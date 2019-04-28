April 15 through April 18
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
1316 McWan Drive $365,000
1200 Raptor Court, No.11 $275,000
7210 McHenry St. $158,000
181 Clover Drive $140,000
Caledonia
5765 Stefanie Way $458,900
5812 Richwood Lane $329,900
5804 Richwood Lane $305,900
512 Cramford Drive $262,800
Dover
604 S. Beaumont Ave. $120,000
24851 Kenneday Ave. $118,400
Mount Pleasant
5321 Vicksburg Drive $392,500
3800 Glencoe Drive $307,900
5148 County Line Road $267,000
6205 Hilltop Drive $209,000
1058 Stratford Court $175,000
1050 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 201 $170,000
2605 Green Haze Ave. $126,000
1423 Windsor Way, No. 5U $125,000
1236 Sunnyslope Drive, No.103 $122,000
Norway
26607 Oakridge Drive $216,000
Racine
920 Erie St.(Commercial) $380,000
42 Steeplechase Drive $250,000
3340 Tenth Ave. $180,000
2822 Ruby Ave. $150,000
1742 Deane Blvd. $145,001
1746 Deane Blvd. $145,001
2210 Coolidge Ave. $137,055
1926 Thurston Ave. $135,000
1724 Monroe Ave. $133,330
1639 Holmes Ave. $130,000
610 Goold St. $125,000
1822 Quincy Ave. $123,000
5200 Lilac Lane $120,500
5612 Hilldale Drive $120,000
3819 15th St. $119,900
2010 Jerome Blvd. $113,000
3354 4th Ave. $103,000
1700 Flett Ave. $99,000
1234 Romayne Ave. $95,000
1315 Franklin St. $71,037
1513 Holmes Ave. $65,000
2716 Erie St. $48,000
Sturtevant
8497 Westbrook Drive $266,000
9459 Broadway Drive $39,600
9516 Broadway Drive $30,000
Union Grove
107 Walnut Ridge Road $230,000
636 12th Ave. $178,000
914 Vine St. $52,710
Waterford
6940 Sandy Lane $325,000
28944 Sunflower Lane $300,000
468 Rivermoor Drive $239,000
7619 Birch Lane $73,500
Yorkville
14314 Spring St. $380,000
15930 County Line Road $112,767
