April 1 through April 12

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPurchase Price

Burlington

3502 Shore Drive$493,000

5817 Bonns Trail$399,900

1200 Raptor Ct., No. 29$297,300

264 Edward St.$240,000

449 S. Perkins Blvd.$210,000

34416 S. Honey Lake Road $157,500

141 McHenry St.$140,000

8519 Steele St.$105,000

525 Storle Ave.$102,000

30146 Meadow Drive$96,900

325 S. Pine St.$96,300

2101 Stonegate Road$60,000

Caledonia

3607 South Lane$525,000

5324 Old Farm Road$450,000

1208 5 Mile Road$435,000

1303 Robin Lane$431,500

4644 Short Road$355,000

1010 Horner Drive$314,200

4622 Oakdale Drive$289,900

5831 N. Meadows Drive$256,000

2035 Circlewood Drive$250,000

5850 Middle Road$225,900

4735 Douglas Ave.$193,000

6715 Cliffside Drive$190,000

10006 Thomas Ct.$170,000

5045 Ruby Ave.$154,000

3426 Morris St.$134,900

2809 Indian Trail$119,600

903 Horner Drive$45,900

905 Marwood Ct.$40,000

Dover

4525 Sheard Road$360,000

27227 Dover View Lane$91,500

Mount Pleasant

1834 Spring Meadow Lane$331,400

4818 Longwood Drive$314,000

642 Calvin Lane$260,000

5125 Cortland Ave.$242,500

3112 Cozy Acres Road$235,000

1223 Lancelot Lane$230,000

1308 S. Emmertsen Road$227,800

1125 Bedford Court, #101$163,900

1018 South Emmertsen Road$130,000

1249 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 102$119,030

7000 Mariner Drive, No. 102$100,000

5720 Cambridge Circle, No. 6$95,000

10324 Kraut Road$66,000

2212 Howe St.$49,500

Norway

26626 Susie Ct.$492,000

21647 8 Mile Road$477,000

7652 W. Wind Lake Road$232,000

Racine

311 11th St.$335,000

3941 Lighthouse Drive$300,000

3429 Chatham St.$272,000

3778 St. Andrews Blvd.$196,500

3331 Monarch Drive$184,500

2017 Geneva St.$169,500

4501 Haven Ave.$162,000

917 Lombard Ave.$160,500

4416 Westway Ave.$159,000

1245 Douglas Ave.$148,000

2903 Mitchell St.$145,000

7 Oregon St.$143,500

2917 Dwight St.$140,000

2509 Hayes Ave.$140,000

2312 Russet St.$135,000

818 Lathrop Ave.$135,000

3328 Charles St.$134,000

2624 Northwestern Ave$133,000

2723 Olive St.$132,000

2112 Arlington Ave.$131,500

2323 Thor Ave.$128,000

1713 Lathrop Ave.$125,000

421 Hayes Ave.$125,000

2210 Cleveland Ave.$116,975

3306 1st Ave.$115,000

1828 Summit Ave.$110,000

2836 Hayes Ave.$110,000

1305 West Lawn Ave.$109,000

1513 Oregon St.$107,000

1116 Oregon St.$106,000

817 Harbridge Ave.$100,000

2025 Kearney Ave.$97,000

2812 Winthrop Ave.$95,000

1115 English St.$95,000

3306 Kentucky St.$94,000

1300 Buchanan St.$93,000

1624 Michigan Blvd.$92,500

2513 Hamilton Ave.$85,000

3707 Wright Ave.$84,000

2813 Diane Ave.$80,000

2418 Cleveland Ave.$78,000

2040 Carmel Ave.$72,000

716 Goold St.$70,000

1707 Franklin St.$65,000

405 Blaine Ave.$65,000

29 Oregon St.$61,500

1319 Bluff Ave.$56,700

1638 Chatham St.$54,000

1839 Mead St.$37,000

1644 Edgewood Ave.$35,000

1445 Junction Ave.$32,000

215 Harrison St.$10,000

Rochester

35205 Oak Knoll Road490,000

32815 Seidel Drive$350,000

539 Hwy DD$74,000

Sturtevant

3417 93rd St.$810,000

9201 Durand Ave.$750,000

1045 Bedford Ct., No. 102$159,900

9725 Chandler Ave.$137,000

3140 93rd St.$96,000

2931 96th St.$95,000

2905 97th St.$47,000

9721 Park Ct.$40,000

Union Grove

1612 New St.$178,200

1118 13th Ave.$170,000

735 15th Ave.$164,900

1748 New St.$50,000

Waterford

34040 High Drive$775,000

5840 N. River Bay Road$623,000

28609 Golden Circle$275,000

705 Rohda Drive$258,000

846 Shoal Creek$244,000

610B Maple Tree Drive$239,900

5420 Clearview Lane$236,000

882 Cypress Point$235,000

706 E. Main St.$205,000

948 Spyglass Hill$204,900

217 W. Water St.$193,000

300 Foxwood Drive, No. 145$175,001

602 Rohda Drive$175,000

300 Foxwood Drive, No. 165$155,000

28626 Burma Lane$155,000

5549 Buena Park Road$135,000

220 S. Jefferson St.$128,700

114 N. Milwaukee St.$125,000

7731 Greenhaven Terrace$80,000

Wind Point

118 Lamplighter Lane$570,000

3 Cedarwood Ct.$327,000

Yorkville

14212 58th Road$969,300

14212 58th Road$577,840

