167,000

Mount Pleasant

5342 Zachary Drive $335,000

9211 Dahlia Lane $309,900

8056 Whitetail Drive $280,000

1715 Sunnyslope Drive $279,000

627 Ostergaard Ave. $182,500

1077 Bedford Court, No. 201 $176,500

5806 Sunset Blvd. $160,000

1044 Bedford Court, No. 102 $159,900

996 Stratford Court, No. 102 $154,900

2909 Cozy Acre Road $154,000

1000 Prairie Drive, No. 1 $152,500

6315 Durand Ave. $147,000

4629 Phoebe Lane $132,000

3140 Wood Road, No. 3L $130,000

919 S. Newman Road $129,400

5748 Cambridge Lane $111,000

Norway

24120 Burmeister Road $600,000

Racine

4 Gaslight Drive, No. 304 $335,000

1450 Summit Ave. $250,000

333 Lake Ave., No. 401 $228,000

3603 Waterbury Lane $200,000

838 College Ave. $165,000

2525 Donna Ave. $150,000

517 Shelley Drive $145,000

1703 West Lawn Ave. $144,000

2301 Hamilton Ave. $139,900

2521 Gilson St. $127,500

3013 Wright Ave. $125,000

3218 Fox Drive $123,000

2413 Mitchell St. $120,000

1215 Lockwood Ave. $120,000

2200 Lathrop Ave. $111,000

2331 Green St. $109,000

1913 Prospect St. $105,000

2027 Superior St. $98,000

1701 Hamilton St. $69,000

1533 Orchard St. $69,000

1024 State St. $60,000

1558 Packard Ave. $59,900

1628 N. Wisconsin St. $42,000

1628 N. Wisconsin St. $36,000

914 Prospect St. $31,500

Rochester

30743 Hunters Glen Road $455,000

Sturtevant

3816 Princeton Way $295,500

8501 Majestic Hills Drive $286,000

8607 Broadway Drive $281,000

8503 Queensbury Lane $267,000

8615 Broadway Drive $264,900

2917 91st St. $192,500

1681 Wisconsin St., No. 2 $125,000

Waterford

816 Ela Ave. $580,000

621 Mohr Circle $370,000

811 Fox Lane $470,000

30939 River Bend Drive $300,000

6617 Willow Lane $270,000

