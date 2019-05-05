April 22 through April 26
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPurchase Price
Burlington
117 Midwood Road $351,300
30705 Belaire Drive $259,900
248 Parkview $190,000
540 Park Ave. $175,000
600 Meadow Lane $1,690
Caledonia
6522 River Meadows Turn $351,000
3133 Mirkwood Lane $320,000
4612 Caroline Drive $296,000
2473 Five Mile Road $254,000
816 Kentwood Drive $251,000
3641 Riverbend Drive $238,900
6736 Lone Elm Drive $167,000
Mount Pleasant
5342 Zachary Drive $335,000
9211 Dahlia Lane $309,900
8056 Whitetail Drive $280,000
1715 Sunnyslope Drive $279,000
627 Ostergaard Ave. $182,500
1077 Bedford Court, No. 201 $176,500
5806 Sunset Blvd. $160,000
1044 Bedford Court, No. 102 $159,900
996 Stratford Court, No. 102 $154,900
2909 Cozy Acre Road $154,000
1000 Prairie Drive, No. 1 $152,500
6315 Durand Ave. $147,000
4629 Phoebe Lane $132,000
3140 Wood Road, No. 3L $130,000
919 S. Newman Road $129,400
5748 Cambridge Lane $111,000
Norway
24120 Burmeister Road $600,000
Racine
4 Gaslight Drive, No. 304 $335,000
1450 Summit Ave. $250,000
333 Lake Ave., No. 401 $228,000
3603 Waterbury Lane $200,000
838 College Ave. $165,000
2525 Donna Ave. $150,000
517 Shelley Drive $145,000
1703 West Lawn Ave. $144,000
2301 Hamilton Ave. $139,900
2521 Gilson St. $127,500
3013 Wright Ave. $125,000
3218 Fox Drive $123,000
2413 Mitchell St. $120,000
1215 Lockwood Ave. $120,000
2200 Lathrop Ave. $111,000
2331 Green St. $109,000
1913 Prospect St. $105,000
2027 Superior St. $98,000
1701 Hamilton St. $69,000
1533 Orchard St. $69,000
1024 State St. $60,000
1558 Packard Ave. $59,900
1628 N. Wisconsin St. $42,000
1628 N. Wisconsin St. $36,000
914 Prospect St. $31,500
Rochester
30743 Hunters Glen Road $455,000
Sturtevant
3816 Princeton Way $295,500
8501 Majestic Hills Drive $286,000
8607 Broadway Drive $281,000
8503 Queensbury Lane $267,000
8615 Broadway Drive $264,900
2917 91st St. $192,500
1681 Wisconsin St., No. 2 $125,000
Waterford
816 Ela Ave. $580,000
621 Mohr Circle $370,000
811 Fox Lane $470,000
30939 River Bend Drive $300,000
6617 Willow Lane $270,000
