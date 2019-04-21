April 1 through April 12
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Burlington
3502 Shore Drive$493,000
5817 Bonns Trail$399,900
1200 Raptor Ct., No. 29$297,300
264 Edward St.$240,000
449 S. Perkins Blvd.$210,000
34416 S. Honey Lake Road $157,500
141 McHenry St.$140,000
8519 Steele St.$105,000
525 Storle Ave.$102,000
30146 Meadow Drive$96,900
325 S. Pine St.$96,300
2101 Stonegate Road$60,000
Caledonia
3607 South Lane$525,000
5324 Old Farm Road$450,000
1208 5 Mile Road$435,000
1303 Robin Lane$431,500
4644 Short Road$355,000
1010 Horner Drive$314,200
4622 Oakdale Drive$289,900
5831 N. Meadows Drive$256,000
2035 Circlewood Drive$250,000
5850 Middle Road$225,900
4735 Douglas Ave.$193,000
6715 Cliffside Drive$190,000
10006 Thomas Ct.$170,000
5045 Ruby Ave.$154,000
3426 Morris St.$134,900
2809 Indian Trail$119,600
903 Horner Drive$45,900
905 Marwood Ct.$40,000
Dover
4525 Sheard Road$360,000
27227 Dover View Lane$91,500
Mount Pleasant
1834 Spring Meadow Lane$331,400
4818 Longwood Drive$314,000
642 Calvin Lane$260,000
5125 Cortland Ave.$242,500
3112 Cozy Acres Road$235,000
1223 Lancelot Lane$230,000
1308 S. Emmertsen Road$227,800
1125 Bedford Court, #101$163,900
1018 South Emmertsen Road$130,000
1249 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 102$119,030
7000 Mariner Drive, No. 102$100,000
5720 Cambridge Circle, No. 6$95,000
10324 Kraut Road$66,000
2212 Howe St.$49,500
Norway
26626 Susie Ct.$492,000
21647 8 Mile Road$477,000
7652 W. Wind Lake Road$232,000
Racine
311 11th St.$335,000
3941 Lighthouse Drive$300,000
3429 Chatham St.$272,000
3778 St. Andrews Blvd.$196,500
3331 Monarch Drive$184,500
2017 Geneva St.$169,500
4501 Haven Ave.$162,000
917 Lombard Ave.$160,500
4416 Westway Ave.$159,000
1245 Douglas Ave.$148,000
2903 Mitchell St.$145,000
7 Oregon St.$143,500
2917 Dwight St.$140,000
2509 Hayes Ave.$140,000
2312 Russet St.$135,000
818 Lathrop Ave.$135,000
3328 Charles St.$134,000
2624 Northwestern Ave$133,000
2723 Olive St.$132,000
2112 Arlington Ave.$131,500
2323 Thor Ave.$128,000
1713 Lathrop Ave.$125,000
421 Hayes Ave.$125,000
2210 Cleveland Ave.$116,975
3306 1st Ave.$115,000
1828 Summit Ave.$110,000
2836 Hayes Ave.$110,000
1305 West Lawn Ave.$109,000
1513 Oregon St.$107,000
1116 Oregon St.$106,000
817 Harbridge Ave.$100,000
2025 Kearney Ave.$97,000
2812 Winthrop Ave.$95,000
1115 English St.$95,000
3306 Kentucky St.$94,000
1300 Buchanan St.$93,000
1624 Michigan Blvd.$92,500
2513 Hamilton Ave.$85,000
3707 Wright Ave.$84,000
2813 Diane Ave.$80,000
2418 Cleveland Ave.$78,000
2040 Carmel Ave.$72,000
716 Goold St.$70,000
1707 Franklin St.$65,000
405 Blaine Ave.$65,000
29 Oregon St.$61,500
1319 Bluff Ave.$56,700
1638 Chatham St.$54,000
1839 Mead St.$37,000
1644 Edgewood Ave.$35,000
1445 Junction Ave.$32,000
215 Harrison St.$10,000
Rochester
35205 Oak Knoll Road490,000
32815 Seidel Drive$350,000
539 Hwy DD$74,000
Sturtevant
3417 93rd St.$810,000
9201 Durand Ave.$750,000
1045 Bedford Ct., No. 102$159,900
9725 Chandler Ave.$137,000
3140 93rd St.$96,000
2931 96th St.$95,000
2905 97th St.$47,000
9721 Park Ct.$40,000
Union Grove
1612 New St.$178,200
1118 13th Ave.$170,000
735 15th Ave.$164,900
1748 New St.$50,000
Waterford
34040 High Drive$775,000
5840 N. River Bay Road$623,000
28609 Golden Circle$275,000
705 Rohda Drive$258,000
846 Shoal Creek$244,000
610B Maple Tree Drive$239,900
5420 Clearview Lane$236,000
882 Cypress Point$235,000
706 E. Main St.$205,000
948 Spyglass Hill$204,900
217 W. Water St.$193,000
300 Foxwood Drive, No. 145$175,001
602 Rohda Drive$175,000
300 Foxwood Drive, No. 165$155,000
28626 Burma Lane$155,000
5549 Buena Park Road$135,000
220 S. Jefferson St.$128,700
114 N. Milwaukee St.$125,000
7731 Greenhaven Terrace$80,000
Wind Point
118 Lamplighter Lane$570,000
3 Cedarwood Ct.$327,000
Yorkville
14212 58th Road$969,300
14212 58th Road$577,840
