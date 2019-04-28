Try 3 months for $3

April 15 through April 18

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

1316 McWan Drive $365,000

1200 Raptor Court, No.11 $275,000

7210 McHenry St. $158,000

181 Clover Drive $140,000

Caledonia

5765 Stefanie Way $458,900

5812 Richwood Lane $329,900

5804 Richwood Lane $305,900

512 Cramford Drive $262,800

Dover

604 S. Beaumont Ave. $120,000

24851 Kenneday Ave. $118,400

Mount Pleasant

5321 Vicksburg Drive $392,500

3800 Glencoe Drive $307,900

5148 County Line Road $267,000

6205 Hilltop Drive $209,000

1058 Stratford Court $175,000

1050 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 201 $170,000

2605 Green Haze Ave. $126,000

1423 Windsor Way, No. 5U $125,000

1236 Sunnyslope Drive, No.103 $122,000

Norway

26607 Oakridge Drive $216,000

Racine

920 Erie St.(Commercial) $380,000

42 Steeplechase Drive $250,000

3340 Tenth Ave. $180,000

2822 Ruby Ave. $150,000

1742 Deane Blvd. $145,001

1746 Deane Blvd. $145,001

2210 Coolidge Ave. $137,055

1926 Thurston Ave. $135,000

1724 Monroe Ave. $133,330

1639 Holmes Ave. $130,000

610 Goold St. $125,000

1822 Quincy Ave. $123,000

5200 Lilac Lane $120,500

5612 Hilldale Drive $120,000

3819 15th St. $119,900

2010 Jerome Blvd. $113,000

3354 4th Ave. $103,000

1700 Flett Ave. $99,000

1234 Romayne Ave. $95,000

1315 Franklin St. $71,037

1513 Holmes Ave. $65,000

2716 Erie St. $48,000

Sturtevant

8497 Westbrook Drive $266,000

9459 Broadway Drive $39,600

9516 Broadway Drive $30,000

Union Grove

107 Walnut Ridge Road $230,000

636 12th Ave. $178,000

914 Vine St. $52,710

Waterford

6940 Sandy Lane $325,000

28944 Sunflower Lane $300,000

468 Rivermoor Drive $239,000

7619 Birch Lane $73,500

Yorkville

14314 Spring St. $380,000

15930 County Line Road $112,767

